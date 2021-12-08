Best Delsey luggage

Delsey was founded in 1946 and is based in the famous Paris suburb Tremblay-en-France. It has become one of the leading luggage manufacturers in the world.

Which Delsey luggage is best?

A Delsey suitcase is a wise investment. They are based in Paris, France and have been manufacturing quality luggage since 1946. Delsey was one of the first companies to develop smart luggage with built-in features that worked with a smartphone app. They provide all sorts of quality bags, from rolling bags to backpacks and bags suitable for check-in or carry-on. One of the most popular Delsey bags is the stylish Delsey Paris: Chatelet Hardside Luggage. It’s a quality bag that will look good in any airport.

What to know before you buy Delsey luggage

Many great manufacturers offer different types of bags and luggage sets. Delsey is one of the leading brands and has consistently provided satisfying luggage to customers for years.

Water-resistance

Any good Delsey luggage should be at least water-resistant. Remember that this does not mean waterproof, and exposure to heavy rain may result in your luggage leaking. Water-resistant luggage will allow protection from light showers and minor splashes. If you are anxious about your luggage getting wet, consider a waterproof luggage cover.

Size

Most Delsey luggage comes in different sizes. These can be carry-on sizes or check-in sizes. Some Delsey bags are extendable if you need to pack more items. If you are a light packer, it may be advantageous for you to buy a carry-on size, thus avoiding check-in queues and luggage carousels.

Style

Delsey luggage comes in various styles, from softside to hardside, suitcases to backpacks and hand-held carry-on bags. Before buying, consider how much stuff you usually take with you, whether the bag is for long-haul or short-haul travel and if you want to check it in or carry it on.

What to look for in quality Delsey luggage

Lock

Most premium luggage should have a built-in combination lock. In-built Delsey locks are approved by the Transport Security Administration. This means that there is no need for damage should the TSA have to open your luggage in your absence. TSA officers easily open TSA-approved locks via a universal key.

Material

Delsey hardside bags are made from rigid materials yet maintain a stylish look. Polycarbonate is the plastic of choice. It is very sturdy and not prone to cracking. Some bags may have a mixture of other plastic, but the polycarbonate base keeps it sturdy. Softside bags will usually be polyester, which is quite durable and offers water resistance and a stylish look.

Wheels

Most Delsey luggage should feature wheels and should have easy maneuverability. The wheels should count at least four, and they should easily spin in all directions. Premium luggage will have four double wheels at each point, giving a total of eight and offer a sound braking system to prevent bags from wandering off.

How much you can expect to spend on Delsey luggage

Delsey luggage starts at around $75 for a softside carry-on bag to more than $300 for premium hardside bags with premium features. Delsey backpacks are available in the $45-$130 range.

Delsey luggage FAQ

What makes better luggage, hardside or softside?

A. Hardside luggage will protect valuables better, be easier to clean and have a better water-resistance level. Others prefer the look of a softside bag. It is also easier to pack more into this type of luggage if you have underestimated how much stuff you will take. Softside luggage can also feature handy exterior pockets for easy access to items.

Can I use a carry-on-sized bag as my main luggage?

A. Yes, if you are a light packer. Pack fewer clothes and do more laundry at your destination. Also, keep in mind that you can purchase most toiletries wherever you go.

What’s the best Delsey luggage to buy?

Top Delsey luggage

Delsey Paris: Chatelet Hardside Luggage

What you need to know: This luggage is sturdy and lightweight and comes in checked baggage or carry-on sizes.

What you’ll love: The polycarbonate material is extremely tough. It is easy to navigate in airports and features a braking system that prevents it from rolling away. It comes in three stylish colors and features a tracking device for peace of mind.

What you should consider: The luggage arrives locked, and the combination to open and reset is 000.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Bed Bath and Beyond

Top Delsey luggage for the money

Delsey Paris: Comete 2.0 Hardside Expandable Luggage

What you need to know: A budget-friendly luggage with many of the reliable Delsey features in carry-on or check-in sizes.

What you’ll love: The ABS material is strengthened by polycarbonate and has a twill finish that is scratch-resistant and looks great. Inside are elastic straps and mesh dividers for better organization and more efficient packing. The luggage can be enlarged by 2-inches if necessary.

What you should consider: This luggage does not feature a built-in lock like other Delsey products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Delsey Paris: Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage

What you need to know: This is an excellent bag for the serious traveler, available in many colors and sizes.

What you’ll love: The double-spinner wheels offer excellent mobility with little drag on the arms. It has a 2-inch extension for over-packers and a TSA-approved lock built-in. Inside are two easily-accessed compartments with straps, dividers and pockets for better organization.

What you should consider: There have been reports of flimsy zippers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

