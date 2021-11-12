The first Advent calendars were handmade in 1851, and they typically featured Bible verses, poems or pictures. It wasn’t until the 1950s, when they started including chocolate, that they became a popular gift worldwide.

Which Pokémon Advent calendars are the best?

As the holiday season approaches, it’s time once again to hang up an Advent calendar and count down the days until Christmas. One such method is to pick up a Pokémon Advent calendar. Rather than opening chocolates to eat, each day gives you a small Pokémon figurine you can display on your shelf.

The best Pokémon Advent calendar is the Pokémon 2021 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids, 24 Gift Pieces. This calendar is ideal for anyone ages 4 and older, and features eight Pokémon figurines as well as 16 holiday-themed accessories.

What to know before you buy a Pokémon Advent calendar

How Advent calendars work

The Advent calendar is a type of calendar that counts down the days to a particular event, typically Christmas Day. Typically, it starts on December 1, but some calendars may choose to include November as part of the liturgical season. The tradition dates to the 19th and 20th century when German Lutherans had calendars that revealed various Bible verses.

Differences in Pokémon figurines

You may have noticed that figurines in some Advent calendars are more detailed than in others. They also may be of different styles. This is due to the different manufacturers that The Pokémon Company licenses for its calendars. For example, Wicked Cool Toys is licensed to do more accurate depictions of Pokémon. However, Funko creates figurines with oversized heads and small bodies. As long as it’s officially licensed, you shouldn’t be too concerned about the different styles or interpretations of the Pokémon designs.

Disposable vs. reusable

The majority of Advent calendars are designed to be used only once, then thrown away. That’s why they typically are made of cardstock, and they don’t offer much else after everything is opened. That said, there are some calendars that are reusable each year. You can fill the boxes for each day with whatever object you’d like.

What to look for in a quality Pokémon Advent calendar

Toy and calendar design

You or your recipient will be opening the Advent calendar daily, so purchase a calendar that brings you joy or one you find visually appealing. Pokémon Advent calendars often have figurines that resemble the original Pokémon available for each day or almost each day. Some have better construction and design than others, so take a look at the figurines included before purchasing.

Official licensing and branding

No matter how the figurines may be styled, always check for the official Pokémon logos. This ensures there is a high level of quality control for the calendar. It also allows you to avoid counterfeit products or third-party-made calendars that have missing figurines or unprofessional artwork and designs.

High-quality construction

Advent calendars aren’t expensive, but they’re usually not cheap, either. It’s easy for a company trying to cut costs to skimp on the quality of the calendar or the figurines. But for an established company such as The Pokémon Company, its calendars must hold to certain standards. Always look to see that the figurines are well-made and accurately painted.

How much you can expect to spend on a Pokémon Advent calendar

Pokémon Advent calendars generally start at around $20. They may go up to $50 depending on the quality of the figurines.

Pokémon Advent calendar FAQ

Is the gift in each box random from calendar to calendar?

A. No. For most Advent calendars, each day has the same figurine. For example, if you opened the box for December 1 and found a Squirtle, if you get a calendar from the same company, you will almost always get a Squirtle on December 1 (except if it updates the product line).

Do you have to put the figurines together?

A. Most figurines come already assembled, such as the Jazwares and Funko Advent calendars. However, the Mega Construx calendar will ask players to collect the pieces and construct the Pokémon themselves as a challenge.

What are the best Pokémon Advent calendars to buy?

Top Pokémon Advent calendar

Pokémon 2021 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids

What you need to know: If you can only pick one Pokémon Advent calendar, it should be this one, as it features so many iconic Pokémon.

What you’ll love: Collect Pikachu, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Eevee and other classic Pokémon.

What you should consider: Not all days uncover a Pokémon; some reveal a holiday-themed accessory.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pokémon Advent calendar for the money

Mega Construx Pokémon Holiday Calendar Advent Calendar Building Set

What you need to know: If you love Pokémon and you have a builder’s mindset, this is the set for you.

What you’ll love: Collect different pieces each day to construct Pikachu and Eevee.

What you should consider: It only comes with two Pokémon; the rest are holiday themed items such as a candy cane or stocking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pokémon 2021 Halloween Advent Countdown Calendar for Kids

What you need to know: Who said Advent calendars were strictly for Christmas? This Advent calendar will help your children count down the days to Halloween.

What you’ll love: Halloween-themed Pokémon include Pikachu with a pumpkin head and Eevee with a witch’s hat.

What you should consider: Some Pokémon have poor paint detail, and four of the items are just cardboard cutouts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Leo Herrera-Lim writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.