The best horror games

If you find yourself too scared to play your new horror game, try playing it during the day or with the lights on. You can also try playing certain games with the sound off.

Halloween season is the perfect time to pick up a new horror game. There’s nothing like immersing yourself in an interactive spooky story to get you in the mood. Whether you like to get your thrills and chills alone or with friends, there’s a perfect horror game for your console. From classics like Silent Hill to iconic series like Resident Evil, the creepy possibilities are endless.

What to look for in a horror game

Type of horror

There’s a wide variety of horror types available in games. The most popular ones include survival horror, psychological horror and sci-fi horror. If you enjoy puzzles and jumpscares, survival horror is a great way to go. Sci-fi horror often features villains like zombies and aliens. These tend to have quality storylines as well. Psychological horror is great for getting deep into your head, but those games may be best to play with friends.

Game intensity

Some horror games are a lot more intense than others. Some primarily feature jump scares, while others are heavy and psychological or gory and bloody. It’s important to take into consideration the level of horror you’re going for when choosing the best one for you to get into. Otherwise, you may get in over your head. If you’re unsure if a game is going to be too intense for you, consider playing it with a friend first or leaving the lights on the first time.

Single or multiplayer

Most horror games are either designed to be played alone and with friends, but there are a few rare gems that allow you both options. These are usually online co-op horror games. These are a lot of fun to play with your gamer friends from all over the world, especially ones that allow you to terrify each other.

There are also multiplayer horror games for PS4, Xbox One and other consoles for playing in person with your friends. You can help each other survive or try to kill one another. Single-player games can intensify the spookiness and tenseness as well when you’re all by yourself.

First or third person

This can make a huge difference in the fear level. The first-person point of view puts you right up close with the action. You can’t see anyone sneaking up behind you. These elements greatly increase the terror. The third-person perspective gives you a little bit more distance from the situation but lets you see more of the world. First person is better suited for jump-scare-centric horror games, while third person is great for puzzle games and exploration-based experiences.

Best horror games under $20

Until Dawn

Until dawn is an interactive drama horror game set in third person. It takes place at a lodge in Black Water Mountain. The player controls eight characters and makes impossible life-threatening decisions. The realistic gameplay makes the game intense and shocking. It’s available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

If you’re looking for intense, visceral horror, this is the game for you. This game is set in a rural mansion through a first-person perspective to keep the horror up close and personal. It features puzzles and a tense atmosphere to heighten the experience of trying to survive. It’s available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Remothered: Broken Porcelain

This classic horror game is reimagined for a new audience. It offers a realistic horror survival scenario in which you must explore the world and discover secrets of the haunted past. Your goal is to remain stealthy and distract your enemies from discovering your presence at all costs. This single-player experience hosts a deeply chilling atmosphere designed to stay with you long after you turn the game off. It’s available on PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

Best horror games under $30

Dead by Daylight

This online co-op horror game traps you on a map as either a survivor or a killer. Survivors play in third person, while killers operate in first person. You can play alone or with friends, whether you want to help them or make them terrified for their virtual lives. You can buy expansions that feature other classic horror characters, such as Micheal Myers and Cheryl Mason. It’s available on a variety of platforms, including PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4.

Alien: Isolation

This is another survival horror game set on a decommissioned training station in space. You play as Amanda Ripley 15 years after the events of Alien. You must scavenge resources and improvise solutions as you search for her mother. It’s available on PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Call of Cthulhu

This Lovecraftian story is creepy and deeply psychological. The game’s mechanics are designed to make you doubt your senses and sanity. You develop your character’s abilities and skills to discover the truth of the open exploration world, all while facing horrors and monsters. It’s available on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.

Best horror games under $60

The Medium

This is a heavy psychological horror game that’s grim and filled with mind-boggling puzzles. It takes place in a mirrored version of our known reality in which secrets and evil urges take on physical form. Discover lost paths and long-buried memories of the dark past. This game contains heavy themes and violence. It’s available on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Back 4 Blood

If you’re a fan of Left 4 Dead, you’ll love Back 4 Blood. It’s a four-person co-op game in which you must work together to survive increasingly challenging missions unless you choose to fight against each other instead. You have access to a wide range of cool lethal weapons to combine for endless unique surviving experiences. It’s available on PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

