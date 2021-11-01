Best car seat travel bag

Some airlines will require you to check your car seat, and a travel bag will protect it.

Which car seat travel bags are best?

Traveling with a child can come with some stressful moments if you are not prepared. One thing you might not think about while packing is how you will transport the car seat. Different modes of transportation have different rules, but regardless, a travel bag will protect your car seat from damage and make it easier to carry on the go. A good car seat travel bag will have quality materials, coordinating accessories, fit everything it needs to, and be convenient to carry.

If you are looking for a durably made, waterproof, and highly-rated car seat travel bag, the Reperkid Car Seat Travel Bag for Air Travel Backpack is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a car seat travel bag

Make

Durable outer material will keep your car seat protected. Bags that feature strong fabric and tight stitching will make it easier to travel with the car seat, and it’s even better if this fabric is also waterproof. A travel bag that has a name tag and multiple handles will be convenient to use regardless of your mode of transportation.

Size

Many travel bags for car seats come in a one size fits all option. If you are unsure if your car seat will fit the one size fits all option, check the dimensions listed in the product description. This will also require you to measure your car seat to make sure that it will fit in the travel bag. Your car seat and travel bag don’t have to be from the same brand to ensure a fit, but it may be easiest to buy coordinating pieces.

Name tag

A detachable name tag can fall off in the travel process and make it hard to locate the item if it is lost or stolen. Name tags that are printed on the bag allow you to permanently fill in your information in a way that can’t be removed from the item. Having a nametag on a car seat travel bag aids in finding the item or distinguishing it from another when traveling.

What to look for in a quality car seat travel bag

Carrying

A quality car seat travel bag will come with multiple carrying options. A top handle will allow you to carry the handle over your shoulder like a sack or in front of you where you can see the item. The best car seat travel bags will feature padded side straps that allow you to carry the car seat like a bag. This frees up your hands and allows you to carry more items while on the go.

Color

The best car seat travel bags will offer a wide array of color options. You might prefer to match the color of all of your luggage for better organization when on the go. A car seat travel bag that comes in a bright or less common color will be easier to find if it gets lost and will also be easy to spot at the baggage claim. It is also good to have options in case you are bringing multiple car seats along and need to distinguish them.

Weatherproof

A quality car seat travel bag will protect the car seat from the elements in addition to preventing damage. Material that is waterproof and works to secure the item from wind or other uncontrollable weather occurrences will be best for your car seat. If the bag is waterproof and provides durability against the elements while traveling, it will be listed as a feature in the product description portion of the website listing.

How much you can expect to spend on a car seat travel bag

The best car seat travel bags are $12-$50 depending on the material and size of the bag. A bag that features high quality, durable material and comes in a larger size with more features will be more expensive.

Car seat travel bag FAQ

Can I take my car seat onto the plane with me?

A. You cannot take a car seat on the plane as most do not fit into the overhead bin or by your feet. Most airlines will allow travelers with children to check a car seat for free, but policies vary by airline.

Is a car seat travel bag required to travel with a car seat?

A. A travel bag comes in handy when you fly because it will keep the car seat protected from damage and dirt as well as identify you as the owner when you check in the item. If you are traveling by car, bus, train, or boat, the bag may not be as necessary but can still provide protection and help reunite you with your bag if you misplace it.

What’s the best car seat travel bag to buy?

Top car seat travel bag

Reperkid Car Seat Travel Bag for Air Travel Backpack

What you need to know: This carrying bag for a car seat comes in one universal size and uses heavy-duty, durable material to protect the car seat while traveling. You can use it on any form of transportation and can wear the handles like a backpack for on-the-go convenience.

What you’ll love: This item is waterproof. It comes in three different colors and features a nametag to help with identification in case the car seat gets lost or stolen.

What you should consider: Some users have experienced issues when trying to keep the bag closed.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top car seat travel bag for the money

J.L Childress Gate Check Bag

What you need to know: This car seat travel bag features a drawstring closure that allows for adjustable security when you transport the car seat. This item is meant to be used when checking in at your gate at the airport.

What you’ll love: It comes in one bright red color that makes it easy to identify when traveling and harder to lose. It is airline-certified and the bag is compact so it can fit in most places. It is lightweight and features durable stitching.

What you should consider: This item is not to be used as a checked bag when traveling by plane. Some airlines offer a cheaper and more durable option at the gate.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

V Volkgo Car Seat Travel Bag

What you need to know: This car seat travel bag can be checked at the gate and is delivered in a one size fits all option. There is a name tag display on the bottom of this product for identification purposes.

What you’ll love: It features padded side straps so that you can use the product comfortably like a backpack when transporting the car seat. The material is durable and water-resistant, protecting it from wear and dirt in the travel process.

What you should consider: You may want a different option depending on how you travel.

Where to buy: Amazon

