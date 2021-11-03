Best Hot Wheels Fast and Furious toy

Devon Aoki, who played Suki in the original "The Fast and the Furious," is the sister of famous DJ and producer Steve Aoki. She drove the hot-pink Honda S2000 in the opening race against characters played by Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

Which Hot Wheels Fast and Furious toy is best?

Hot Wheels and “The Fast and the Furious” movie franchise is a match made in car heaven. These powerhouses have teamed up to create a series of die-cast car models that represent the unique vehicles from this storied franchise. From classic American muscle cars to modified Japanese imports, each Fast and Furious car tells a story. Now, you can create your own stories with these Hot Wheels models.

The best toys are the Hot Wheels Fast and Furious Bundle that includes a wide range of styles with five vehicles in total, straight from the street-racing films.

What to know before you buy a Hot Wheels Fast and Furious toy

“The Fast and the Furious” franchise

The “Fast and Furious” franchise is a unique and enthralling series of films that center around street-racing culture. Well, at least that’s how the story began. Today’s movies are closer to Marvel movies than the origins of street racing. Nonetheless, each film is fun and always involves fast cars. From Miami in “2 Fast 2 Furious” to the neon-drenched streets of Tokyo in “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” each film not only has a distinct atmosphere but equally impressive cars. Each car in the film is attached to a specific character. Think of them like extensions of the character’s themselves.

Dom’s and Brian’s cars

At the center of “The Fast and the Furious” story is Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner. These two individuals love cars and racing, sometimes to a fault. Their onscreen friendship was very complicated and made even more so by the tragic and untimely death of actor Paul Walker (Brian O’Conner) in 2013. These two drove unbelievable cars through the streets of the famous cities in the world. Their two most legendary rides came from the first movie in 2001. In the opening race, Brian is confident he can win the race using his highly modified 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R; that is, until Dom pulls up in his 1993 Mazda RX-7. These two cars would become synonymous with their characters and help catapult the film into pop-culture history.

Hot Wheels die-cast

Hot Wheels uses a die-cast process for its toys. This high-quality way of making toy models uses molten alloy to fill a cast. The result is a durable model. Its Fast and Furious collection uses die-cast, which imitates the feel of a high-quality model car. Not only will die-cast models last much longer than cheap plastic, but they are also often considered collectable.

What to look for in a quality Hot Wheel Fast and Furious toy

“The Fast and the Furious” film

Most of the cars you find in the Hot Wheels series come from the very first “The Fast and the Furious” film from 2001. Some of the most recognizable cars include Dom’s dark red Mazda RX-7, Brian’s 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R and Suki’s bright-pink Honda S2000. At the end of the film, Brian and Dom compete in one last race, driving an orange 1994 Toyota Supra Mark IV and black 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, respectively.

1:64 scale models

There are many variations of model scales that can be used, but Hot Wheels uses the 1:64 scale. This is the quintessential size of the best quality model cars and one that’s made Hot Wheels a household name. This size in particular still allows for plenty of detail when it comes to car decals, rims, spoilers and body kits while also keeping it small enough for small children to play with.

Car accuracy

Hot Wheels is known for how accurate its vehicle models look. The toymaker usually adds modifications to the vehicle models to make them meaner and more aggressive-looking. For example, Dodge might send over a digital model of its Charger for casting but Hot Wheels will add a spoiler, hood scoops and rims to make it look sportier. However, in the Fast and Furious collection, all the cars look exactly like they appear in the film. This is mainly due to the fact that the creators of the films are car buffs themselves and worked hard to make sure each vehicle was as cool-looking as possible during filming.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hot Wheels Fast and Furious toy

“The Fast and the Furious” Hot Wheel toys cost $10-$27.

Hot Wheels Fast and Furious toy FAQ

Do Hot Wheels cars go up in value?

A. Yes, some Hot Wheels cars go up in value over time. This is particularly true for models that weren’t released to the public but instead came from prototype castings. If you aim to be a collector, make sure you keep your cars in the boxes with little to no damage to the package.

Are there tracks for Hot Wheels cars?

A. There are a large variety of tracks you can buy that will fit your Hot Wheels “The Fast and the Furious” cars. Most are builders sets that give you numerous pieces to create your own unique track with loops, fast turns and large downhill sections to keep the cars rolling.

What’s the best Hot Wheels Fast and Furious toy to buy?

Top Hot Wheels Fast and Furious toy

Hot Wheels Fast and Furious Bundle

What you need to know: This Hot Wheels Fast and Furious bundle includes five cars in total, from classic American muscle to modified Japanese street racers.

What you’ll love: The 2001 Nissan Silvia S15 Spec-S, 1994 Toyota Supra and 1993 Mazda RX-7 FD are the most recognizable vehicles from the early days of “The Fast and the Furious.” There’s also two bonus cars: a Chevrolet classic and a foreign classic.

What you should consider: This product is not recommended for children under 7 years old.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hot Wheels Fast and Furious toy for the money

Hot Wheels Honda S2000

What you need to know: This bright pink Honda S2000 was driven by Suki in the first street race in the original film.

What you’ll love: This car stood out among the crowd in the first film with its shiny pink exterior and chrome rims. It also has a large white decal on the side featuring a woman with a flowing ponytail. This Hot Wheels toy is a 1:64 scale model from the real version.

What you should consider: This model does not feature the same convertible top from the film.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hot Wheels Fast and Furious Dodge Charger

What you need to know: There have been a few modifications to Dom’s Dodge Charger over the years, and this one represents the latest iteration from “F9: The Fast Saga.”

What you’ll love: In “F9,” Dom uses a 1968 Dodge Charger with matte black paint and a thin wired grill. This Hot Wheels toy is a model of the latest Charger from the “Fast and Furious” franchise. This toy features gold rims and a gold decal on the rear.

What you should consider: This Charger is much different than the original version Dom used in “The Fast and the Furious.”

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

