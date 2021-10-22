Best Chucky costume for adults

Chucky and Tiffany have a child in the movie "The Seed of Chucky" named Glen/Glenda. This could be a great family costume idea.

Which Chucky costume for adults is best?

Finding the best Halloween costume is not always child’s play. However, this character can be easily replicated with a pair of dungarees, a striped shirt and a few patches. Throw in a “bloody” knife and some orange hairspray, and everyone will know who you are this Halloween.

Whether you want to go all in or keep it simple this year, choosing a Chucky costume this Halloween will be very on-trend. A top pick is the Franco American Novelty Company Chucky Adult Halloween Costume, which will help you quickly achieve the perfect Chucky look.

What to know before you buy a Chucky costume

Who is Chucky?

Before you choose any character to dress up as for Halloween, it is probably a good idea to do some research if anyone asks you about your costume. Charles Lee “Chucky” Ray is a fictional character from a series of movies and a TV show. Chucky is portrayed as a killer “Good Guy” doll with a dark and twisted past. The movies all circle around the story of the serial killer by the name of Charles, who trapped himself in the body of a doll after an injury, and how he wants to get out and return to his human form.

Location

Will you be inside or outside for your Halloween event? If the party is outside, you will need to keep that in mind when applying any orange hair spray or SFX makeup, as it will need to be weatherproof. If it’s cold, make sure you layer up appropriately under the outfit. If the forecast says hot weather, then maybe take some touch-up makeup if you sweat some of it off. If you plan on dressing up as Chucky for a party that might have kids, you might want to ease up on the blood and gore to avoid upsetting anyone.

Effort

Chucky’s look doesn’t take much to complete. If you have a pair of old dungarees and a striped shirt lying around, you’re pretty much there. But when done correctly and with a lot of effort, this costume has some great potential. With some fake blood and a few props, you could easily win this year’s Halloween costume contest.

What to look for in a quality Chucky costume

Accessories

A good Chucky costume will help you achieve the full effect. Whether it includes some orange hair spray, a wig, prosthetics or blue contact lenses, a few added accessories are an indication that the costume will be worth the money. When browsing for a costume, check all of the details. Make sure the costume has the iconic “‘Good Guys” logo on the front pocket of the dungarees. Without this logo, you risk being mistaken for a killer scarecrow or clown.

Size

If you are ordering the costume online, make sure to check out the sizing. Get out the measuring tape and take some measurements. A good quality costume will list all of the measurements. This will avoid ill-fitting costumes or the need for an alteration.

Quality

The quality of costume will most often come down to how much you are willing to spend. You could get a very inexpensive one-piece suit that has everything screen-printed onto it, but this won’t win you any contests. When looking for a good quality Chucky costume, you want all the pieces to be separate. The dungarees should be made from real denim with the “Good Guys” logo either printed or sewn on. The shirt should be in the iconic Good Guy doll colors, with green, red and blue as the primary colors.

How much you can expect to spend on an adult Chucky costume

For a low-quality Chucky costume, you’re looking at spending $10-$30.The fabric will be low quality, and most elements will be one-size-fits-all. Midrange quality will be around $50 and might include more accessories.

High-quality costumes will include accessories, all components of the outfit and possibly some makeup products, and could be anywhere from $50 upward. Some of these even include a mask of the iconic character.

Adult Chucky costume FAQ

What are the key components of a Chucky costume?

A. The Good Guy dungarees; a green, blue and red striped shirt; red/orange hair and blue eyes will make up the best Chuck costume.

Is there a female version of Chucky?

A. The bride of Chucky is a great couple’s costume. Tiffany is Chucky’s love interest in the movie and can be replicated quite easily with a leather jacket, white dress and some dark makeup.

What’s the best adult Chucky costume to buy?

Top Chucky costume for adults

Franco American Novelty Company Chucky Adult Halloween Costume

What you need to know: This Chucky Halloween costume is perfect for those wanting to achieve the iconic Chucky look with a minimal amount of effort.

What you’ll love: The costume includes a PVC mask. The jumpsuit features all of the well-known Chucky trademarks, including the “Good Guys” logo.

What you should consider: The fabric feels low quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Chucky costume for adults for the money

Disguise Child’s Play Adult Chucky Deluxe Costume

What you need to know: This is an officially licensed Child’s Play costume that comes with a mask.

What you’ll love: This costume is available in multiple sizes and features a jumpsuit with the iconic Chucky T-shirt and dungarees. The mask is unmistakable, and the fabric is soft and breathable.

What you should consider: The costume must be hand-washed and is a one-piece.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Chucky Wig from Funtasy Wigs

What you need to know: This is the perfect piece to complete your Chucky costume.

What you’ll love: This wig has been designed to replicate Chucky’s well-known hairdo. The wig features a stretchy cap that will fit most heads. The wig also comes pre-styled.

What you should consider: You might need some wig glue, depending on your desired look.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

