Best PC horror games

“Diablo III” set a world record when it was released, becoming the fastest-selling PC game by selling 3.5 million copies in 24 hours. It sold over 12 million copies in 2012, climbing to 30 million three years later.

Which PC horror game is best?

Horror games have been developed for the PC long before any gaming consoles were around. Huddling in front of the monitor, many gamers shared the creepy experiences with friends through games like “Phantasmagoria” or “System Shock.”

But while those titles were revolutionary for their time, the advancements in PC components mean that things only got better — and scarier. Powerful graphics cards can now show you horrifying things in intricate detail, while virtual reality will make you feel like you are part of the action.

So, with near lifelike graphics and amazing sound effects, pull up a chair and play through these fantastic PC games this Halloween.

Diablo III: Battle Chest Edition

The Diablo franchise has enthralled millions of players over the years, and the third game has been consistently rated as one of the best. The dungeon-crawling action role-playing game allows you to take on the role of several combat classes, like a witch doctor, barbarian, monk, demon hunter or necromancer. Traveling through the vast and highly detailed world, you have to fight off hordes of undead enemies, demons and nightmare creatures. Eventually, you will reach Diablo himself. To progress, you must upgrade your equipment, spells, and powers. The game has an incredibly long story, which will take a while to get through, so make sure that you have a good mouse pad as well. It also has a multiplayer element where you can go head-to-head with the forces of darkness with a couple of friends. A fourth game in the franchise has been announced, but it doesn’t have a release date yet.

DOOM Eternal: Standard Edition

As far as demonic first-person shooters go, DOOM has been a solid staple for PC players. There have been numerous titles in the franchise, and “DOOM Eternal” is a direct sequel to 2016’s self-titled release. But this time, the unholy fight comes down to earth. Hell’s armies have invaded the planet, and it will be up to you to banish them forever. Through a mix of devastating weapons and quick-thinking, only you can stop the total destruction of humanity. The action is fast-paced, and there are plenty of scares through horrific monsters, creepy sounds and a heavy metal soundtrack. If you have played the previous DOOM games, you should be excited to learn that “DOOM Eternal” explains where the Slayer comes from.

Clive Barker’s Undying

An absolute classic based on the novel by Clive Barker, this first-person shooter sees you playing a master of the occult in 1920s Ireland. It is your job to track down The Covenant before they bring an end to this world. Through terrifying imagery and gameplay, the atmosphere it creates will definitely send chills down your spine. It perfectly brings to life the vision that Barker had when he wrote the Undying novel.

The Evil Within 2

In this third-person survival horror game, you must use all your wits and nerves of steel to rescue your daughter Lily from the world of Union. You need to craft objects and ammo to stay alive while battling horrific monsters in Union. The sequel to the first game features larger maps, better graphics, and multiple ways for you to advance in level. You also don’t have to stick to a linear story path, as you are free to explore the environment at any point. But as with most horror games, dangers will lurk in the shadows. That presents you with a choice of combat. You can either run, attack silently from the darkness or go full steam ahead with guns blazing. The choice of how you want to take on the disturbing enemies is up to you.

Dead Space 3 – Limited Edition

When the first Dead Space game was released, gamers immediately knew that the franchise would be a huge success. And they were right, as another two titles followed shortly thereafter. With spine-chilling environments and strange sounds, “Dead Space 3” sees you going to a hostile new world in your quest to save humanity. The survival-horror title features a new cover system, the return of previous characters and evolved Necromorph enemies. The game is chilling to play on your own, but luckily in this third version, you can be joined by a friend in the multiplayer mode to help you go through the storyline.

Painkiller: Triple Dose

Few games are as chaotic and action-packed as “Painkiller.” The first-person shooter sees you fighting through 50 different kinds of demons in Hell as you try to escape your purification. The visuals are nightmarish, the creatures are terrifying and the gameplay will have you on the edge of your seat. The Triple Dose bundle includes the original Painkiller title and the sequel, “Painkiller: Battle out of Hell.” It also bundles in the third game, “Painkiller: Overdose,” where you play as the son of Heaven and Hell, Belial. The stand-alone game features an additional 17 single-player levels, new weapons, multiplayer maps and 40 other demons that need to be sent back to Hell.

Mystery Masters: Legends of Terror – 20 Pack

With most of the horror games available for PC are from big-name studios, you can pick up some great games from lesser-known publishers. This hidden-object game bundle is a good example, as it is a collection of 20 PC games from Mystery Masters. Titles included are classics, like “Exorcist II,” “House of 1000 Doors” and “Behind the Reflection 2.” All the games are hidden-object titles where you need a keen eye to spot the objects, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be scary. They might not be at the top of the gaming list in terms of graphics or sound, but they will provide hours of terrifying fun.

