Best indoraptor toy

Which indoraptor toy is best?

The “Jurassic Park” film franchise started with the first Stephen Spielberg film in 1992. In the film “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” a scientist creates a weaponized animal that becomes the main antagonist of the film. This fictionalized dinosaur quickly became a fan favorite and is one of the most popular toys made from the movie franchise. If you’re looking to wrap one up for this holiday season, The Jurassic World Indoraptor Dinosaur is the best choice.

What to know before you buy an indoraptor toy

Assembly

It’s important to consider the assembly of some indoraptor toys as some models are simply action figures that come as a single unit whereas something such as a LEGO set is designed for the assembly to be part of the fun. Iit’s best to consider which age group will be playing with this toy.

Features

Some indoraptor toys make noise, others have movable parts and some are single pieces of plastic or rubber that don’t do either. Depending on the age of the child who will be playing with this toy the most often, consider what is safe for them and what will keep them entertained.

Age group

Pay attention to the age group that these products are intended for to avoid any choking hazards and to ensure proper use.

What to look for in a quality indoraptor toy

Audio

This is a rare feature in an indoraptor toy but it might be worth looking for if you want to add some roaring volume to the fun. Certain models can come with a little voice box with optional roars controlled by a small button or activated by opening the jaws of the toy dinosaur. Older children might not find this feature as exciting or cool as younger kids.

Size

In the film, this dinosaur is a whopping 10 feet tall. For home, opt for a size that works with the recipient’s other toys for fun roleplaying and imaginative situations.

Moving parts

The indoraptor has human-like arms and stands upright but can crawl; it also has massive jaws built to shred. In the toy versions, it’s best for the dinosaur to have these same ranges of motions and capabilities to help roleplaying with other toys.

How much you can expect to spend on an indoraptor toy

Indoraptor action figures typically cost around $20; however, collectable LEGO sets of the dinosaur can cost around $270.

Indoraptor toy FAQ

Is there a choking hazard with indoraptor toys?

A. Yes, with some. With the LEGO set, absolutely. On the package, it states the toy set is intended for children ages 8-12. Other action figures can have components like tails or arms that can break off and become choking hazards. It’s best to look at which age group the toy is intended for.

How long will an indoraptor toy last?

A. That depends on the quality of construction as well as how your child handles it. Take a look at user reviews to determine if it’s a product you think will last a while.

What’s the best indoraptor toy to buy?

Top indoraptor toy

Jurassic World Indoraptor Dinosaur

What you need to know: This action figure indoraptor has movable joints in its arms, legs, tail and jaw, making it perfect for children ages 3 years and older.

What you’ll love: The details in this toy model are impeccable. With its movable joints, tail and jaw, it has all the mobility of the dinosaur portrayed in the movie.

What you should consider: It has no audio feature for roaring or growling. bBecause of all the movable parts, there’s a higher possibility of them breaking off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top indoraptor toy for the money

Gemini&Genius Jurassic Indoraprotor

What you need to know: A larger model indoraptor coming in at 11.5 inches from tail to head with all the details makes this a fun toy for any child 3 years old and up.

What you’ll love: An openable mouth enables kids to play and reenact their favorite scenes from the movie. It’s made from eco-friendly paint and material that are safe for children.

What you should consider: With less pivot points in the joints and tail, it isn’t able to be positioned or move in the full range of the dinosaur displayed in the film.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Jurassic World Indoraptor

What you need to know: A complete set of the most iconic scene in the film, this toy is for ages 8 and up.

What you’ll love: This LEGO set includes the museum and laboratory from the film, with removable windows, collapsible roof function, characters and dinosaur toys.

What you should consider: Due to small pieces, it’s not recommended for small children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

