Best budget luggage cart

Luggage carts made from metal tend to be the strongest and have the highest weight capacities, however they are often heavier than plastic models and more cumbersome to transport.

Which budget luggage carts are best?

Wheeled luggage is great and has certainly made traveling more convenient. However, if you have to transport multiple pieces, it can still be a challenge. This is where luggage carts can help.

Luggage carts are designed to be small and conveniently portable yet can still be loaded up with several pieces of luggage or boxes. There are many budget luggage carts that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. The Samsonite Compact Folding Luggage Cart is one such example.

What to know before you buy a budget luggage cart

Portability

Most people will be transporting their luggage cart regularly. Most likely, you’ll even be traveling with it. Because of this, it is important to consider the overall portability of various models when making your purchase decision. When doing so, you’ll want to take several factors into account.

Check both the folded and unfolded dimensions of any model you are considering. The folded dimensions play a major role in how convenient a particular luggage cart is to transport. The smaller it is when folded up, the easier it will be to fit into a heavily packed vehicle, and the more likely you can bring along when traveling by plane without having to worry about airline size restrictions. The unfolded dimensions determine how easily you’ll be able to maneuver the cart through airports, train stations and other busy locations.

Along with the dimensions, pay attention to the weight of the cart. Luggage carts should make your life easier. Purchasing one that is overly heavy and difficult to carry will do the opposite of that.

Design

Many luggage carts may look very similar. However, there are small design choices that can affect how easy they are to use and for what kind of applications they are best suited. For example, two-wheeled luggage carts require a little more physical effort on your part but are easier to roll over bumpy, uneven terrain. Conversely, four-wheeled carts are relatively effortless to push on flat, smooth floors but can be difficult to roll over cracked sidewalks. Likewise, those with larger or rugged wheels tend to work better on rough surfaces while those with smaller wheels are best for indoor surfaces.

What to look for in a quality budget luggage cart

Capacity

Every luggage cart has a maximum weight allowance that should not be exceeded. On budget models, this is usually between 25-150 pounds. Along with the weight allowance, the size of the platform and the height of the upright support also plays a role in the capacity of a luggage cart. Using these three specifications, you can reasonably estimate how much luggage a specific cart is capable of transporting.

Extendible platform

Some luggage carts feature an extendible platform. These can be very useful since they allow you to add more cargo space when you have a lot of luggage to transport, but can also be used in the more compact setting when you have less luggage and are trying to navigate busy locations. They also don’t require any more storage space than nonextendible models.

Anchor points

It is important to secure luggage on a cart for both safety reasons and to prevent any luggage or its contents from getting damaged by falling off. To that end, many models feature anchor points of some kind that you can attach a rope or bungee cords to.

Wheels

Nearly all two-wheeled carts have fixed wheels, but four-wheeled carts may have fixed wheels or casters. Casters are easier to maneuver around tight turns, however they don’t track in a straight line as well. To get the best of both worlds, consider choosing a four-wheeled cart that features casters in the front and fixed wheels in the back.

Height-adjustable handle

Luggage carts with height-adjustable handles offer the most ergonomic operation for the widest range of users. These usually telescope and can be locked into place at a variety of settings just like the handles on wheeled luggage.

How much can you expect to spend on a budget luggage cart

For budget luggage carts, you should expect to spend between $25-$60.

Budget luggage cart FAQs

Do I have to check my luggage cart when traveling by plane?

Many luggage carts fold up small enough that you can carry them on to a plane and store them in the overhead bin. However, depending on the airline, they may consider the cart as your carry-on luggage. This means you may not get another one, so you’ll want to plan accordingly.

Should I push or pull a luggage cart?

Most people choose to push their luggage carts because they find it makes them easier to walk with and maneuver. However, most carts are designed to be both pushed and pulled, so feel free to use yours in whichever manner you wish.

What is the best budget luggage cart to buy?

Top budget luggage cart

Samsonite Compact Folding Luggage Cart

What you need to know: Though extremely lightweight, the Samsonite Luggage Cart still feels very sturdy and can see you through plenty of trips.

What you’ll love: It features adjustable support straps to keep your luggage from shifting. Plus, it is small enough when folded up that you can stick it inside most wheeled checked luggage.

What you should consider: Its platform and wheel positioning are narrow, which makes it prone to tipping if you aren’t careful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top budget luggage cart for the money

EKYMAICZ Folding Luggage Cart

What you need to know: Though it doesn’t have the highest weight capacity, the EKYMAICZ Luggage Cart is compact and easy to fold and unfold quickly.

What you’ll love: It features quality carbon steel bearings that offer a smooth roll. It also comes with bungee cords, so you don’t have to buy them separately.

What you should consider: The wheels are a bit small, so it can struggle on uneven terrain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Orange Tech Folding Hand Truck

What you need to know: If you value capacity over portability, the Orange Tech Folding Hand Truck is the way to go.

What you’ll love: It has an impressive 155-pound maximum weight allowance and features an extendible platform for those times you need to carry large luggage or boxes.

What you should consider: At a touch over 6 pounds, it can be cumbersome to carry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

