Which Funko Pop bobblehead is best?

Funko Pop has thousands of figurines to collect and display, not to mention a handful of different types of figurines. The most playful type is a Funko Pop bobblehead. The little ones are perfect for adding to your desk for a little lighthearted fun, while the big ones can be an entertaining centerpiece.

The best Funko Pop bobblehead is Funko Pop Marvel: Dancing Groot Bobblehead. Put on some music and give this bobblehead a tap to relive the famous “Guardians of the Galaxy” post-credits scene.

What to know before you buy a Funko Pop bobblehead

Funko Pop bobblehead types

Funko Pop bobbleheads come in a few forms and sizes.

Standard bobbleheads are similar to Funko’s vinyl figurines, being that they’re roughly 4 inches tall and 3 inches wide, save for their necks being attached to the spring that lets them bobble.

Oversized bobbleheads are just that — oversized. Most are somewhere from 6-10 inches tall and have varying widths.

Deluxe bobbleheads are large, extravagant pieces. They take a character and pair it with something connected to them that they often sit on or stand beside.

Ride bobbleheads are halfway between a standard and a deluxe Pop. They're typically the same size as standards but are depicted riding something rather than having the bobble be paired to a body.

Source material

If the source material you’re passionate about is even slightly known to pop culture, it’s likely that Funko has made a bobblehead of it. Major pop culture properties from Disney like Marvel and “Star Wars” are common, as are figurines from many popular TV shows, including “Game of Thrones” and “The Office.”

What to look for in a quality Funko Pop bobblehead

Boxed vs. unboxed

Funko Pop bobbleheads are packaged in boxes bearing the character’s name, the source that they come from, authenticating information and the mold they come from. Whether you remove them or keep them in the box has a huge bearing on several factors.

Boxed bobbleheads are more valuable to collectors and resellers. The box preserves the condition of the bobblehead and proves it’s an authentic Funko Pop. Always purchase an authenticated boxed bobblehead if you want to ensure it’s a quality purchase.

Unboxed bobbleheads are less valuable, but they're more enjoyable to enthusiasts who just like the character. The head can be bobbled, it's easier to display, kids can play with them, etc. If an unboxed bobblehead is purchased from a secondary market, it may be noticeably inauthentic and low-quality.

Chase variants

Some Funko Pop bobbleheads have rare chase variants that are more valuable than the base bobblehead. These variations are often minimal, but you can’t specifically order them. They only have a small chance of inclusion when purchasing the original model online.

How much you can expect to spend on a Funko Pop bobblehead

Basic Funko Pop bobbleheads cost just over $11. Most cost $15-$30, with some of the larger or harder-to-find bobbleheads costing more. Secondary market bobbleheads can cost hundreds.

Funko Pop bobblehead FAQ

How should I clean a Funko Pop bobblehead?

A. This depends on whether or not it’s still in the box. Boxed Funko Pop bobbleheads only require a brief dusting at least once a month to stay clean. Unboxed bobbleheads also require dusting, but it must be as gentle a dusting as possible. Being too rough can damage the springs responsible for the bobble, making the head lie skewed to the side rather than remaining upright.

What’s the best method for tracking my Funko Pop bobblehead collection?

A. There are dozens of methods for tracking your Funko Pop collection, bobbleheads and all, from digital trackers online to manually updating a spreadsheet. The official Funko app is one of the better online trackers, but if you’re serious about collecting, it’s worth experimenting until you find an organizational system that works best for you.

What do the numbers on the top right of the box mean?

A. The number relates to the order in which a given Funko Pop in a specific line was produced. For example, in the Marvel line of Funko Pops, there have been hundreds of rounds of productions, with any number of Pops produced in each round. So, an upper right number of 11 means that Pop was part of the eleventh round of Pops produced in the Marvel line.

What’s the best Funko Pop bobblehead to buy?

Top Funko Pop bobblehead

Funko Pop Marvel: Dancing Groot Bobblehead

What you need to know: This is a cute bobblehead for Marvel fans and plant lovers.

What you’ll love: Marvel fans will love being able to bob along with this bobblehead for a fun and stress-relieving break from work and other hassles. The top of Dancing Groot has just enough space to be converted into a miniature planter.

What you should consider: A few consumers were unhappy with the stability of the base, reporting it to be too top-heavy to always safely bobble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Funko Pop bobblehead for the money

Funko Pop Marvel: Deadpool as Bob Ross

What you need to know: This is a clever pop culture intersection as a bobblehead.

What you’ll love: The figurine is stable and balanced, making it easy to tap the bobblehead without knocking it over. The Deadpool and Bob Ross combination is perfect for Marvel fans, especially for Marvel historians looking to remember one of the original “Deadpool” film’s best ad spots.

What you should consider: A few consumers received damaged boxes, which is devaluating for collectors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop Deluxe Mandalorian: The Mandalorian & The Child on Bantha

What you need to know: This is an excellent centerpiece for “Star Wars” fans.

What you’ll love: This is among the more detailed Funko bobbleheads available — the fur of the bantha, the armor details of the Mandalorian and the cute Grogu attached to the back. The Tatooine sand base is stable enough to tap the bobblehead without risking it tipping over.

What you should consider: It takes up a large amount of space, both in-box and out. There are some rare reports of missing jetpacks on the Mandalorian.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

