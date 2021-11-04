Best toy jeeps

With high-tech features like auxiliary and USB ports, working radios and vehicle sounds, kids will feel like they’re driving a real car.

Which toy jeep is best?

From puzzles to Barbie and action figures, to ride-on cars, there are hundreds of toys to keep your child entertained. In general, before purchasing any toy for your child, it’s always a good idea to consider how often they will use it.

Toy Jeeps are an investment. Designed in different colors, styles and themes, many feature fashionable accessories to mirror the daily functions of real vehicles. The TOBBI Kids Ride On 12V Battery Powered Jeep is the top choice, featuring LED lights and an MP3 player.

What to know before you buy a toy Jeep

Before purchasing a toy Jeep, there are elements to consider. First and foremost, this purchase is an investment. Quality toy Jeeps are built to be durable, and with built-in accessories such as MP3 inputs, LED lights and the ability to make sounds to feel like a real vehicle, the price can be steep. While these toy Jeeps aren’t meant to move at extremely fast speeds, they can reach as high as 5 miles per hour and are built with 12V batteries. Additionally, some toy Jeeps are meant to be driven on certain surfaces, so it’s important to keep in mind the environment your child will be riding in.

Type of battery

Most toy Jeeps are designed with a 12V battery, however, if you want to increase speed, you can add a 16- or 18-volt stock battery. If you choose to change the battery, Be cautious if you choose to change the battery as this will most likely void the warranty, if one was provided.

Surface

Some toy Jeeps can only be driven on pavement, while others can traverse all surfaces, functioning like an off-road vehicle. Of course, keep in mind that it will go faster on smoother surfaces than dirt and grass. A great way to check this is to look at reviews or product descriptions. If a toy Jeep can be driven on all surfaces, keep in mind that the tires can become slippery after rain or snow.

What to look for in a quality toy Jeep

Toy Jeeps are an investment, so it’s important to keep in mind certain features. Accessories add to the overall feel of a toy Jeep. For example, sounds and LED lights make the experience more thrilling, but these are usually more costly. Whichever toy Jeep you purchase, your child is sure to stay busy for hours.

Accessories

Toy Jeeps are designed with accessories to make play time even more exciting. LED lights are a great feature because lights generally make toys more exciting. Additionally, it makes the toy versatile for playing during the day and night. Many toy Jeeps also make vehicle sounds, and if it has a theme like Disney or Marvel, it may have character voice sounds so your child can feel like their favorite superhero or princess is riding with them. Other accessories include USB ports, radios and car horns, but keep in mind that the more accessories a toy Jeep has, the more expensive it will be.

Overall design

Overall design is definitely something to consider before purchase. Most are designed with two seats and extra space in the back. Doors that open and close make it easy for getting in and out, making it feel like a real vehicle. Some toy Jeeps are made in different sizes, so it’s always a good idea to choose one that is suitable for your child’s age and weight.

Weight limit

Weight limit is an important element to consider before purchasing a toy Jeep, and varies on the model. Most can hold up to 130 pounds, but it’s always a good idea to check the box or instruction manual.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy Jeep

Toy Jeeps can be on the expensive side, ranging as low as $200-$250. Some are designed with additional features, like auxiliary cord and USB ports, working radios and sounds. Keep in mind that if you purchase a toy Jeep with these features, the price will increase.

Toy jeep FAQ

Do all toy Jeeps need to be assembled?

A. While most toy Jeeps require assembly, some do not. If it does need to be assembled, an instruction guide and parts will be provided. It’s always a good idea to check and see if the option to have someone come and assemble it for you is provided. However, this may increase the price.

Are toy Jeeps safe for children?

A. Yes, toy Jeeps are safe for children. Many are designed with Power-Lock brakes and remote control access. This feature is great for parents because it provides security. If you notice your child getting too carried away, the speed can easily be reduced. Typically, the highest speed a toy Jeep will reach is 5 miles per hour. If you’re still worried, a good suggestion is to have your child wear a helmet when driving.

What’s the best toy Jeep to buy?

Top toy Jeep

Fisher-Price Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler

What you need to know: This toy Jeep will have your little one learning how to drive ASAP.

What you’ll love: Best for children aged 3-7, this Jeep is perfect for cruising all day. Fit for two people, the open cockpit area provides extra legroom. Braking is easy and safe due to the Power-Lock brakes. Drivers have the option to choose from two speeds when moving forwards, and they can reverse. From the roll bars and Jeep grille, this toy Jeep looks like the real deal.

What you should consider: This model is on the luxurious end.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Top toy Jeep for the money

TOBBI Kids Ride On 12V Battery Powered Jeep

What you need to know: Designed with bright lights and a 12V battery, this toy Jeep is a great option if your child is looking for the most realistic-functioning vehicle.

What you’ll love: Designed in four colors and battery-operated, this toy Jeep features two driving modes. Children can drive using the remote control or gas pedal and steering wheel, going up to 5 miles per hour. Additional features include LED lights, an MP3 player, auxiliary cord and USB outlet.

What you should consider: Without choosing the “Expert Assembly” option, assembly may be difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Power Wheels Jurassic World Jeep Wrangler

What you need to know: Suitable for boys and girls, this toy Jeep will have your child feeling like they’re part of the Jurassic Park movies.

What you’ll love: Built with a pretend radio, this toy Jeep features real diving and dinosaur sounds, so children feel like they’re in Jurassic Park. Its design is suitable for up to 130 pounds and is recommended for children aged 3-7. The doors open, so it’s easy to get in and out of. Its build allows for it to easily go on dirt, pavement and grass.

What you should consider: Assembly is required.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Disney Princess Jeep Wrangler Ride-On by Fisher-Price

What you need to know: For children who love everything Disney princess, this toy Jeep is perfect.

What you’ll love: Designed in neon pink, this Jeep features classic Disney princesses like Ariel, Snow White and Belle. When driving, it plays sounds to make it feel like a real car. It also plays character phrases, so your little one can feel like their favorite princess is riding with them. The back provides extra storage while parents have the option to control speeds.

What you should consider: This model is on the luxurious side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Power Wheels Barbie Jeep Wrangler

What you need to know: This toy Jeep is a classic, featuring Barbie herself.

What you’ll love: Built to go up to 4 miles per hour, this Jeep is stylish. Drivers can choose from six songs to jam out to. Additional features include Power-Lock brakes and roomy back storage. It’s also suitable for driving on grass, gravel and pavement.

What you should consider: The wheels can easily become slippery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

