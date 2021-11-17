You can turn stressful waits at the airport and long flights into a calming, meditative experience by using a fidget ring.

Which fidget rings for long flights are best?

Fidget rings are a fascinating new style accessory meant to provide sensory stimulation throughout your daily life. While there are endless styles and designs, fidget rings are designed with an area that can be spun, moved or manipulated. Some simple fidget rings also have interesting textures for rubbing your fingertips against.

Finding the best fidget ring for long flights can make an otherwise anxious event manageable. If you’re looking for optimal sensory stimulation as a grounding technique, a great example worth checking out is the Bead Stacking Fidget Ring With Seven Beads.

What to know before you buy a fidget ring for long flights

Stress Aid

Many people get used to stress support supplements as a means of handling the anxiety involved in travel. Others want different options or additional support. The best fidget ring, much like fidget spinners, will provide sensory comfort to help release built-up stress from long flights and hours spent waiting in the airport.

Beware of cheap materials

Certain types of materials that are commonly used to make jewelry can irritate sensitive skin. Copper jewelry, for example, may cause chemical reactions that turn your skin green. It’s also possible to develop a nickel allergy. Sterling silver is a lightweight, durable material. Gold and platinum are also high-end materials that are generally safe..

Design

There are many fidget ring styles available. You have plenty of shape, color and design options. Be sure to choose something that offers enough sensory stimulation to be satisfying without not adding to the annoyance of travel. If your fidget ring spins on its own, is constantly moving around or makes noise, you may not enjoy it as much as one that only moves when you intentionally fidget with it.

What to look for in a quality fidget ring for long flights

Size

A fidget ring that fits improperly is a waste. Even the cutest ring with the most helpful fidgeting features will be useless if it doesn’t fit on your finger. Make sure you have an accurate size for your finger by measuring it yourself at home or going to a jeweler for professional ring measurements. Check the sizing charts on a fidget ring and be sure to select the correct size.

Durability

Fidget rings are fascinating and it can be tempting to purchase the most intricate one, but you want to make sure it’s a durable option too. Some lightweight rings with intricate fidget technology can break easily, especially if you use them frequently. Check reviews and which materials are used before leaping on the most interesting design.

Movement

The best fidget ring for long flights will have some type of movement feature. Some fidget rings only offer rough textures or interesting patterns, but the best ones have a rotating piece or something similar.

Comfortability

Not all rings are comfortable. While all of us have sacrificed comfort for style at some point or another, a fidget ring for a long flight isn’t the place to make that choice. If you try on your fidget ring and don’t like how it pokes, pinches or squeezes your finger, then you likely won’t wear it. Replace it with a fidget ring that is more comfortable.

How much you can expect to spend on a fidget ring for long flights

While some jewelry breaks the bank, that’s simply not the case with typical fidget rings. Most cost between $10-$50.

Fidget ring for long flights FAQ

How do I figure out my ring size?

A. The best way to figure out your ideal ring size is to let a jeweler size you. They use professional ring sizers to determine your size with industry-wide accuracy.

Do fidget rings help with stress or anxiety?

A. Fidget rings can be calming since they allow their user to fidget in a peaceful, quiet way. This subtle fidgeting can have a meditative effect that some people experiencing anxiety and stress find helpful. A fidget ring in and of itself will not get rid of one’s anxiety or stress.

What are the best fidget rings for long flights to buy?

Top fidget ring for long flights

Bead Stacking Fidget Ring With Seven Beads

What you need to know: This handmade ring allows the user to spin seven delightful beads, fidgeting with them however they please.

What you’ll love: This ring can be worn alone or stacked with other rings. Since it’s handmade, this ring is cut, soldered and carefully polished for every order. Choose your desired size and material, then fidget away on even the longest plane rides.

What you should consider: Proper care for this ring involves not wearing it in the pool, ocean or shower and keeping it in a plastic bag when not in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top fidget ring for long flights for the money

ALEXTINA Stainless Steel Spinner Ring SandBlast Finish

What you need to know: Offering a celestial style, this versatile ring is perfect for any fidgeter wanting to show off their whimsical side.

What you’ll love: Crafted out of stainless steel, this durable and lightweight ring suits anyone who enjoys an easy spinner ring. With a polished inner ring and smooth edges, it offers plenty of comfort.

What you should consider: Some users find the outer coating to be a tad too rough, and others complain that it rattles too much.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gold Interlocking Thumb Rings

What you need to know: This set of interlocking rings offers a bold accent with a textured surface to provide subtle fidgeting during long travel days.

What you’ll love: Versatile sizing allows you to purchase this ring set to fit any finger or toe. Sturdy and well made, it offers the proper balance of charm and fidget. Choose from three different material types to ensure you get the exact style you love.

What you should consider: All the rings made by this seller are according to U.S. ring sizes, so make sure to select the correct size when purchasing.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

