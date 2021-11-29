Which travel pants are best?

Travel pants need to be comfortable, but they also need to be versatile to fit the wearer’s needs in various settings. Regardless of the weather, the pants should provide the best wear in any location or setting. Before purchasing travel pants for your next adventure, consider what you will be doing in them, what the weather is like where you are going, the number of pockets and the size of the pants.

If you are looking for comfortable, loose-fitting pants with secure pockets and UV protection, the Columbia Men’s Rapid Rivers UPF 50 Flat Front Pants is the top choice.

What to know before you buy travel pants

Activity

Depending on the type of travel, it is typical to be sitting for long periods of time and walking for others. Whether you are hiking or lounging, the pair of pants you wear should conform to all activities. When choosing a pair of travel pants, make sure the pants feature accessories and comfort to support different activities.

Temperature

The temperature of your travel destination can determine the style and features of the pants you purchase. For example, if you are traveling to a place that is cold, purchase pants that feature thermal qualities and can keep you warm. Pants that protect users against UV rays and can zip off into shorts are of the best use in warmer climates. The best pants for travel can be worn in every season of the year and keep the user comfortable in all climates.

Size

Although you may have a certain size of pants that fit you well, it is important to check the website product reviews to make sure the travel pants you are eyeing run true to size. The best fit for your body is vital to how comfortable you will be when traveling. If the pants run large, order a smaller size than usual and vice versa.

Pockets

Pants with durably stitched, comfortably placed pockets provide the user with added storage when traveling. The most secure pockets feature zippered closure to keep contents safe from pickpockets and from falling out when on the go.

What to look for in quality travel pants

Water-resistant

Quality travel pants are water- and tear-resistant. Since you plan to travel in these pants, there are certain weather and accidental factors that are out of your control. For accidental spills, falls and varied weather conditions, pants that are water- and tear-resistant provide extra protection and will last through multiple adventures.

Durable

The material the pants are made of determines how durable they are. Pants made with durable, lightweight material are of best use through multiple seasons and climates, and last through many wears.

Adjustable waist

There are various ways in which a pair of travel pants can allow for the most comfortable waistline. Pants can either be made adjustable with a belt or a drawstring closure. Those who prefer a relaxed fit should purchase a pair of pants that have a drawstring.

How much you can expect to spend on travel pants

The best travel pants are $15-$65 depending on the material, brand and added accessories. Pants made by a popular brand with high-quality material, pockets and comfort features will be priced higher.

Travel pants FAQ

Why are UPF protective pants important for travel?

A. UPF pants are pants that protect the user against UV rays. This style of pants can be important if the user plans to travel to a location with a high UV index. The higher the index, the more dangerous the rays are to the skin. Some UV rays are so strong that they can refract through fabric. Pants that feature this technology protect the skin.

What does it mean if the pants are “convertible” ?

A. If a pair of pants is convertible that means the pants can zip off into shorts. This is important for those planning to travel who are unsure of the weather at their destination. If you are departing a cold location and traveling to a warmer area, consider convertible pants. If you know you will be fitting in a large amount of activity into your travel itinerary, these pants are best.

What are the best travel pants to buy?

Top travel pants

Columbia Men’s Rapid Rivers UPF 50 Flat-Front Pants

What you need to know: These pants feature a comfortable straight-leg fit and are designed with multiple pockets for added storage when traveling. They are made with stretchy fabric and come in a few different colors.

What you’ll love: These pants can protect users from harmful UV rays and are good for multiple types of traveling and lounging. They are made with soft cotton and feature belt loops for adjustability of the waist size. These pants fit true to size, are quick drying and can last the user through multiple travels.

What you should consider: The openings of the hip pockets may be too small for some users’ hands to comfortably rest in.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Top travel pants for the money

Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Open Leg Pant With Pockets

What you need to know: These pants come in multiple colors and feature pockets and have a drawstring closure for a loose-fitted, adjustable waistline.

What you’ll love: These travel pants fit true to size and are made with cotton, polyester and a percentage of recycled plastic bottles. The pant legs are designed with an open hem for less restriction and added comfort during both travel and lounging. The pockets are side-seamed to allow the user to comfortably rest their hands inside.

What you should consider: The pants are too thin for users looking to wear them in colder temperatures, and they wear easily over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Columbia Women’s Saturday Trail II Convertible Pants

What you need to know: These pants come in various sizes and colors, and feature a straight-leg stretch design for comfortable wear.

What you’ll love: These lightweight pants with pockets feature flexibility in the knees and can be zipped off and turned into shorts. These pants are water- and stain-resistant, and work to protect users against UV rays when out in the sun.

What you should consider: Some users found the seams were not durable and tended to tear when the pants were worn multiple times. The waistband does not feature a lot of give and can be uncomfortable for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

