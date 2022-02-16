Which Little Tikes Cozy Coupe is best?

As babies and toddlers grow, they become more independent and gravitate toward new toys that stimulate them, such as ride-on toys. Little Tikes Cozy Coupes, which first hit the toy market 30 years ago, remains one of the top-selling models for ages 18 months to 5 years.

Little Tikes describes their Cozy Coupes as “kid-powered,” which means little feet are responsible for moving the toy. Besides offering hours of fun, Cozy Coupes may function as developmental toys, too. Little Tikes Cozy Coupe Ice Cream Truck, a popular updated design, lets children simulate driving and selling ice cream.

What to know before you buy a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe

What is a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe?

Little Tikes Cozy Coupes are ride-on toys geared toward children between 18 months and 5 years. Although they have the basic styling of a car, they’re brought to life as friendly characters with faces.

Generally speaking, Cozy Coupes share the same basic design. The models have opening doors, 360-degree front wheels and clicking ignition keys. Newer designs often have high-tech features, ranging from electronic honking horns to speakers that play music.

Little Tikes Cozy Coupes have one more unique feature you should know about before buying one. They’re not electronics like Power Wheels, and instead, they’re moved by children who “walk” while they’re in the driver’s seat. For that reason, Cozy Coupes are often considered active toys.

Safety considerations

Little Tikes Cozy Coupes have passed many safety tests. Their designs meet and often exceed safety standards set by the federal government, reputable toy industry associations and toy safety monitoring groups.

As safe as they are, it’s essential to exercise caution when allowing children to play with Cozy Coupes.

Supervise children during use, especially near sidewalks or streets with pedestrians, cyclists or cars.

Inspect the Cozy Coupe regularly to confirm all components are stable and secure.

Most Cozy Coupes have a weight limit of 50 pounds and may not be safe for children who have outgrown them.

What to look for in a quality Little Tikes Cozy Coupe

Popular designs

The classic Little Tikes Cozy Coupe, which is still in production, features a red and yellow design. Given the ride-on toy’s popularity, Little Tikes has expanded the Cozy Coupe line to include pick-up trucks, construction trucks and first responder vehicles. Some of the newest models include dinosaurs, ladybugs, and ice cream trucks. There are a handful of retailer-exclusive and limited-edition Little Tikes Cozy Coupes, as well.

Interactive features

Little Tikes Cozy Coupes include several interactive features, ranging from opening gas caps to clicking ignition keys. Other models may have opening and closing cabs, speakers, honking horns or adjustable features. Some of the most involved Cozy Coupes have vehicle-specific interactive features, such as a fire truck hose or detachable trailer.

Floorboard

Little Tikes Cozy Coupes come with removable floorboards that offer two-way play. As expected, when they’re removed, they allow children to walk and shuffle around independently. When the floorboard is placed in the Cozy Coupe, they take on a stroller-like design. Parents can then push children in their Cozy Coupe, thanks to a built-in ergonomic handle on the roof.

How much you can expect to spend on Little Tikes Cozy Coupes

Little Tikes Cozy Coupes start at around $60 for entry-level designs, whereas more involved models with additional interactive features may run as high as $120.

Little Tikes Cozy Coupe FAQ

Can Little Tikes Cozy Coupes ride on grass?

A. Yes, Cozy Coupes have durable wheels that ride on various ground types, including grass. The front wheels rotate 360 degrees, which offer better maneuvering. However, Cozy Coupes may not be suitable or safe for riding on rocky, uneven ground.

How do you clean a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe?

A. Little Tikes Cozy Coupes are made with high-density plastic, which can be wiped or hosed down with bleach-free cleaning products. If you’d like to give the Cozy Coupe a deeper cleaning, you can use antibacterial wipes or sanitizing products.

What’s the best Little Tikes Cozy Coupe to buy?

Top Little Tikes Cozy Coupe

Little Tikes Cozy Coupe Ice Cream Truck

What you need to know: This new iteration of the classic Cozy Coupe is styled after an ice cream truck with plenty of detail.

What you’ll love: The color scheme is vibrant and friendly. Like real ice cream trucks, this Cozy Coupe has a built-in speaker and plays modern music from Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA. It has a full-blown ice cream order board on the side.

What you should consider: Assembly was not as straightforward as it could have been.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Little Tikes Cozy Coupe for the money

Little Tikes Cozy Coupe Dinosaur

What you need to know: Although it’s an affordable option, this dino-inspired Cozy Coupe is still tons of fun.

What you’ll love: The toy features a goofy green dinosaur theme with big eyes and spikes. The console includes a cup holder. It has a functioning gas cap that opens and closes so children can simulate getting fuel.

What you should consider: There are some reports that the Cozy Coupe arrived with damaged or missing parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Tikes Cozy Truck

What you need to know: For children who love trucks, this pick-up-inspired model is a wise investment.

What you’ll love: The toy features several distinctive truck details, including off-roading wheels and play side mirrors. It has a hauling cab that opens and closes with enough room to store a few small toys. It’s also durably made and suitable for lots of outdoor use.

What you should consider: Unlike other Cozy Coupes, the truck falls short of quality expectations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

