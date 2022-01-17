In 1968, the very first Hot Wheels toy car was released as a custom Camaro that was painted in a shiny blue with chrome rims.

Which Hot Wheels Honda Civic is best?

Toy cars will never get old. Hot Wheels, the biggest toy car maker in the world, are just as popular now as they were at their first release in the 1960s. Today you can find a nearly unlimited range of vehicles, from classic American muscle cars to super sport cars from Italy and Germany. Somewhere in the middle is the highly regarded Hot Wheels Honda Civic. This all-around fantastic vehicle has been a fan favorite since the early 2000s.

Today, the best Hot Wheels Honda Civic is the 2020 Type R, which is an all-black street racing vehicle with black rims and a red body kit.

What to know before you buy a Hot Wheels Honda Civic

Street racing cars

Street racing cars are a cross between high-performance race cars and your standard daily drivers. They are legal to drive on the road, but their owners have modified their parts to make them more powerful and faster. These modifications include premium exhaust and air intakes to give them faster acceleration, as well as racing tires and even nitrous oxide for off-road use. Body modifications are very popular as well. This includes body kits, ground effects and spoilers, which help with aerodynamics. They also make the car look very cool and closer to an actual race car.

Hot Wheels Premiums

Hot Wheels have a Premium line of cars that are more detailed and of a higher value than their standard editions. Premiums have additional features like license plates and stickers. It’s clear that they put more thought and time into these cars. The headlights are more clean cut, the spoilers are covered in clearer paint and the decals have a more realistic look. When you look closely at Hot Wheels Premiums, you’ll just notice a lot more detail in general. Keep in mind, these cars are often more expensive than regular Hot Wheels.

Hot Wheels First Editions

First Editions are another variation of Hot Wheels cars. First Editions refer to new castings released for the first time. Castings are the base molds of the cars before they are painted. Each time they have an idea for a new car or a variation of an older car, they create a casting. These castings often come from the car manufacturer themselves who send a detailed digital model which Hot Wheels then shrinks down to size for molding. The 2001 Honda Civic Si is a good example of a First Edition because this was the first year they released this particular make and model.

What to look for in a quality Hot Wheels Honda Civic

Hot Wheels Fast & Furious

It was only a matter of time before Hot Wheels and the Fast & Furious movie franchise linked up. This partnership was a match made in car heaven. The first set hit shelves in 2013, over a decade after the first “Fast & Furious” movie was released. This set included cars from the first film as well as “2 Fast 2 Furious” and “Fast 5.” Each year after 2013, Hot Wheels dropped another brand new set of cars from the franchise all the way into 2021.

Honda Civic Type R

The Civic Type R is one of the most sought after Hondas in real life. Unsurprisingly, this also makes it one of the best Hot Wheels cars as well. The Type R is a performance edition of the classic Civic. It’s basically Honda’s answer to a modified street racing Civic. It comes with performance tires, an attached spoiler, carbon fiber hood to reduce its weight and a body kit to make it look more race car-like. Hot Wheels has their own diecast versions of the Type R which are considered high-quality toys.

Honda Civic Si

The Honda Civic Si is another performance model of this beloved Japanese import. Si stands for Sport Injection which refers to the high-grade fuel-injection system the car has. This allows faster and more efficient injection of fuel into the engine. Of course, this ultimately leads to faster speeds and better performance on the road. The Civic Si also has its own Hot Wheels models. In fact, there are several versions of the Si in the Hot Wheels Honda collection, each with their own unique colors and decals.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hot Wheels Honda Civic

Hot Wheels Honda Civics cost between $12-$33.

Hot Wheels Honda Civic FAQ

Which Honda Civic Hot Wheels are most valuable?

A. When it comes to Hot Wheels, the older the better. Meaning, if a car was released decades ago, it’s likely more valuable than a more recent car. The first ever Honda Civic Hot Wheels was released in 1991. This Honda Civic Si was red with white decals and the Hot Wheels logo on the hood.

What is Hot Wheels iD?

A. Hot Wheels iD is a new way to play with Hot Wheels cars. It blends modern technology with their traditional diecast metal cars and plastic racing tracks. With these speciality iD cars embedded with a chip, you can track your car’s speed and track time using the Hot Wheels iD smartphone app.

What are the best Hot Wheels Honda Civics to buy?

Top Hot Wheels Honda Civic

Hot Wheels 2020 Honda Civic Type R

What you need to know: This Type R is the epitome of street racing Hot Wheels cars with a speedy look and impressive ground effects.

What you’ll love: This all-black Honda Civic Type R has everything you’d expect from a modern-day street racing car. Its slick paint job features mostly black with red ground effects and a red ring around the black rims. Even the front grill is red to match the Type R red logo.

What you should consider: This car is not considered a First Edition Hot Wheels car.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hot Wheels Honda Civic for money

Hot Wheels 1990 Yellow Honda Civic EF

What you need to know: This vintage-inspired Hot Wheels car features the Japanese version of the Honda Civic chassis called the EF.

What you’ll love: This Honda Civic Si is a vibrant yellow featuring street-ready red-and-black graphics down the side that show the Honda and Hot Wheels logos. The rims are chrome plus there’s a yellow spoiler on the hatch and clear windows showing the red interior.

What you should consider: This Civic is the same design as the American version of the ED.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hot Wheels Fast & Furious Honda Civic EG

What you need to know: This Premium Edition Civic EG comes from the Fast & Furious movie franchise.

What you’ll love: The yellow and black hatchback Civic is modeled after the Civics in the film and is part of the Fast Tuners edition of Hot Wheels cars. The body is yellow with a black hood and black rims. The windows are also tinted a dark black as well as the sunroof. The body kit is subtle and not as pronounced as other street racing Hot Wheels cars.

What you should consider: There was a Honda Civic EG hatchback in the Fast & Furious films, but it was not yellow and black.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

