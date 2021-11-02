Best Captain America Funko POP!

Funko typically releases new toys ahead of new films and shows. With another Captain America movie in the works, fans can expect more vinyls in the future.

Which Captain America Funko POP! is best?

Funko Pop burst onto the scene in 2010 with its small, adorable vinyl figurines that captured the hearts and minds of comics fans and toy collectors of all ages. The popular company, which now features over 8,000 figurines, first mined comic fare for inspiration, so it’s no surprise that it has countless versions of one of the most well-known superheroes: Captain America.

With numerous appearances in film and comics, there are more than 40 selections based on this character alone. Some are part of a collection, like this stunning Artist Series Infinity Saga model, while others draw from specific stories and movie moments.

What to know before you buy a Captain America Funko POP!

What are Funko POP! toys?

Funko POP! toys are small collectible figurines that depict characters in pop culture, real-life icons and historical figures. Most follow a uniform template, standing at 3.75 inches with a large head and big eyes. Despite the exaggeration, they are instantly recognizable. They do not move and instead are meant to be displayed.

Most Captain America figurines are inspired from various appearances across Marvel Cinematic Universe films, although some pull from stories and ideas in the comics. Steve Rogers’ Captain America starred in seven MCU films, and Funko created several models from these films that detail different costumes and sequences. For example, there are six Captain America Funko toys created specifically from “Avengers: Endgame.” He also appeared in two quick cameos in films, and one is detailed in Funko form.

Steve isn’t the only Captain America. Sam Wilson later took the reins and there are Funko POP! toys depicting him as well with the iconic shield.

Exclusivity

Funko pairs with various retail partners to sell its products, but not every partner gets every toy. That means if you want to find a new Captain America vinyl, you’ll have to seek out a specific retailer that exclusively sells it. Some figurines may also be exclusive to a specific event, with a limited number available for purchase.

What to look for in a quality Captain America Funko POP!

Finishes

Some Funko POP! toys have unique and colorful finishes on top of their detailed mold. Gold and chrome are among the more common options, and some collectors may seek out these specifically to achieve a certain aesthetic. Some options may glow in the dark. Concerning Captain America, there is a special 80th-anniversary patina option and another with a sepia finish and unique wood deco coating.

Specialty series

Because Captain America is a member of the Avengers, some Funko toys featuring the noble leader are part of a larger series. Funko has several collections featuring the original six Avengers, and while fans may opt for just the Captain America figurine, they are meant to be collected and displayed together.

This includes the Avengers Assemble line featuring the iconic scene from the first “Avengers” film and a Shawarma series depicting the group enjoying a tasty meal after the Battle of New York. Both of these six-figure sets can be nested together.

Unique creations

Some weirder Funko Pop! options are loosely inspired by comics and some that integrate other characters into the mix. Captain America, among other superheroes, is offered in a “Venomized” form, where the alien symbiote Venom of Spider-Man stories is merged with Steve Rogers for a unique figurine. Captain America also comes in a zombie form and a “warped” form, in which he is merged with fellow Avenger Doctor Strange.

How much you can expect to spend on Captain America Funko POP!

Most Funko POP! toys cost $10-$15.

Captain America Funko POP! FAQ

Should you keep your Funko POP! in the box?

A. Most consumers will want to remove them to show them off. The small size fits nicely on a desk or mantle to offer a fun decor piece in the home or office. Unless you’re saving the toys in the hopes that pristine condition may yield a profit in the future or collecting so many that you don’t have room to display them all, unboxing is a practical decision. Clear cases are also available to keep the figurines protected while still showing them off in their entirety.

What does the number on the Funko POP! box mean?

A. On the corner of the Funko box is a number that designates the mold used to make that specific toy. While many figurines have their own unique mold, the company reuses some molds but always gives each toy a unique finish.

What’s the best Captain America Funko POP! to buy?

Top Captain America Funko POP!

Artist Series: Marvel Infinity Saga – Captain America

What you need to know: This stunning, special edition Captain America Funko honors “Infinity Saga” with a colorful finish.

What you’ll love: The bright, sparkling blue finish is inspired by the Space Stone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What you should consider: It takes a large investment to obtain the entire series.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Captain America Funko POP! for the money

Marvel: Avengers Endgame – Captain America

What you need to know: A worthy Captain America wields Mjolnir along with his shield in this iconic moment inspired by “Avengers: Endgame.”

What you’ll love: A momentous scene captured here is the culmination of a long journey. Heroic Steve Rogers action pose with lightning around. It’s highly detailed and comes at a low price.

What you should consider: This option is a little more rugged-looking than most.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Captain America Sam Wilson

What you need to know: Sam Wilson assumes the shield as he shows off his unique Captain America outfit in this more recent collectible.

What you’ll love: Falcon becomes Captain America in this vinyl inspired by the Disney+ TV series. It features his colorful red, white and blue new suit. It’s a good value.

What you should consider: This version lacks Falcon’s wings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

