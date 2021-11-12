The best toy truck

Toy trucks come in all shapes and sizes. Learning all about different trucks and their jobs can help fuel a child’s imagination and educate them about how the world operates.

Which toy truck is best?

From monster trucks to fire trucks and everything in between, kids just love trucks. Trucks are also an essential part of everyday life. Children can learn about each truck’s role in the world through play and imagination. Remote-controlled trucks are skill builders for children, and regular toy trucks help stimulate the imagination.

If you are considering a toy truck, the tough and durable Tonka: Steel Classics Road Grader is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a toy truck

Safety

Always check the manufacturer’s age recommendation when purchasing a new toy. Choking hazards are always a concern with toddlers and some small children, so use caution if your child has a habit of putting things in their mouth, even when older than the recommended age. Fingers and hair can become trapped or pinched if a toy has moving parts. You may wish to supervise your children when playing with a new toy for the first time as a measure of safety.

Power

Manually operated toys like Tonka toy trucks are powered by imagination rather than remotely controlled. This may be preferable for some children, while others may enjoy the thrill of meeting the challenges of RC trucks. When buying RC trucks or trucks with flashing lights or noises, make sure to note whether batteries are included or need to be purchased.

Learning content

There are all sorts of trucks in everyday life that can help children learn how their cities function. Garbage or fire truck toys, for example, can help children act out different work roles and discover how each can interact with the other. Alternatively, RC trucks can help children develop motor skills, such as hand-eye coordination.

What to look for in a quality toy truck

Endurance

Real-life trucks are durable, and their toy counterparts should be, as well. Toy trucks should be made of quality materials, such as durable plastic or sturdy steel. Cheaper plastics can break, potentially injuring children, so the plastic on a toy truck should be able to withstand some roughhousing.

Features

Highly detailed toy trucks will always be the envy of your child’s friends. Toys can easily mimic their real-life counterparts because of high-quality paint and molding.

Another feature to look for in a toy truck is its ability to replicate real-life tasks using moveable parts. Lights and noises can also add to the realism of the toy truck.

Accessories and add-ons

Accessories and add-ons, like workers to operate the trucks, traffic cones or street signs, can all help children imagine and build worlds. To help maintain realistic play, check the sizes of accessories, especially if they are not the same brand or collection as the toy trucks your kids are using.

If buying RC trucks, make sure the controller runs on an independent frequency to ensure all trucks can be operated simultaneously. Buying trucks from the same brand can sometimes ensure this, but always check when purchasing more than one RC truck.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy truck

Simple handheld toy trucks will cost somewhere between $15-$50, with RC trucks setting you back $30-$160.

Toy truck FAQ

Are toy trucks noisy?

A. It depends on the toy. Many toy trucks feature sounds or sirens. Some toy trucks might make noise when controlled remotely or by pushing buttons. Batteries are usually removable if noise becomes intolerable. Always consider your own limits when buying toys that make sounds.

How can I protect my belongings from a toy truck?

A. Strong metals or sturdy plastics may damage chair legs, tables or baseboards, so set rules when children are playing with their toy truck. Another safety measure to consider is protecting your electronics by ensuring bottles and cups of liquid are nowhere near where children are playing with toy trucks.

What’s the best toy truck to buy?

Top toy truck

Tonka: Steel Classics Road Grader

What you need to know: Tonka trucks are simple, yet classic, and this one is suitable for children 3 years old and up.

What you’ll love: Gravel, sand and dirt can all be leveled with this sturdy road grader. The grader is made of real steel, making it tough and durable for any job. Start a Tonka collection of construction vehicles and kids willcan have endless hours of fun.

What you should consider: It’s an imagination-driven toy, which means there are no sirens or flashing lights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy truck for the money

Top Race RC Dump Truck

What you need to know: This remote-controlled dump truck is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and is recommended for children 8 years old and up.

What you’ll love: The 5-channel controller means that this truck is compatible for use with four additional RC vehicles. It is well-detailed and features cool lights and sounds. The truck bed can be moved up and down with the controller.

What you should consider: The truck and transmitter require six AA batteries, which are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nicmore 5 in 1 Transport Vehicle

What you need to know: This construction vehicle set contains one large transporter and four smaller vehicles for children ages 3 and up.

What you’ll love: This large transporter vehicle transports a smaller crane, mixer, excavator and dump truck. The friction-powered vehicles are operated by pushing them forward, then watching them go. A button on top of the cab has flashing lights and siren sounds, and the durable plastic ensures the toy will last for some time.

What you should consider: This truck requires two AA batteries, which are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

