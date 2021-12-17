Best ‘Blaze’ toy

Since every "Blaze" monster machine toy is compatible with all the others, children can build a configurable collection. They can explore their creativity and enhance real-life STEM concepts, such as trajectory and momentum, through play.

Which ‘Blaze’ toys are best?

The Nickelodeon show “Blaze and the Monster Machines” is the first animated series for preschoolers that comprehensively teaches the STEM subjects, which include science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Viewers follow numerous monster trucks and two human characters navigating Axle City, where they solve problems along with the characters. If you are searching for a toy to help your child apply what they learn outside the television show, the Fisher-Price Nickelodeon “Blaze and the Monster Machines” Launch & Stunts Hauler is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a ‘Blaze’ toy

What a ‘Blaze’ toy is

Blaze toys are manufactured by Fisher-Price. They are monster trucks and monster truck playsets that “Blaze and the Monster Machines” to life. Monster truck main characters Blaze, Zeg, Crusher and Stripes can go to Gabby’s Garage for repairs, which they’ll need after racing and jumping through flaming rings into mud pits full of slime.

Why you would buy a ‘Blaze’ toy

“Blaze and the Monster Machines” is an educational show, exploring STEM concepts such as trajectory and momentum with young children. If used effectively, playing with “Blaze” toys reenacts much of what the show discusses, and kids can use the knowledge gained from the show while having fun.

What ages ‘Blaze’ toys are appropriate for

Children less than 3 years of age should not use or be around “Blaze” toy trucks and playsets. A racetrack “Blaze” playset has 26 pieces, some of which could be swallowed by those younger than 3. Even if their older sibling has the toy, it should not be left out where there are infants and toddlers.

Features to look for in a ‘Blaze’ toy

Size

“Blaze” toys come in vastly different shapes and sizes. The smallest and lightest trucks weigh just under 5 ounces, great in the car on the way to school. The largest toy weighs almost four pounds, so you’ll probably only use it in the house.

Piece count

Assembled “Blaze” toys range from two to 26 pieces. A “Blaze” truck, which is all one piece, paired with an AJ figurine consists of two parts total, as opposed to a racetrack, which has 26 pieces. If your family is constantly on the move, purchasing a toy with fewer components will help avoid having to order replacement pieces from the manufacturer when they are lost.

Interactive components

“Blaze” toys can make hundreds of configurations. The racetrack playset has six reconfigurable track pieces, two launch ramps, two mud pits that can be moved around, reusable slime that goes into the mud pits, and the two monster trucks featured the most on the show, Blaze and Crusher. Poseable figurines come with “Blaze” monster trucks to give children an outlet for expression.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Blaze’ toy

A four-pack of miniature “Blaze” trucks goes for around $15 while a complete racetrack playset costs roughly $25.

‘Blaze’ toy FAQ

Do I need to buy batteries for a ‘Blaze’ toy?

A. “Blaze” toys do not need batteries. They are powered by education, creativity and imagination.

Can I order replacement parts for lost or damaged pieces?

A. You can purchase authentic components from the manufacturer, although availability is not guaranteed.

What are the best ‘Blaze’ toys to buy?

Top'”Blaze’ toy

Fisher-Price Nickelodeon “Blaze and the Monster Machines” Launch & Stunts Hauler

What you need to know: This is compact big-rig trailer stores all the components in itself for fun on the go.

What you’ll love: There are only four pieces to keep track. Kids can launch their “Blaze” monster trucks through a make-believe ring of fire using a launcher included in the set or their own force.

What you should consider: The hauler is best used on flat surfaces accessible to children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Blaze’ toy for the money

Fisher-Price Nickelodeon “Blaze and the Monster Machines” Racers Four-Pack

What you need to know: The four prominent monster truck characters — Blaze, Zeg, Crusher and Stripes — are all die-cast metal toys.

What you’ll love: All four trucks are compatible with all “Blaze” playsets. The wheels are free moving and will require a child’s force to move, meaning more exercise for them. They’re about 2.5 inches high and long, so they can be taken anywhere.

What you should consider: Only children who have vast imaginations will be entertained by the this for long periods of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fisher-Price Nickelodeon “Blaze and the Monster Machines” Mud Pit Race Track

What you need to know: This playset is best for home use.

What you’ll love: With so many configuration possibilities, your child will never get bored. The set inspires creativity. The race track comes with two monster trucks, so they can invite a friend over, too.

What you should consider: There are 26 pieces, some of which are small enough to be swallowed by an infant or toddler.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Rosner writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.