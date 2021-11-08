Best ‘The Mandalorian’ Funko POP!

Which “The Mandalorian” Funko POP! is best?

“The Mandalorian” is one of the most popular “Star Wars” releases to date. Debuting on Disney+ in late 2019, the series follows the Mandalorian after the fall of the Empire, who finds and cares for Grogu, aka “The Child.” The television show has attracted both new and longtime fans of the franchise.

Individuals looking to collect memorabilia should explore the extensive collection of Funko POP! figurines inspired by “The Mandalorian.” The top choice is the Funko Pop! Star Wars: Luke Skywalker With Grogu. Capturing the surprise twist from the end of Season 2, this is a must-have for all Star Wars fans.

What to know before you buy a “The Mandalorian” Funko POP!

Characters

As with many TV shows, movies and pop culture trends, there are a massive number of Funko POP! toys from “The Mandalorian.” Most of the popular scenes and characters are commemorated through these figurines. Knowing which characters you’d like to collect is helpful in building your collection. Whether you are brand new to Funko POP! or an avid collector, some advanced planning will help you purchase the figurines that you want most.

How many to collect

If you’re a fan of the show itself, you may want to collect every character and scene that you can find. However, space constraints and availability can limit these plans. Prior to purchasing any new Funko POP! figurines, decide how many will reasonably fit into your collection. Be sure to factor in the larger Funko POP! toys that depict entire scenes, which take up additional space.

Those who have already started collecting memorabilia from the show should determine how to fit these new Funko POP! characters into their existing collection. For instance, some individuals may only want two to three figures to add to their desk at work. The number you ultimately decide upon may change, but you should have an idea of how many you plan to buy.

Budget

Once you’ve determined which characters you want to collect, and how many you plan to buy, you can start to budget for your new collection. The vast majority of people won’t be able to buy every single “The Mandalorian” Funko POP! they want in the same transaction. This is especially true if you’re working on building other Funko POP! collections.

When setting your budget, decide how frequently you will be purchasing the toys, and how much you will spend on each transaction. Additionally, plan to buy or pre-order Funko POP! figurines that are harder to find before any others.

What to look for in a quality “The Mandalorian” Funko POP!

Iconic moments

Funko POP! has done a marvelous job of capturing some of the most iconic and memorable scenes from “The Mandalorian.” From Grogu eating the blue cookies to the Mandalorian revealing his face, all of these moments can be relived through these figurines. No matter which scene is your favorite, it is likely you’ll find a Funko POP! toy that depicts it.

Bobblehead, deluxe and mini varieties

In addition to offering standard Funko POP! figurines from “The Mandalorian,” fans can purchase bobblehead, deluxe and mini varieties. Bobbleheads add a touch of playful motion which further brings each character and scene to life. Individuals concerned about space can opt for the mini varieties of popular characters. The opposites of these compact figurines are the deluxe Funko POP! toys. These models are larger than standard Funko POP! characters and showcase a backdrop and multiple characters.

Likeness of characters

“The Mandalorian” Funko POP! figurines beautifully capture the likeness of characters from the show. Everyone from Grogu to Ahsoka looks true to their depictions in each episode. On top of accurately capturing the likeness of faces, movements and postures, clothing and props are also created with the highest degree of accuracy.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘The Mandalorian’ Funko POP!

Prices for “The Mandalorian” Funko POP! toys range between $8-$30.

“The Mandalorian” Funko POP! FAQ

Which characters from “The Mandalorian” are available as Funko POP! figurines?

A. Almost every character from “The Mandalorian” is available as a Funko POP! figurine. This includes the Mandalorian, Grogu, Moff Gideon, the Dark Trooper Battle Droids, Ahsoka and many others.

Will more “The Mandalorian” Funko POP! figurines be released?

A. Yes. Pre-orders are now open for several new figurines. During the week of March 2022, fans will be able to purchase Luke Skywalker with Grogu, Cobb Vanth with Chase, Fennec Shand and The Child Using The Force Deluxe Funko POP! figurines.

What’s the best “The Mandalorian” Funko POP! to buy?

Top “The Mandalorian” Funko POP!

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Luke Skywalker With Grogu

What you need to know: Capturing what has easily become the most memorable scene of the entire series, this Funko POP! character depicts a youthful Luke Skywalker holding Grogu.

What you’ll love: At the end of Season 2, an unknown Jedi comes to the rescue of the Mandalorian, Grogu and the others on board the ship. In the episode’s final moments, it is revealed who this Jedi is. To fully develop Grogu’s powers, the Jedi takes him away for training. This pivotal moment is captured in this Funko POP! figurine.

What you should consider: As of writing, the figure is available for pre-sale and will be available in March 2022.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top “The Mandalorian” Funko POP! for the money

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian Flying With The Child

What you need to know: As the show’s two main characters, both the Mandalorian and Grogu are featured together.

What you’ll love: As a two-in-one figurine, fans get to display both the Mandalorian and Grogu at the same time. This pose accurately conveys how protective the Mandalorian is of Grogu. Clutching him tightly, this Funko POP! toy is a fantastic representation of the relationship the Mandalorian and Grogu have.

What you should consider: Rare instances of the spring in the bobblehead being visible have been reported.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Child, Grogu With Cookie

What you need to know: Another favorite scene from Season 2, this Funko POP! character shows Grogu eating the now-famous blue cookies.

What you’ll love: After stealing a package of blue cookies, Grogu makes a mess while eating them. This figurine perfectly captures the scene — including Grogu’s seemingly innocent expression, and the blue cookie crumbs that prove otherwise.

What you should consider: This figure stands 3.75 inches tall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

