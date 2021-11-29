Best high-end luggage cart

Which high-end luggage cart is best?

Not everyone has wheeled luggage, and even wheelie bags can be hard to transport when you have several pieces to move from place to place. In addition, there are many people who need to transport large duffles, boxes and lockers full of gear.

At times like this, you need a high-end cart made of better materials to be sturdy, durable and capable of handling heavy loads without tipping over. If you are looking for a high-end luggage cart that can handle stairs, take a look at the Intbuying Folding Portable Stair-Climbing Luggage Cart.

What to know before you buy a high-end luggage cart

Luggage carts are generally small hand trucks or large folding carts.

Base plate

Luggage carts have a flat plate that sits on the ground between the wheels. If you are carrying large items, you need a bigger base plate to ensure your load stays steady. You can also opt for luggage carts with base plates that have adjustable platforms.

Capacity

Every high-end luggage cart has a load limit that stipulates the maximum weight it can safely carry. Smaller high-end luggage carts have a capacity of around 60 pounds, and the largest can safely handle loads of up to 300 pounds.

Wheels

For carrying heavy loads, high-end luggage carts need sturdy wheels. Two-wheeled carts are meant to be pushed from behind with handles. You can pull or push four-wheeled carts. The larger the wheel, the easier it is to roll, especially with heavy loads.

Luggage cart tires are made of solid rubber or air filled. Pneumatic tires are durable and long lasting but need to be kept properly inflated. Solid tires have the advantage of never going flat.

What to look for in a quality high-end luggage cart

Flexibility

A high-end luggage cart is more useful to you if it can safely transport things other than luggage. You can use it to move bulky and heavy items between offices, cars and homes.

Handle

Handles should be made as sturdily as possible, especially with two-wheel carts. Luggage cart handles are typically made of strong, lightweight materials and aluminum is a very popular choice on high-end products. Look for handles that are ergonomically designed and have padded grips for more comfortable and safer handling. If you choose a high-end luggage cart with an adjustable handle, make sure it easily adjusts and securely locks into position.

Storage

If you choose a high-end luggage cart that folds down to a compact size, it will be easier to transport and store away in a small space.

Braking system

Look for a high-end luggage cart that has a locking mechanism for the wheels. A braking system not only locks your cart on slopes, but it also holds your luggage cart still to make it easier to load.

Stair climber

If you need to get your luggage cart up and down stairs or across a lot of curbs, consider one made to do the job. Stair climbers have extra wheels on hinges that make climbing stairs easy. The downside is that they make a luggage cart heavier and bulkier on flat surfaces. Wheels with sealed ball bearings roll more smoothly and last longer.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end luggage cart

High-end luggage carts cost from $300 to more than $1,000.

High-end luggage cart FAQ

Do high-end luggage carts come assembled?

A. It depends on the product. Most involve at least something simple, like attaching the wheels.

What other things can you use a luggage cart for?

A. You can carry just about anything within your cart’s specified weight limits that loads safely and does not try to tip over your cart. Always avoid overloading any luggage cart.

What’s the best high-end luggage cart to buy?

Top high-end luggage cart

Intbuying Folding Portable Stair Climbing Luggage Cart

What you need to know: The three wheels on each side of this high-end luggage cart allow you to easily go up and down stairs with loads of up to 400 pounds.

What you’ll love: This cart is made of durable carbon steel and works on floors, sidewalks, steps, stones and soil. The tires are made of high-quality rubber for smooth rolling. The longer base plate allows you to safely carry wider and longer loads. The collapsible design of this high-end luggage cart makes for easy storage.

What you should consider: This high-end luggage cart is a great choice for those who have to go up and down stairs, but the wheels add weight and make it more bulky to maneuver.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end luggage cart for the money

Trolley Car Folding Portable Luggage Cart

What you need to know: This multifunctional folding trolley is made of steel and aluminum alloy that will not rust.

What you’ll love: The high-quality easy-grip handles, crossbars and braces are all mounted with full body rivets. The solid rubber wheels are quiet and mounted on ball bearings. The wear-resistant wheels are capable of rolling on unpaved surfaces.

What you should consider: The manufacturer does not list the weight capacity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dioe Stainless Steel Dedicated Luggage Transport Cart

What you need to know: If you need a cart to transport luggage outside the airport, this hotel-style dedicated luggage cart is a great choice.

What you’ll love: The gold anodized stainless steel frame and base plate are strong and will never rust. The base plate and back support are both padded with heavy-duty carpet-like material that won’t damage your luggage and any other items you need to transport. The base plate flips up for easy transport and storage.

What you should consider: This is a very pricey luggage cart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

