Best Alice in Wonderland Funko POP!

Funko produces many other products besides POP! characters, such as mystery minis, plush toys, Dorbz, Pint Size Heroes and T-shirts. You can find Alice in Wonderland-themed items in these collections, as well.

Which Alice in Wonderland Funko POP! is best?

Whimsical characters abound in Lewis Carroll’s classic tale “Alice in Wonderland,” and Funko POP! brings them all to life in a colorful, cute and cool collection. Follow Alice down the rabbit hole and into the curious world of Wonderland with figurines from the 1951 Disney animated feature. Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, Alice in Wonderland has captured the imaginations of children and adults alike. From the zany Mad Hatter and the mysterious Cheshire Cat to the sinister Queen of Hearts and Alice herself, you can find the Funko POP! that represents your favorite character.

If you only get one or you want to start an Alice in Wonderland collection, you might find it hard to choose. If you are looking for a Funko POP! that beautifully captures a scene from the movie, the Deluxe Alice in Wonderland with Flowers figure is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an Alice in Wonderland Funko POP!

Characters

The most fun thing about Funko POP!s is how incredibly specific they are. The Alice in Wonderland 70th Anniversary collection contains the classic characters like Alice and the White Rabbit, but the inclusion of lesser-known characters like the Walrus and the Carpenter in a two-piece set brings this series to another level for fans of the movie. Celebrate your Unbirthday and treat yourself to a bunch of your favorite characters.

Size

Like Alice herself after drinking and eating treats in Wonderland, Funko POP!s vary in size. Many of the characters in this collection are the standard height of about 4 inches, but some are taller or wider and will take up more space on your shelf. There are even jumbo figures. There are also the adorable, smaller Funko POP! keychains that fit right in the palm of your hand. Whatever size you choose, you are in for some big fun.

Different versions

Funko has been making Alice in Wonderland POP!s for many years. There are different series and versions of characters. You can choose from the early versions of the characters, the Tim Burton live-action movie versions and the 70th Anniversary Disney series. There is a Funko POP! for any variation of Wonderland.

Exclusives

Stores like Target and Hot Topic offer exclusive items that are unavailable anywhere else. You can also buy exclusives at Comic-Con events. You can find these special characters from third-party sellers on Amazon.

What to look for in a quality Alice in Wonderland Funko POP!

Mint condition

Sometimes people sell Funko POP! toys that are not in mint condition. This could mean that the box is damaged or the figure itself has some imperfections. Be sure to read all of the information from third-party sellers because you want your Funko POP! Alice in Wonderland figures to be perfect.

Multi-packs

The Alice in Wonderland 70th Anniversary collection includes many sets of more than one character. From Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum to the Funko POP! and Buddy pack of the Queen of Hearts and King of Hearts, you can get your favorite pairs of characters in just one box. Some of these duos vary in size, like the full-size Queen of Hearts and the miniature King, which makes them true to the movie.

Flocked

If you want your Funko POP! a bit more cuddly, choose a flocked variation. In the Alice in Wonderland set, you can get a flocked White Rabbit covered in a velvety texture. He may be late for a very important date, but he is right on time for cuteness.

Black light collection

If you like black light-friendly items, then you should check out the 70th Anniversary black light collection. Capturing the technicolor dreamscape of Wonderland, these figures come in psychedelic colors that glow under black lights. Choose from Alice, the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and the King and Queen of Hearts.

How much you can expect to spend on an Alice in Wonderland Funko POP!

Alice in Wonderland Funko POPs range in price from $10-$25, depending on the size of the character and how many figures are in the set.

Alice in Wonderland Funko POP! FAQ

What is the primary material of a Funko POP!?

A. Funko POP!s are made of vinyl, which is a highly durable product.

Are Funko POP!s toys?

A. Funko POP!s are considered more collectibles to be displayed than toys, although some people do play with them. Always check the box for the appropriate age range if you give a Funko POP! to a child.

What are the best Alice in Wonderland Funko POP!s to buy?

Top Alice in Wonderland Funko POP!

Deluxe Alice in Wonderland with Flowers

What you need to know: This beautiful deluxe figure captures the Golden Afternoon scene from the movie, in which Alice spends a day with the flowers. It is a bit wider than traditional Funko POP!s because the Alice figure is surrounded by six flowers.

What you’ll love: You can almost hear the singing voices of the adorable, smiling faces on the colorful flowers. Alice stands sweetly among them in her classic blue and white dress, with her hands clasped.

What you should consider: The figurine is fragile due to its many small details.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Alice in Wonderland Funko POP! for the money

Funko POP! & Buddy Disney: Alice in Wonderland 70th – Queen with King

What you need to know: This detailed set is a great buy if you want to expand your collection with multiple figures. The intimidating Queen of Hearts and her tiny, loyal King are dressed in their gorgeous costumes from the Disney movie.

What you’ll love: The juxtaposition of the tall Queen and the miniature King makes for an authentic and funny collectible. Holding their heart scepters, this pair is sure to rule your Funko POP! display room.

What you should consider: If you plan on getting the black light series too, the Queen and King of Hearts figures are exactly the same, except for the colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko POP! Disney: Alice in Wonderland 70th – 2PK Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum

What you need to know: This two pack contains the peculiar Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum in their traditional, colorful clothes from the movie. They point their fingers as they make silly, senseless comments.

What you’ll love: Keep these figures together in the box or take them out and display them on a shelf. Their cute red hats and little blue bow ties round out the details of their depictions.

What you should consider: Because they are twins, they are identical figures, except that they are the reverse of each other.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

