Best ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ toy

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" was the first movie in five years that was actually produced by Marvel as opposed to Sony Entertainment.

Which ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ toy is best?

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” was a 2017 film from the Spider-Man franchise, starring Tom Holland and Michael Keaton. This is just one in a long line of movies that follow the adventures of Spidey and his ever-changing cast of villains. Spider-Man is now a part of the Marvel Universe, which means he’s appeared in all sorts of new superhero films in recent years.

This added boost to Spider-Man’s legacy has prompted toy manufacturers to create some new and improved Spidey toys. The best Spider-Man toy is the Homecoming Figure With Vulture, which comes straight from toymaker Hasbro and features Spider-Man alongside his latest villain.

What to know before you buy a ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ toy

Plot

“Homecoming” was the first Spider-Man movie made with Holland. Toby McGuire and Andrew Garfield played the superhero in the previous five films. “Homecoming” brought a fresh new start to the franchise as Spider-Man joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Iron Man, The Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow and more. The “Homecoming” story revolves around Peter Parker’s struggles with love in high school. Of course, this is the side plot to the real action of Spider-Man facing his evil nemesis Vulture, played by Michael Keaton.

Characters

Aside from Spider-Man and Vulture, there are several other characters that played a role in “Homecoming.” Iron Man played a significant role in the movie, as well as his close circle of associates, including Pepper Potts and Tony Stark’s Head of Security played by Jon Favreau. There are plenty of toys featuring Iron Man if you’re looking to flesh out your “Spider-Man: Homecoming” collection.

Marvel Legends

Marvel Legends is a toy collection released by Hasbro in partnership with Marvel Studios. This is a very comprehensive series that includes nearly every main character in the MCU. The Spider-Man figures in particular are more unique than the standard red and blue Spidey. This includes the all-black suit with gold trim, a bright blue suit with red trim and a dark blue, red and gold suit. Some figures come with Build-A-Character pieces that, once collected, can be assembled into a completely different Marvel superhero.

What to look for in a quality ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ toy

Spider-Man flyers

Spider-Man is known for his high-flying acrobatics as he swings from building to building. Since an actual web-slinging toy isn’t very practical, some toy makers have created other ways to hit the skies. Marvel has created an actual Spider-Drone based on the device from the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” movie. In the film, it was created by Iron Man and attached to Spidey’s suit where the emblem is. The toy version functions like a regular drone but is made a bit easier to control and less mechanically complex than a standard drone. You can also find a Spider-Man Helicopter, which shows a miniature version of the superhero with helicopter blades attached to his head.

Vulture

Some high-quality Spider-Man toys will come with an additional figure. In the case of “Homecoming,” that figure is almost always his arch-enemy Vulture, an incredibly brilliant electrical engineer who created his own superhero suit that gives him the ability to fly. Much like an actual vulture, this character has ultra-strong boots with sharp talons that he uses to grab Spider-Man during battles. This Exo-Suit also has large expandable wings and attached blasters to shoot strong blasts of energy.

Peter Parker

If you prefer the more realistic side of Spider-Man, look for a toy that features the actual face of Peter Parker. In the case of “Homecoming,” this will be Holland wearing the Spidey suit. Some high-quality “Spider-Man: Homecoming” figures, like the one from Medicom, will have detachable heads. While this is a somewhat common feature in action figures, this toy includes a maskless head of Holland. This way, you can up the quality of your collection by including more interesting versions of the normally masked superhero.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ toys

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” toys cost $47-$189.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ toy FAQ

What are most “Spider-Man: Homecoming” toys made of?

A. Most toys in general are made using some form of plastic. If you are purchasing a “Spider-Man: Homecoming” action figure, it will most likely be made using Polyvinyl chloride (PVC). This type of plastic is durable and inexpensive to manufacture.

How many versions of Spider-Man’s suit are there?

A. As Spider-Man continues to grow in popularity and more media is created around him, there are more suits that are being developed. When it comes to Spider-Man toys, you will mostly likely find color variations to his traditional suit that include colors like black and gold. Overall, there are many dozens of different Spider-Man suits.

What’s the best ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ toy to buy?

Top ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ toy

Spider-Man Homecoming Figure With Vulture

What you need to know: This double figure set comes with both Spider-Man and his nemesis Vulture from the film.

What you’ll love: Hasbro designed both figures to show great detail in their superhero suits. Vulture has his signature leather jacket with fur collar along with a helmet, claw-like boots and large detachable wings. Spider-Man’s hand is in the web-slinging motion and is highly poseable.

What you should consider: This set is part of the Marvel Legends series and is one of several in the collection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ toy for the money

Spider-Man Homecoming Action Figure

What you need to know: This lone Spider-Man figure is highly textured and posable making it great for a shelf display.

What you’ll love: While this Spidey isn’t accompanied by Vulture, he does have several different accessories to keep him interesting. There are 12 detachable hands in total, each with a different look. This includes web-slinging, fists, open palms and even a rock n’ roll sign.

What you should consider: This is not an officially licensed toy from Hasbro.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Medicom Spider-Man Figure

What you need to know: This may be an expensive figure but it comes with all the quality you’d expect from Medicom toys.

What you’ll love: Spider-Man is highly detailed with texture throughout the suit and different hands to choose from. He even has the black tactical equipment attached to his wrists, waist and shoulders. The best part is this figure comes with a replaceable head that features actor Holland without the Spidey mask.

What you should consider: This figure is far more costly than other Spider-Man figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

