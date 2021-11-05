Wall outlets from different countries feature different shapes. Some countries use round adapter holes, while others use a square design.

Which cord organizer for travel is best?

When traveling, it is ideal to keep all your items securely and compactly in one place. Items that provide the greatest peace of mind and convenience are those that offer portability and organization. In pursuit of the best cord organizer for travel, consider an item that comes with organizational accessories, compartments of many sizes and features different color options.

If you are looking for a durable, reliable cord organizer for travel that features multiple different compartments to keep your items secure, the Rinvanic Electronic Organizer Bag is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a cord organizer for travel

Accessories

Before buying a cord organizer for travel, consider an item that comes with added accessories. Items that come with added accessories will provide the user with extra means of storage and security for their items. For example, an item that provides extra ties or elastic straps to tie up your cords before inserting them into the organizer will allow for added organization of your items. Little accessories like this increase the value of the product and work to provide optimal convenience for you on your travels.

Compartments

The best cord organizers will feature multiple compartments with many different forms of closure. The more compartments included for travel, the more space and storage available. Items with pockets and compartments of all different sizes and materials will allow the user to store many different types of electronics and cords. Organizers with mesh pockets, elastic straps and zipper pockets will provide multi-functional storage and allow the user to keep all of these items in one place without them getting tangled or messy.

Few cord organizers will feature exterior pockets, but if this feature is present, it is important that these pockets zip to keep your items entirely secure.

Color

Before purchasing a cord organizer for travel, consider a product that offers you multiple color options. If you like to match all of your luggage, it is best to have multiple options for color and design that allow you to do so. Matching luggage items can help you find something when it is lost and provide greater organization when traveling by plane.

What to look for in a quality cord organizer for travel

Portable

When traveling, it is ideal to save space for larger items. This can be done by practicing compact packing. A quality cord organizer will be small and compact, but still able to fit electronics and multiple cords. The best items will be able to fit securely in a bag that you carry with you so as to not take up luggage space for other necessary travel items. A cord organizer that is portable will also keep all items neatly organized so that it can be taken out on the go without items falling out of place.

Secure

A quality cord organizer for travel will feature a secure method of closing on the interior and exterior of the item. Secure methods of closure include zippers, mesh pockets with elastic and ties. If the pocket closures and main closure are secure, there will not be fraying, or broken zippers and ties. Those looking to purchase a cord organizer for travel should consider only the most securely and durably made items so that all of their cords remain protected throughout your travels.

A product with a money-back guarantee warranty will allow you to check the product for durability and return it if it is not up to your discretion. Users can also check the product description before buying a cord organizer for travel to see how others reacted to the quality of the product when they purchased it.

Waterproof

Those looking for the safest possible packing for their cords and other electronics should purchase an item that is made with waterproof material. This will provide extra security and peace of mind with the knowledge that if something were to happen with the weather, or if you were to drop your cord organizer into the water, your cords would remain dry and usable.

How much you can expect to spend on a cord organizer for travel

The best cord organizers for travel will cost $12-$25, depending on the material that they are made with and the number of added features. Items with the most convenient features and high-quality material will be priced higher.

Cord organizer for travel FAQ

What cords should you bring with you when you travel?

A. The most important cords to remember to pack when traveling are your phone charger and your computer/kindle/iPad charger. These will be the most vital cords to pack in your cord organizer because they provide communication and entertainment for your travels. It is always a smart idea to have your phone charger at hand in case of emergencies. During the trip, it is important to keep your entertainment devices charged to make the time go by quicker.

Will you need to purchase a universal adapter for your cords?

A. If you are traveling to a different country, you will need to purchase a universal adapter for your cords to fit into. Different countries have different outlet plug shapes and your cords will likely not be compatible with all of them. A universal adapter allows you to plug your cord into various outlets pertaining to specific countries. Before traveling, consider researching what the outlets look like where you plan to travel to.

What’s the best cord organizer for travel to buy?

Top cord organizer for travel

Rinvanic Electronic Organizer Bag

What you need to know: This item features one large interior pocket for larger objects and multiple small mesh and zipper pockets for various-sized chargers.

What you’ll love: This organizer bag is designed with elastic loops to securely hold folded cords and is made with quality, durable material to keep your items secure. Its lightweight design makes it easy to take anywhere on the go and it is compact enough to fit in a carry-on bag when flying. It comes with six free leather ties for folding cords.

What you should consider: The elastic cords are not as sturdy at holding cords into place as some users would prefer.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top cord organizer for travel for the money

Tildaks Store Electronic Organizer Pouch Bag

What you need to know: This cord organizer is able to fit other electronic accessories, such as headphones and portable chargers with the design of bigger pockets. It features multiple mesh pockets that are made secure with an elastic band.

What you’ll love: This item features two external zippered secure pockets, as well as a double-layer design for extra storage. It works to organize all cords and electronics and is made with durable, waterproof material. This item features a convenient hand strap for carrying and comes in multiple colors.

What you should consider: Some users noted the corners fraying over time, decreasing the item’s claim of durability.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Brouk & Co. Travel Cord Roll

What you need to know: This item comes in many colors and serves the primary function of specifically organizing cords. It is able to be spread out to fit multiple cords and is rolled into a compact form for on-the-go use.

What you’ll love: This item includes various ties to hold the cords in place, as well as two pockets for SD cards or smaller electronics, such as headphones. It is made with durable synthetic leather and is lightweight. This item securely ties shut and can fit in most places.

What you should consider: Some users noted that the pockets were too small to fit their electronics.

Where to buy: Amazon

