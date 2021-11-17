Best toy dump truck

Children who are fans of construction toys will enjoy playing with excavators, diggers and dump trucks because they’re all popular earth-moving vehicles.

Which toy dump trucks are best?

A dump truck is a time-honored children’s toy. It encourages imaginative play and the use of fine and gross motor skills, not to mention it can be fun in the backyard or sandbox. Anyone shopping for a toy dump truck should consider the toy’s durability and functions.

The Stanley Jr. Wooden Dump Truck Building Set is a top choice for a heavy-duty, metal toy truck.

What to know before you buy a toy dump truck

Material

There are several materials children’s toys are constructed from that should be avoided at all costs. Avoid toy dump trucks that contain lead, BPA and phthalates because they’re known toxic chemicals in toys. Look for dump truck toys that are lead-free, BPA-free and phthalate-free for the health and safety of both children and the earth. Eco-friendly wooden toy dump trucks are popular among shoppers because they are more durable than plastic dump trucks and are biodegradable. Plush toy dump trucks made from natural materials are a great option for young children. Frequently, toy dump trucks made from plush materials are washable, as well as sturdy and resistant to wear and tear.

Categories

Toy dump trucks come in an assortment of styles that vary by the toy’s category. You can choose from toy dump trucks that are specially designed for babies, toddlers, young children and preteens.

In addition to the recommended ages for a kid’s toy dump truck, they’re also broken down into play categories. The best-selling play categories for a toy dump truck are educational play, puzzles, games, model-building, physical activity and imaginative play. If you’re purchasing a toy dump truck as a present, you may enjoy bundling it together with related dump truck puzzles, games or model craft kits.

STEM

The acronym STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. It should be noted that pretend play is extremely valuable for child development. Nevertheless, buyers frequently opt for STEM toys because they help kids develop useful skills during playtime. STEM learning in early childhood can look very similar to pretend play. Shoppers should note that the cognitive skills that are being tapped into while playing with a toy is the key distinguisher of a toy that has been designed for STEM learning. For instance, young children utilize problem solving skills that are applicable to science, technology, engineering and math while engaging with pretend play sets such as toy dump trucks. Though make-believe and fantasy is involved when young children play with STEM toys, real life skills are also learned in the process.

What to look for in a quality toy dump truck

Big toy dump truck

A fun toy dump truck category is big trucks. When searching for a big toy dump truck, expect to find trucks that are large enough for young children to ride. A big dump truck functions like a bike: children ride in the front of the truck and load up the basket with materials that can be dumped. Check weight and size restrictions when shopping for a big toy dump truck.

Wooden toy dump truck

Wooden toys are best-sellers because they’re typically designed to be non-toxic. When shopping for a wooden toy dump truck, consider the durability of the toy’s paint or other finishes, since some wooden toy dump trucks are prone to paint chipping. Also keep in mind that depending on the wood finish, a dump truck may or may not be water-resistant.

Realistic toy dump truck kits

Realistic kid’s toy dump trucks are especially fun for kids who enjoy construction vehicles. Model kits with precut pieces and decals can be used to build realistic-looking toy dump trucks. These kits are recommended for older children and should be put together with adult supervision.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy dump truck

A toy dump truck can cost anywhere from $10-$40, depending on the size and quality of materials used to make the toy.

Toy dump truck FAQ

What’s the best way to store a toy dump truck?

A. Organizing and storing toy trucks poses a challenge for many parents. One solution that’s both functional and aesthetically pleasing is storing toys on low shelves in the child’s play area. Experts recommend frequently rotating toys to keep them novel and spread out wear and tear. Parents can store the child’s stock of toys in a closet or under the bed in a plastic bin.

How should a toy dump truck be cleaned?

A. Toy dump trucks are bound to become messy since children enjoy using them with sand, rocks, dirt and other natural materials.

Frequently launder fabric or soft toy trucks that are washing machine-safe with gentle detergent.

Soak plastic toy dump trucks in soapy water, then leave them out overnight to air dry.

Remove marks and stains with a sponge or other stain remover that’s appropriate for the toy’s material.

What’s the best toy dump truck to buy?

Top toy dump truck

Stanley Jr. Wooden Dump Truck Building Set

What you need to know: A ready-to-build model truck kit for children ages 5 to 12 years, each kit includes precut wood pieces, plastic parts, decals, screws and nails.

What you’ll love: This is a great project for kids and adults to build together. It encourages problem-solving and fine motor skills.

What you should consider: Adult supervision is required while building the dump truck.

Where to buy: Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Top toy dump truck for the money

CAT Mighty Steel Dump Truck

What you need to know: A primarily steel dump truck that’s 20 inches long with heavy-duty wheels and a sturdy, movable dump bed.

What you’ll love: This realistic-looking truck is well-built, high-quality and designed to look like real CAT machines.

What you should consider: It contains plastic parts that pose a choking risk to children under 3 years.

Where to buy: Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Worth checking out

VTech Drop & Go Dump Truck

What you need to know: A push-and-pull dump truck specially designed for children 6 months to 3 years old.

What you’ll love: Children have fun while working on motor skills by filling the truck’s bucket with colorful rocks.

What you should consider: Requires two AAA batteries for interactive features.

Where to buy: Amazon and Kohl’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elizabeth Foley writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.