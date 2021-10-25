Best RV washer

RV washers are lightweight, compact and ideal for cleaning small loads while on the go.

Which RV washer is best?

If you spend long periods of time traveling in an RV or like to holiday off grid, investing in a high-quality washer will save time and money on trips to the laundromat or waiting to stay at a campground with washing facilities.

Washers suitable for an RV are available in various designs. Some are ultra-compact and need to be operated by hand, whereas others are high-tech and include spin cycles, temperature controls and even dryers. Choosing the best one for your RV will depend on your available space, the number of people it needs to service and the facilities available. The Comfee’ Portable Washing Machine is an excellent example, with five washing cycles and a 0.9-cubic-feet capacity. It only requires a cold water supply and has a built-in drain pump.

What to know before you buy an RV washer

Size and capacity

The most important consideration is how much space you have available. RV washers are more compact than a standard washer, allowing them to be installed in the kitchen area or in a cabinet. You can use some ultra-compact models on a countertop and easily pack them away for storage. The smaller the washer, the lower the capacity, so you need to find a balance between its overall size and the number of clothes you need to wash.

Connecting the supplies

Most RV washers require a water and an electric supply. Some washers require both a hot and cold feed, whereas others only need the cold and use a built-in heater to regulate the temperature. Portable washers for use on a countertop may have a flexible hose that connects to a faucet, or you can fill them by hand.

The power requirements vary from model to model. Small washers usually require a regular 110-volt outlet. Larger, power-hungry washers or combos with a dryer need a dedicated 30-amp circuit.

What to look for in a quality RV washer

Vented vs. ventless

Vented washers need to have a vent that leads outside to disperse moisture and condensation, which may limit location options. Ventless washers are more versatile; however, wash cycles and drying times tend to be longer and they are generally more expensive.

Speed and temperature

Portable washers tend to be less powerful and may sacrifice spin speed or temperature adjustment for weight and size, which is fine for occasional use. Conversely, if you want an RV washer with similar functions to a full-sized one, look for a washer that accepts a hot-water supply and has at least a 1400 rpm spin speed.

Extra features

Some RV washers have digital controls and displays, and can connect to smart devices; others have a lot of preprogrammed cycles for different types of clothes and load sizes. A washer with a steam setting is great for removing stubborn stains. Just remember: The more features a washer has, the bigger and heavier it will be.

How much you can expect to spend on an RV washer

Hand-operated washers are relatively cheap and can be found for around $50. A compact electric washer for use on a countertop costs around $100. Floor-standing RV washers and washer/dryer combos can range from $250 to over $1,000.

RV washer FAQ

Are RV washer dryer combos worth the money?

A. A washer/dryer combo is ideal for traveling as it takes up less room than two appliances; however, this type tends to be very expensive and is somewhat time-consuming at four to six hours per load. It also requires a dedicated power circuit to prevent overloading.

Do manual RV washers get clothes clean?

A. Manual washers usually are very compact and can only handle three or four items at once. They have hand-operated drums, which is effective for cleaning lightly soiled garments in around 15 minutes; however, heavily soiled items will not be cleaned as thoroughly as with an electric washer.

What’s the best RV washer to buy?

Top RV washer

Comfee’ Portable Washing Machine

What you need to know: This compact washer stands at just 30 inches in height and has a 0.9-cubic-feet capacity.

What you’ll love: It has five washing cycles and three water levels for different amounts of clothes. It has a durable, rust-resistant steel drum and a drain pump to assist with emptying.

What you should consider: This washer only connects to a cold-water supply.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top RV washer for the money

Costway Mini Washing Machine With Spin Dryer

What you need to know: This lightweight washer can be used on a countertop and is easily stored in a cabinet after use.

What you’ll love: It is simple to use and has a 10-minute timer for the washing cycle. It has a flexible drain hose for emptying dirty water.

What you should consider: It doesn’t connect to a water supply and you must fill it by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

LG All-in-One Washer Dryer

What you need to know: This versatile washer incorporates a ventless dryer and has a 2.3-cubic-feet capacity.

What you’ll love: It has 14 wash cycles with digital controls and an LED screen.You can connect it to your smart devices for remote activation via Google or Alexa.

What you should consider: A full load takes four to six hours to complete.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

