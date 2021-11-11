Best travel purse

Purses are also known as handbags, and the original items were used to securely hold coins.

Which travel purse is best?

The last thing travelers want to worry about is their items being lost or stolen. Some travel purses feature technology that prevents the cards from being scanned. Other purses feature multiple-sized, secure pockets so that travelers can find their items quickly when on the go. Consider the space inside of the purse, how many pockets it was designed with and the safety precautions that it provides when choosing a travel purse.

If you’re looking for a durable travel purse that allows you to organize your items and features an adjustable strap, the Baggallini Everywhere Bag With RFID is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a travel purse

Space

Before purchasing a travel purse, check the product description and photos to see how much space will be in the purse and how you plan to utilize the space. Just because the purse is for travel does not mean that it has to be extremely small. A good purse for travel won’t have size restrictions. Rather, it will be able to fit all of your items properly in the space provided. Medium-sized purses that feature a decent amount of space will be of best use and typically provide enough space to fit most electronics and travel documents.

Pockets

Pockets are an essential feature of travel purses. Interior pockets should be made with various materials and be different sizes to hold specific items. For example, a mesh or see-through pocket will be best to organize credit cards while a mesh pocket banded with elastic will fit a kindle or tablet. If the pocket is an exterior pocket, it should be secured with a zipper so that the item does not fall out of the purse. Pockets are crucial for providing the user with the organization of their most important travel items. This gives the user convenience when searching for their items.

Safety features

Before purchasing a travel purse, consider its safety features. The best travel purses will feature RFID blocking technology that protects your chipped credit cards from being stolen or scanned for information. This prevents theft and provides extra safety for your funds when traveling. The most secure style of compartments will feature a zipper. Pockets that are closed with a durable stitched zipper will make it more difficult for an item to become loose fall from the purse. Other safety features included in many purses include a lock and secret interior pockets that would make it hard for a thief to locate important items if stolen.

What to look for in a quality travel purse

Compact

The best travel purses will find a balance between optimal space and compact design. While space is important, the item should be able to fit conveniently inside of a carry-on bag, if needed. It should be compact enough to be packed wherever desired when traveling and should not put uncomfortable weight onto the user’s shoulders. A compact item that features decent space will be best to use when traveling.

Waterproof

The purse’s purpose is to protect the important items that it contains, but what protects the purse? Purses that are waterproof allow for users to worry less when it rains or if their item gets wet that everything inside will remain dry and undamaged.

Strap

The highest quality travel purses will feature an adjustable strap that allows the user to shorten or lengthen the item depending on the situation and what they find to be the most comfortable way to wear it. A good, adjustable strap will also be padded and won’t strain the user’s hands or shoulders. Adjustable straps allow the user to decide which way they would like to wear the item. If the user prefers the item where they can see it, they can shorten the strap and keep it under their arm.

How much you can expect to spend on a travel purse

The best travel purses cost $12-$40 depending on what the item is made of and the added accessories it features. A larger, waterproof purse that features RID technology and optimal compartment usage will be priced higher.

Travel purse FAQ

What are the benefits of a clear purse for travel?

A. Clear purses may benefit travelers when they enter famous buildings or tourist attractions that require patrons to have a bag where the contents can be seen. This is a safety measure used at venues that can be be crowded and helps security know you are not carrying anything that can harm others in your bag. Some venues will not let the users in unless the purse is clear and the contents are seen.

Where will your purse be searched when traveling?

A. Tourist attractions, arenas, crowded bars and popular sporting venues will typically require a bag check before entering the venue. They do this to make sure that there is nothing suspicious in your bag that could be used to harm others at the crowded venue. This is a safety precaution that is not practiced everywhere but those who travel with a purse should be aware of rules that pertain to specific venues requiring a bag check. For example, when traveling on an airplane, there is a certain amount of liquid that can be utilized in products. It will be in the user’s best interest to check regulations before their purse is checked to save time when traveling.

What’s the best travel purse to buy?

Top travel purse

Baggallini Everywhere Bag With RFID

What you need to know: This bag comes in many different colors and patterns and uses RFID technology to prevent theft of chip card information when traveling with credit cards. This bag is machine-washable for convenience.

What you’ll love: This bag is made with different-sized pockets for internal organization. The pockets feature different methods of closure and security depending on the object that they are meant to enclose. There is a specific phone pocket that is zippered, allowing the user to reach their phone quickly in case of an emergency. It is lightweight, waterproof and features a long adjustable strap for convenient carrying.

What you should consider: Users have noted that the photo isn’t the same as the actual product and that there are some open compartments.



Top travel purse for the money

NOTAG Cross Body Shoulder Bag for Women

What you need to know: This purse is made from durable canvas material. This bag is lightweight, water-resistant and provides internal organization with different-sized pockets.

What you’ll love: This travel purse features secure zippered pockets and an adjustable cross-body strap that can fit around luggage for optimal transportation. It is large enough to fit a tablet and is compact enough for travel purposes.

What you should consider: This bag only comes in one size and color, and users have noted that the item arrives with a strange smell.



Worth checking out

Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag

What you need to know: This bag comes in multiple colors and features many different compartments for storage of different sized items. It comes with a removable LED light so that users can see inside their purse in the dark.

What you’ll love: It uses RFID blocking technology to protect chip cards from theft. The main compartment of the purse locks for added protection and the shoulder strap is adjustable. The bag is very compact but is still able to fit the travel necessities.

What you should consider: This bag only comes in one size and does not feature secure apartments to keep a lot of cash in at one time.



Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews.

