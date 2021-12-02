“Avatar: The Last Airbender” was set for a live-action adaptation with the original makers onboard, but disagreements between the writers and Netflix eventually saw the team go different ways. The live-action continues to be on track for completion without the original writers on board, although they have started their own studio.

Which Avatar Funko POP! is best?

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” has established itself as one of the most popular, and perhaps even one of the most important, animations in recent history. The story of Aang, a young boy chosen to be the world’s peacekeeper and master of all four elements, captivated both young children and adults alike. Now you can own a part of Avatar on your shelf or desk with Funko’s POP! Line of Avatar toys.

The best Avatar Funko POP! figure you can get is the Funko POP Animation Super: Avatar – Aang All Elements. This epic figure features Avatar Aang in complete control of the four elements: fire, water, earth and air.

What to know before buying an Avatar Funko POP!

The Avatar story

“Avatar” is set in a world before technology, where “benders” can telekinetically control fire, water, earth and air. The four elemental nations lived peacefully until the Fire Nation began to colonize other territories. The Avatar, the designated peacekeeper and a living God with the power to control all of the elements, mysteriously disappears during this time. The show picks up where Sokka and Katara, two villagers from the Water Tribe, discover Aang, a 12-year-old boy in an iceberg revealed to be the newest Avatar and the last living Airbender. Aang must now journey throughout the nations to bring about peace again.

Making Avatar

“Avatar” was released in 2005 as an animated show on Nickelodeon, created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. The show differs from many of Nickelodeon’s other shows in that it was heavily inspired by Japanese Anime, Asian culture and martial arts. Each bending style followed specific martial art. For example, air bending was inspired by tai chi. The show became a hit due to its mature takes on colonialism, war and spirituality. The three-season TV show was followed by several comic books and a sequel series, “The Legend of Korra.”

The Funko figure

Chances are, if you’ve ever been in a toy shop, you’re at least somewhat familiar with the Funko line of toys. They develop bobblehead-shaped figurines with beady eyes, inspired by countless franchises from Spider-Man to “The Office.” With so many different figurine lines with different brands and intellectual properties, Funko POP! has been a trendy toy among collectors. Funko also produces fandom clothing.

What to look for in a quality Avatar Funko POP!

Funko and Avatar branding

You would be surprised at how many third-party toy manufacturers are attempting to duplicate Funko’s success by making their own bobbleheads with limited success. One instant giveaway right from the packaging is whether the item includes the official Funko branding, which features the word “Funko” in cursive with a crown icon on top of the “o.” Identifying official Funko branding will help maintain the item’s authenticity and ensure the figurine has a higher level of quality control.

Original box

It can be easy to overlook just how the packaging plays a part in the figurine’s value. For one, it can help maintain the overall integrity and quality of the figure, particularly during transit. But for collectors, the packaging can also help drive up the value of the figurine, particularly if the line has ceased production or only has a few in circulation. Make sure the box comes with the figurine if you plan on buying any of these Funko POP! figures.

Classic Funko figure design

Finally, you can always tell how high quality the figurine is by how it is made relative to their other figures. They often have big heads, black, circular eyes and small bodies. Typically the models are seamless but hollow inside so that they will float in water. They will also have some surprising details, such as tattoos or weapons or certain poses.

How much can you expect to spend on Avatar Funko POP!

Avatar Funko Pop! starts at around $12 for a simple figure. It can reach up to $120 for a set with multiple figures.

Avatar Funko POP! FAQ

Are Funko POP! figures bobbleheads?

A. except for a few partnerships, all Funko POP! figures are simply figurines, not bobbleheads. Their heads remain static, just like their bodies.

Why are some Funko figures more expensive than others?

A. Funko POP! figures have wildly different prices, all based on certain factors. These range from rarity to condition of the figurine. The original packaging can also affect the value.

What’s the best Avatar Funko POP! to buy?

Top Avatar Funko POP!

Funko POP Animation Super: Avatar – Aang All Elements

What you need to know: An epic Funko POP! figure of Avatar Aang controlling the elements.

What you’ll love: It has amazing detail for such a simple figure, such as the hovering rocks or the wounds in Aang’s foot and back.

What you should consider: Avatar Aang costs almost double the standard retail price for a Funko POP! figure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Avatar Funko POP! for the money

Funko Avatar Last Airbender 7pc 3.75″ Pop Figure Set

What you need to know: Forget collecting each figure one by one. You can grab a whole set of Avatar Funko POP! With this figure set.

What you’ll love: It comes with seven figures, including the whole “gang” of Appa, Momo and Uncle Iroh.

What you should consider: It does not come with villains, like Azula or the Fire Lord.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop! Animation: Legend of Korra

What you need to know: Who said Avatar was all about Aang? Show your love for the next Avatar in the sequence: Avatar Korra.

What you’ll love: Similar to the Avatar Aang figure, Korra is seen showing her full display of power by controlling all the elements in this set piece.

What you should consider: The Funko packaging may be too weak for a figure this big and detailed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Leo Herrera-Lim writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.