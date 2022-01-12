Best Hot Wheels Camaro

The Camaro was one of the first Hot Wheels ever made. One of the white models that originally sold for just 59 cents was recently appraised at $100,000 by experts.

Which Hot Wheels Camaro is best?

Kids and collectors alike love Hot Wheels toys. Every year, Mattel releases miniature replicas of enthusiasts’ favorite cars from old classics to contemporary big hitters and even fantasy vehicles. Fans of the Chevrolet Camaro will have several great Hot Wheels options to pick from this year.

A top pick is the DieCast Hotwheels 2017 Camaro ZL1, but there are plenty of other Camaros available from Hot Wheels.

What to know before you buy a Hot Wheels Camaro

Playing with Hot Wheels

Hot Wheels are toys first and foremost. And kids have played with these diecast models since 1968. While the company primarily markets their toys to children ages 3-8, they are suitable for anyone over 3. However, parents will want to judge for themselves if these small toys are safe to give to their child. Since they’re mostly metal and don’t have a lot of moving parts, Hot Wheels toys are quite durable. But make sure to keep an eye on the plastic wheels and axles, as these can bend, making it difficult to roll the car.

Collecting Hot Wheels

Hot Wheels toys aren’t just for kids. While they’re not particularly intricate, car enthusiasts and Hot Wheels fans still love to collect these models. A few come from limited production runs or feature rare colors, which are the most sought after. Some of the oldest models cost as much as $80. Each year, Hot Wheels releases a few unique, limited-run series that car fiends love to add to their collection.

Hot Wheels tracks and playsets

In addition to making small toy cars, Hot Wheels also creates looping orange tracks and playsets. Tracks often come with sets of cars, but you can purchase more to build creative and elaborate courses at home. Most playsets involve an obstacle or a motorized booster to keep the cars in motion as they jump over one another. Some have even more detailed additions, like the steel jaws of a giant cobra, for example.

What to look for in a quality Hot Wheels Camaro

Chevrolet Camaro generations

The first Camaro went on sale in 1966, and has since become a cult classic among muscle car enthusiasts around the world. You can see the iconic Camaro in blockbuster hits like the “Fast & Furious” franchise and “Transformers.” Today, the Chevrolet Camaro sits alongside Ford’s Mustang, Dodge’s Challenger and Dodge’s Charger as a massive-horsepower contender in the muscle car renaissance. If you want a Hot Wheels toy of your favorite Camaro, here are some of the different generations you can find for yourself or a fellow Camaro fan.

First generation (1967-1969): This is probably the most iconic Camaro, known for its sloping square nose and large rectangular grill. It’s a true vintage classic for those with muscle-car nostalgia.

Second and third generation (1970-1992): The Camaro changed its look went through a number of design changes and different engines. Fans will remember the aluminum bumper covers and unique race-inspired designs. Camaro soon found its horsepower again, but the 1985 IROC-Z edition rocketed the muscle car into the eighties with a big V-8 engine.

Fourth and fifth generation (1993-2015): Rounding out the square nose of the last few generations, the ‘90s Camaro was high-powered, high-performance right out of the gate. The fifth-generation Camaro was big, boxy and powerful. New muscle car fans will remember these years as the rebirth of straight-line speed and big burnouts in car culture.

Sixth generation (2016-present): This generation is light, and has a more refined design, competing with the Dodge Challenger off the line.

Special Hot Wheels editions

Each year, Hot Wheels puts out special series and editions of popular cars. These feature unique paint schemes and colorways. Hot Wheels typically runs multiple Camaros in production runs, so there are plenty to collect, including the Hot Wheels 50th anniversary edition in celebratory gold paint.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hot Wheels Camaro

Single Hot Wheels toy cars typically cost between $5-$12, but unique sets run anywhere between $15-$30. Special editions or rare collectors’ items can go for $40-$100.

Hot Wheels Camaro FAQ

How large are Hot Wheels toys?

A. Hot Wheels cars are roughly 2.5 to 3 inches in length, and don’t stray too far from the original design. Production technology has radically improved the details on these miniature cars.

What do the numbers mean on Hot Wheels packaging?

A. Hot Wheels typically releases a specific number of unique cars every year. This number is noted in the top right of the packaging showing you what number car you’re holding (ex. 1/365.) The larger number that’s closer to the plastic packaging denotes the series size and the car number in that series. Along the side of the packaging, you’ll see the unique series name.

What’s the best Hot Wheels Camaro to buy?

Top Hot Wheels Camaro

DieCast Hotwheels 2017 Camaro ZL1

What you need to know: The 2017 ZL1 is perfect for new and old fans who love the most current iteration of this American muscle car.

What you’ll love: This Hot Wheels Camaro comes as the fifth of 10 cars in the Then and Now series from Hot Wheels. It features a bright orange paint job with white racing stripes and the number 17 on the side. Collectors will want to keep an eye out for its 1970 counterpart in the same livery from Hot Wheels.

What you should consider: Collectors will have a hard time finding the rare matching second generation model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hot Wheels Camaro for the money

Hot Wheels ’85 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z

What you need to know: Commemorate the 80s with the most powerful third-generation Camaro in all of its boxy-looking glory.

What you’ll love: The IROC-Z is a fast cult-classic. It has a maroon paint job with a white racing stripe and detailing and big gold rims. The car is number five in the Muscle Mania series from Hot Wheels this year.

What you should consider: Kids who love Camaros might not recognize this design since they may prefer early classics and modern generations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hot Wheels 2020 Hw Roadsters ’69 Camaro

What you need to know: This cool convertible is the first generation model that every muscle car fan will want to round out their collection.

What you’ll love: The Super Sport (SS) model evokes the rich history of Chevy racing and performance. The car itself comes in a beautifully detailed purple and black-and-gold striped livery. It’s number three in HW Roadsters series.

What you should consider: Because it’s a convertible, children playing with this model may accidentally step on it, bending the windowshield.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

