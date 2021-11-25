Another popular advent tradition is lighting different colored candles on an advent wreath.

Which wooden advent calendar is best?

Advent calendars are a Christmas tradition that serves as a countdown to the holiday. Users typically fill drawers with small surprises and open one every day during the season of advent. When purchasing the best wooden advent calendar, it is important to know the dimensions, door features and how the object is operated.

If you are looking for a classic advent calendar that features numbered doors and is easily stored, the Byers Choice Christmas Tree Advent Calendar is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a wooden advent calendar

Dimensions

Before purchasing a wooden advent calendar, consider how much space it will take up and how big the drawers will be. Knowing the dimensions of the drawers helps you know what items can fit in them before purchasing surprises that are too large. A good advent calendar should fit into most common household locations.

Doors

The doors on a wooden advent calendar are typically numbered to let you know which day to open the drawer. The size of the doors is listed in the product description, and you can generally read the reviews or FAQ on the product listing to learn specific examples of which items will fit in the drawers.

Shape

Some wooden advent calendars are handcrafted or laser-cut to resemble certain seasonal figures and architecture.

Operation

Before purchasing a wooden advent calendar, consider how the item is operated and if it requires batteries. If an advent calendar features lights and music, it will likely require the user to separately purchase batteries. If an item features a cord for power, users will have to be close to an outlet for use.

What to look for in a quality wooden advent calendar

Lights

A quality wooden advent calendar will be made with battery-operated lights that are easily controlled. Lights give the item a warm ambient look and provide added entertainment. Some calendars will be made with lights that are continuous and strobe with remote control capabilities.

Music

Some advent calendars are designed to play music. These may require an instruction book for the user to figure out how to turn the music on. Calendars that play music are typically made with lights that flash in unison with the beat. The music is often popular Christmas songs or their instrumental versions.

Durability

The best wooden advent calendars are durable and are made with sturdy wood. Wooden calendars that are balanced and feature a weighted base won’t fall when bumped nor be easily damaged when transported. Durable calendars are more safely stored and will last through many future Christmas celebrations.

How much you can expect to spend on a wooden advent calendar

The best wooden advent calendar will cost $30-$120 depending on its size, durability and added features such as lights or music. A handcrafted object that is made with entertainment features and is large will be priced higher.

Wooden advent calendar FAQ

What religion uses an advent calendar?

A. In Christianity, the advent calendar was created as a symbolic countdown leading up to Christmas.

How heavy are advent calendars?

A. The weight of a wooden advent calendar will depend on the type of wood that is used. Most advent calendars are between 2 and 6 pounds.

What’s the best wooden advent calendar to buy?

Top wooden advent calendar

Byers Choice Christmas Tree Advent Calendar

What you need to know: This advent calendar is made from sturdy wood and is designed with multiple colors and Christmas patterns.

What you’ll love: This item is made with 24 numbered drawers that slide easily. The product is lightweight and handcrafted. This item is able to stand without being propped up and comes preassembled.

What you should consider: This wooden advent calendar does not play music and the boxes are different sizes, so the items able to fit into the drawers will vary.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wooden advent calendar for the money

Pioneer Effort Wooden Advent Calendar Book

What you need to know: This item is handcrafted and operated by batteries. It features 24 numbered drawers of the same size and is crafted from sturdy wooden materials.

What you’ll love: Due to its durable make, this item is less likely to fall or break when transported or touched. The calendar features LED lights.

What you should consider: Batteries are not included in the price or with the package, and the drawers are too small to fit a number or objects.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Holiday Aisle Wood Advent Calendar

What you need to know: This advent calendar is tiered and features holiday themed, handcrafted figurines and houses. The wooden boxes are numbered and big enough to fit small items. The drawers easily slide out and the product is extremely lightweight.

What you’ll love: This product features a 30-day return policy and is battery operated. It features LED lights for effect and can be placed in any room in a house.

What you should consider: This item does not play music or come with batteries, and the doors are small.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.