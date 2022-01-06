An indoor slide is a great way to keep young kids entertained, encouraging them to play with others while building muscles and motor skills.

Which indoor slides are best?

Whether you have a dedicated play room in your home or are looking for something to keep young kids entertained during the cold months, an indoor slide is a great option. Indoor slides also help kids develop essential skills without even realizing it. The best indoor slide is Costzon’s 4-in-1 Slide — fun, reliable and highly interactive, a great choice for two or three kids to play on.

What to know before you buy an indoor slide

Age range

When picking out an indoor slide, make sure it’s age appropriate for the child or children who will be using it.

For kids who are just starting to crawl but can’t yet walk, get a simple foam slide with barely any slope. That way, the child can crawl up or down the slide without falling or injuring themselves.

For kids who can stand upright and walk on their own, get a more advanced slide. These slides often have a slightly steeper slope and a series of steps children can climb and play on.

Consider the children’s height and weight, too. Indoor slides made for young kids won’t work well for taller or heavier kids, and vice versa. Check the manufacturer’s warning for the recommended upper age limit. In most cases, indoor slides are only meant for kids who are 1 to 6 years old.

Fitness and fun

Regardless of the child’s age, the repetitive act of climbing up steps and sliding down a slide can be quite beneficial. Kids can get rid of excess energy, build key muscles and improve their spatial awareness, all while having fun. And using a slide can help younger children improve coordination and balance.

More advanced indoor slides, such as those with puzzles or games, also can add to the experience. But even with simpler slides, kids can learn to use their imagination when playing on it with friends or with you.

Indoor space

Before getting an indoor slide, make sure you have enough space. A small slide meant for 1-year-olds may not take up much room, but a larger slide can. If the slide is for toddlers or older kids, there needs to be enough space around it for the kids to run or crawl around — at least several feet on all sides. That way, they won’t accidentally hit a wall or furniture or knock anything over. Leave more room around larger slides or those with a steeper incline.

Interested in adding more creativity and fun to a child’s life? If you have the room, consider an indoor playhouse, some of which come with an attached slide.

What to look for in a quality indoor slide

Theme

From simple slides with basic features to ones that look like treehouses or castles, there are plenty of themes to choose from. Some indoor slides have fun or creative shapes like animals or cars. Others have small rooms kids can traverse to reach the slide, and larger models may contain separate areas to play in — perhaps a ball pit or a climbing wall. These large slides are great for households with multiple children or older children.

If you’re not sure which theme to go with, think about what your child likes. Also, consider how advanced they are and whether they’ll be able to interact with all the features.

Foundation

Indoor slides typically have a simple, stable foundation. They are designed to hold themselves up with fairly even weight distribution, standing in the middle of a room without a problem.

Although they’re made for indoor use, these slides may still scratch or scrape a floor, so look for a model with a rubber base or feet. If you can’t find one, consider a separate mat to protect the floor. A large enough mat can also help keep children safe since if they fall, they won’t land on a hard surface.

Size

Indoor slides for young children are usually wide and have a gradual incline, preventing the child from going too fast. In some cases, the slide may be nearly flat. The lack of incline also prevents a sitting kid from falling forward or sliding down face first.

Slides with steps or that have more of an incline are usually on the taller side, but indoor slides are usually no more than three to five feet long.

Materials

Most indoor slides are made of hard, high-density plastic, durable enough for long-term use. Some consist of other materials, such as metal, wood or fiberglass. For younger kids, hard plastic may be safest, since it’s less likely to hurt if they fall. For really young kids — 1-year-olds or toddlers — a foam slide is best. Foam is softer and more flexible than other materials, making it less likely to cause any injuries.

Special features

Some indoor slides feature add-ons such as hand rails to keep kids from falling off, or built-in tic-tac-toe, tunnels and other puzzles. Other slides have features including basketball hoops,r small swings or a soft-sided car a child can ride down the slide in. Also, some slides are easily disassembled and moved around, so they’re simple to put away or take to another room.

How much you can expect to spend on an indoor slide

A standard slide costs $20-$60. More advanced ones for older kids, with a lot of fun features or a cool design, cost closer to $100-$150.

Indoor slide FAQ

Are indoor slides a good idea for toddlers?

A. Indoor slides can help toddlers improve their coordination and mobility. Plus, they’re great for encouraging young kids to play with others. Even if the slide has a simple slope, it can still be quite entertaining and help young children improve their balance.

Are indoor slides hard to put together?

A. Generally, indoor slides are easy to assemble and don’t require additional tools. For details, check the manufacturer’s instructions.

Can indoor slides be used outside?

A. Hard plastic indoor slides are generally durable enough to be used both inside and outside. However, before moving the slide outdoors, make sure it’s well constructed. It should also be completely sealed so water can’t get inside and cause it to warp or crack. If possible, put it in a shaded area, since long-term exposure to the sun can damage the material.

What’s the best indoor slide to buy?

Top indoor slide

Costzon 4-in-1 Slide

What you need to know: This multi-purpose slide has all the bells and whistles that can keep several kids entertained for hours on end.

What you’ll love: Built with sturdy materials, it features a good-sized slide, a basketball hoop and a play telescope. It’s small enough to fit into most common areas and is great for toddlers. Plus, it’s lightweight and easily portable.

What you should consider: It can be tricky to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top indoor slide for the money

Little Tikes First Slide Toddler Slide

What you need to know: Made by a well-known children’s brand, this is a great option for 18-month-olds and toddlers alike.

What you’ll love: This slide is very durable and stable, with a few easy-to-climb stairs for young kids and a simple slope that’s sure to delight. Plus, it’s easy to disassemble and put away when kids outgrow it.

What you should consider: Though it’s easy to store, the slide doesn’t fold. Some of the edges may be a little sharp, but a little sandpaper can smooth them out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

ECR4Kids SoftZone Slide

What you need to know: Made for very young children, it’s soft and has a slight incline.

What you’ll love: It has a slide and a couple of easy steps for little kids to start playing and climbing on. It’s only 10 inches high, making it safe for kids ages 6 months to about 2 years. It’s also reliable and easy to clean.

What you should consider: The slide may move a little on the floor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

