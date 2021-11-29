Best American Tourister luggage

Choose a bold pattern for your checked bags for easy recognition and retrieval at airports and hotels.

Which American Touister luggage is best?

American Tourister has been building travel luggage and accessories for more than 75 years, so you can expect all American Tourister luggage to get your bags where you want to go, safely and securely. All American Tourister luggage complies with the regulations established by the Transportation Security Administration.

American Tourister makes luggage in many sizes, types and designs and sells them in sets and as individual pieces. If you are looking for hardside luggage with dual spinner wheels, take a look at the American Tourister Curio Hardsider Luggage.

What to know before you buy American Tourister luggage

American Tourister is a highly regarded brand known for the quality of its components and manufacture.

Soft sides vs. hard sides

Soft-side luggage is typically made of water-repellent synthetic fabrics. Soft side is the luggage choice of people who prefer lighter luggage because it is easier to wheel around and lift. Soft-side luggage has some “give” to the suitcase walls, so it is easy to stuff in those last-minute items you picked up while traveling. The downside to soft-side luggage is it is not as strong or durable. Unless you choose the more expensive ripstop fabrics, your soft-side luggage is subject to tearing, ripping and wearing through at the corners.

Hard-side luggage is made like a shell. American Tourister hard-side luggage is made from 100% polycarbonate. Polycarbonate plastic is not only lighter than regular plastic luggage, it is far more durable. American Tourister hard-side luggage can't be ripped, torn or cut, so it is great for keeping contents safe, no matter the conditions.

Wheels

The traditional wheelie bag had two wheels and you pulled it behind you. The modern rollaboard has wheels at all four corners. With wheels attached to every corner, the always-upright design allows you to easily push or pull and does not strain your arms and shoulders like a two-wheeled bag.

Spinner wheels are the most maneuverable because they can move instantly in any direction.

Inline wheels are single wheels like those seen on rollerblades. Inline wheels do not swivel or pivot.

What to look for in quality American Tourister luggage

Luggage sets

Much of today’s luggage comes in matched sets of two or more bags made of the same material and in the same color and design. All American Tourister luggage sets have one TSA-approved rollaboard bag and one larger TSA-certified checked bag. Add to your basic set of a rollaboard and a checked bag with a duffel bag and a boarding bag.

Duffel bags: Duffel bags are soft-side pieces of luggage shaped differently than regular suitcases. They are spacious, easy to clean and an alternative to travel backpacks. If you choose one of these, make sure it is a wheeled duffel bag.

Boarding bags: These are small soft-side bags with a shoulder strap that allow you to carry extra gear while staying within TSA guidelines.

How much you can expect to spend on American Tourister luggage

Individual carry-on luggage starts at $30 for a soft-side bag and $50 for a hard polycarbonate shell. The price goes up with the size of the bag. Luggage sets start at about $100 for soft sides and $130 for hard sides.

American Tourister luggage FAQ

Will hard-side luggage protect fragile items?

A. The hard polycarbonate shells of American Tourister’s luggage protect your contents from taking direct blows that occur when baggage handlers are careless. If you have packed your fragile items carefully, polycarbonate shells provide excellent protection.

What kind of warranty do you get when you buy American Tourister luggage?

A. Your American Tourister luggage warranty covers manufacturing defects for three years but does not cover misuse or accidents.

What’s the best American Tourister luggage to buy?

Top American Tourister luggage

American Tourister Curio Hardsider Luggage

What you need to know: With dual spinner wheels at all four corners, this luggage is a breeze to wheel through airports and hotels.

What you’ll love: The hard-side exterior of this luggage set has an easy-to-clean ribbed swirl design that hides bumps and scrapes. The cases are zippered and open like a book, with mesh dividers, cross straps and a zip-up modesty pocket. The side-mounted locks can be accessed only by you and TSA agents.

What you should consider: The luggage is lightweight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top American Tourister luggage for the money

American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT 4 Piece Softside Luggage Set

What you need to know: This lightweight matching luggage set from American Tourister comes with a 25-inch checked bag, 21-inch carry-on, 23-inch wheeled duffel bag and a boarding bag.

What you’ll love: These soft-side bags are made of 600 denier polyester, which is the strongest weight available in luggage. The sturdy inline wheels roll smoothly. The push-button handles fit comfortably in your hand. The corners of the wheeled duffel are reinforced for additional strength and durability.

What you should consider: Always exercise caution with soft-sided luggage to make sure it doesn’t rip or tear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage

What you need to know: This 28-inch spinner suitcase has a 1.5-inch expansion panel for maximum packing power.

What you’ll love: The dozen choices of colors include colorful tropical jungle plant graphics that really stand out at the airport baggage carousel. Single spinner wheels at each corner of this upright suitcase push and pull easily with extend and stow handles that lock and unlock with one touch of the push button.

What you should consider: It is pricey, but worth it to check it and forget it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

