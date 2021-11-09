“Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” is coming to Oculus Quest 2 VR

Here’s what you need and what you need to know

The “Grand Theft Auto” (GTA) series, essentially a series of crime simulators, is one of the most iconic sagas in video game history. It continues to offer endless open-world antics to this day. The 2001 release “GTA III” was the first in the series to move to the now-classic three-dimensional, third-person view, and it was followed up by “GTA: Vice City” in 2002 and “GTA: San Andreas” in 2004. While the first two 3D installments were excellent games, “San Andreas” pushed the envelope with enhanced character customization and a greatly enlarged world map inspired by the cities of Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Fast-forward to 2021, where Facebook, soon to be rebranded as Meta, is going all out to promote its Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset. By all accounts, it’s one of the best VR headsets on the market, partly because the hardware inside is capable of running relatively complex games without being connected to a gaming PC. One of the latest developments is that the beloved “GTA: San Andreas” will be released on the Oculus Quest 2.

There isn’t an official release date yet — or many details at all right now — but it’s noteworthy that developer Video Games Deluxe is porting the third-person classic over to a decidedly first-person VR headset. Of course, this will entail some significant changes to gameplay. It remains to be seen just how many of those changes will affect the general gameplay and feel of “GTA: San Andreas,” but given the game’s apparently long production time, it’s a safe bet that the chaotic fun of the original will be preserved.

With all of that in mind, it’s a good time to shore up your VR gaming equipment collection and get ready for the first-ever virtual reality “Grand Theft Auto” title. Once you have the actual Oculus Quest 2 headset itself (which comes with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage), there are some other great accessories worth considering.

For example, the Kiwi Design Grip Cover adds a high-traction layer of silicone and a knuckle protector to keep the controller in your hands and ensure your hands are safe and comfortable. Similarly, a good aftermarket head strap can do a solid job of keeping the headset in one place and your head from getting sore, as not everybody prefers the original strap.

To make sure your Oculus Quest 2 stays in perfect condition when you’re not using it, you’ll want to have a durable case like this one from JSVER, with room for all your other accessories. And while it’s not a necessity, this Anker Charging Dock was designed specifically for the Oculus Quest 2 and can make recharging your device that much more convenient.

One helpful note about “GTA: San Andreas” on the Oculus Quest 2 is that because the game is almost two decades old, it almost certainly will run on the Quest 2’s internal hardware without needing a separate gaming PC. That said, though, the Quest 2 is also great for a number of excellent PC-based VR titles. To use it with any of those, you’ll need the Oculus Link cable and a gaming PC with relatively powerful hardware inside in order to get smooth frame rates.

If you’re on the fence about jumping into Oculus VR, know that Facebook/Meta has promised to make a shift away from requiring personal Facebook accounts to access the Oculus headset lineup. More specifically, Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth has confirmed that users will be able to unlink their personal Facebook accounts from their Oculus headsets without losing access to their games or accomplishments. With good news like this, it’s a better time than ever to get into virtual reality gaming.

