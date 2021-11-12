Best electric go kart

Drifting is a popular activity among go karters that involves grabbing the handbrake while going around a corner to purposely slide the back wheels around.

Which electric go karts are best?

Go karts are mostly ride-on toys to use around the yard or neighborhood. With modern improvements in battery technology, electric go karts became the choice of people who wanted to stay away from gas-powered go karts that needed fuel, oil and frequent maintenance and preferred clean power to polluting the air and making a loud racket.

As electric motors and batteries have gotten smaller, lighter and more powerful, electric go karts have become much more sophisticated. If you’re looking for the tech superstar of electric go karts, take a look at the two-in-one Segway Ninebot Electric Go Kart Pro Bundle that can be driven as a go kart or ridden as a self-balancing, two-wheel scooter.

What to know before you buy an electric go kart

Kids have loved powered go karts ever since they were invented in 1956. The first go karts were noisy lawn mower engines mounted on open frames. They had four small tires to keep them low to the ground, a seat, steering wheel, gas pedal and brake.

Smooth riding surfaces

The design of most go karts has the vehicle low to the ground for stability, safety and performance. Go karts are primarily made for use on flat, smooth, hard surfaces like pavement, concrete and hard-packed dirt.

Uneven riding surfaces

Because unpaved surfaces are uneven, go karts for off-road use need to have more ground clearance. This raises the center of gravity and results in a greater chance of tipping over and causing possible injury and harm.

What to look for in a quality electric go kart

An electric go kart is little more than an open frame with wheels and a motor. When it comes to choosing any powered vehicle for kids to play with, safety is the first consideration.

Center of gravity

Look for vehicles that are wide, sit low to the ground and have low centers of gravity.

Bumpers

Look for electric go karts that have bumpers to protect the vehicle and its occupant. If the electric go kart is ridden indoors, look for one that is made of softer materials that will not damage the furniture in your home. For vehicles with higher speeds, a helmet is necessary for the rider’s safety.

Weight limits

All electric go karts are built with a maximum limit. When big kids try to ride in electric go karts made for little ones, they upset the balance and make it unsafe to ride.

Tires

If your electric go kart will be used on smooth surfaces like pavement, smooth tires are the best choice. Tires with shallow treads work best on hard-packed dirt and grass. You need knobby tires with cleats for electric go karts that will be used off-road.

Battery

You want an electric go kart with at least one hour of battery life. Because your eclectic electric go kart needs to recharge before you can use it again, look for a quick recharge cycle to minimize your downtime.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric go kart

Four-wheel electric go karts start at around $400 and go up to $1,000 or more. As the price goes up, so does the battery life and the speed.

Electric go kart FAQ

Why are they called go karts?

A. An early manufacturer chose the name Go-Kart for his brand. Since then, the entire product line is referred to generically as go karts.

Are go karts safe?

A. All toy vehicles are at some risk of turning over when kids drive them recklessly. Go karts are safer than most because they have a very low center of gravity where the child sits down in a go kart and not upon it.

What’s the best electric go kart to buy?

Top electric go kart

Segway Ninebot Electric Go Kart Pro Bundle

What you need to know: Double your fun when you attach your Ninebot 5 to the go kart kit and drive for up to 13 miles on a single charge.

What you’ll love: The Ninebot is a self-balancing two-wheel scooter that glides along smooth terrain. The go kart kit attaches firmly to the front, turning a two-wheeler into a four-wheeler powered by a 24-volt Ninebot with dual 400-watt motors. The adjustable frame and steering wheel adapts to fit riders from 4’ 5”-6’ 3” tall. This big toy for children goes up to 10 miles per hour and also serves as a small racer for adults up to 220 pounds.

What you should consider: This is a very pricey electric go kart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric go kart for the money

Radio Flyer Ultimate 24 Volt Go Kart

What you need to know: This electric go kart adjusts to your kids as they grow.

What you’ll love: The sliding seat adjusts to fit most kids aged 3-8. The all-steel frame with front and side bumpers wraps around the driver for safety. The slick tires are made for maximum traction on smooth, hard surfaces. This electric go kart has 3 speeds from 2.5-8 miles per hour and comes with a speed lock that the parent controls. This electric go kart has a safety lap belt and a tall racing flag.

What you should consider: The weight limit of this go kart is 81 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Electric Go Kart for Drifting

What you need to know: Drift and corner with ease with the special drifting rear wheel handbrake on this electric go kart

What you’ll love: This drifting go kart comes with novice, normal and sports driving modes with a top speed of 10 mph. This electric vehicle has an adjustable frame that can safely carry riders up to 143 pounds. The 36-volt lithium battery lasts for 30-40 minutes and recharges in 3-5 hours.

What you should consider: The tires are air-filled and need to be kept above a specified minimum pressure for safety.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

