A quality swing set can last a child from toddlerhood well into their pre-teen years. Some models even let you change the seat type to grow with your child.

What swing set for a small yard is best?

You want your child to have fun outdoor play equipment, but your yard’s compact size is holding you back. Don’t let that stop you from buying your child a swing set. Just look for a swing set made for compact space.

With a huge range of swing sets on the market, you can find suitable ones for most yards. If you’re wondering which swing sets are best for small yards, simply compare a range of compact swing sets to see which would work best in your outdoor space.

What to know before you buy swing sets

Swing types

Swing sets can feature a range of different swing types. Your classic swing will likely feature a belt swing or plastic swing that’s essentially a simple perch for users to sit on and swing themselves back and forth. However, if you’re buying a swing for a toddler or preschooler, a bucket swing is the best option, as this type of swing has leg holes to keep young users in place. You’ll also find larger swing types, such as web swings or magic carpet swings that are large enough for two or more kids to use at the same time and so that users can lie down on them. Although they’re usually only found on larger swing sets, you can also find glider swings for two users, trapeze swings, disc swings and other non-standard swing varieties.

Swing set size

What some people would consider a small yard, others would see spacious. So when you’re looking for a swing set suitable for your yard, it’s best to do a little measuring. Measure the area of your yard that you’d be happy to fill with a swing set and compare this to the measurements of any swing sets you’re considering. For the smallest yards, you should look at swing sets that feature a single standard-sized swing, while yards with a little more space can accommodate swing sets with two standard swings or one large swing, such as a web swing.

Best swing sets for small backyards

KLB Sport Metal Swing Set

This simple swing set has a frame made from durable steel alloy and a plastic swing seat. It’s suitable for kids ages 3 to 8, though children at the younger end of this spectrum may struggle without a bucket seat. The frame is fairly wide at the base, which is excellent for stability, though you should double-check the measurements if you have a minimal area with which to work. Assembly is fairly straightforward, including all of the tools required.

ALEKO Child Swing

This basic single swing set is great for kids up to 8 years old. This model features a simple plastic seat, though you can also buy a model with a baby and toddler seat for young children to enjoy safely. It has a sturdy steel frame and comes with anchors to secure it into the ground to stop it from moving around or tipping. You can adjust the height of the swing to suit kids of different heights, and it’s easy to raise as your child grows.

Hedstrom 2-in-1 Swing

A high-quality swing set that grows with your child, featuring both a baby seat with a five-point harness and a standard plastic seat for older kids. It isn’t the cheapest swing out there, but it could last your child from around 6 months old to 10+. It’s durable, feels stable and comes with everything you need to assemble and anchor it. The sturdy steel frame is powder-coated to protect it from the elements and prevent rust.

Super Deal Web Swing Set

If you’re looking for a swing set that more than one child can play on, this web swing is an ideal choice. The 40-inch circular web swing can easily fit two kids, with a maximum weight limit of 220 pounds. The frame feels sturdy and stable and is surprisingly easy to put together. While it should still fit in most small yards, it isn’t as compact as a standard swing set, so make sure to check your measurements before buying.

Backyard Discovery Heavy Duty Durango Wooden Swing Set

Are you looking for a swing set with two swings that will fit a relatively small yard? This model measures approximately 9 feet wide and 8 feet deep, so it shouldn’t be difficult to find room for it in most yards. It’s wood with reinforced steel corner supports, making it highly durable while looking great too. Assembly takes a couple of hours but is straightforward enough for people without much DIY experience to achieve.

Trekassy 2 Seat Swing Set

You don’t have to stick to the most basic swing sets because you have a small yard. This one features one simple belt swing and one large saucer swing, keeping kids entertained for hours. Measuring 7.5 feet across at its widest part, you don’t need a large yard to accommodate it. The durable steel frame can take up to 440 pounds in weight, and the reinforcements make it even more sturdy. It comes with secure anchors to make it stay put.

Backyard Discovery Mini Brutus Heavy-Duty Metal A-Frame Swing Set

You don’t need to worry about this swing set feeling flimsy or unstable with extra-thick steel poles. It comes with two belt swings, plus a bonus bucket swing that you can switch out one of the belt swings for if you have a young child to accommodate. The swings are attached to the frame with chains rather than ropes, making the set feel even more sturdy.

