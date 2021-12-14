Best LCD writing tablet

Believe it or not, the liquid crystal part of an LCD display doesn’t actually produce light itself. Instead, it relies on various other light sources, including LEDs.

Which LCD writing tablet is best?

Are you the parent or guardian of a young child with a passionate interest in creating artworks who is tired of scrubbing your wall, floor and other flat surfaces after inspiration strikes? If so, why not consider purchasing an LCD writing tablet to let them express their creativity without going through reams of paper, countless markers and crayons or potential property damage? With a FLUESTON LCD Writing Tablet 10-Inch Drawing Pad Colorful Screen Doodle Board for Kids at their disposal, your young artist can enjoy hours of drawing amusement without harming their health or their surroundings.

What to know before you buy an LCD writing tablet

Safety

Given the almost endless stream of news reports and medical studies about the risk of providing developing brains with too much screen time, you might be hesitant to purchase a tablet for your young child. That said, LCD writing tablets are specially designed to provide a paper-like viewing experience without any radiation, screen flickering or other potentially harmful effects.

Unlike LED screens that constantly flicker and can potentially lead to eye strain and migraines with repeated exposure, LCD screens provide a stable viewing experience with a wider viewing angle and greater overall comfort. In addition to providing endless hours of art and entertainment for your small child, you can rest assured that their doodling won’t lead to any negative effects down the line.

Environmentally friendly

While you always try to avoid stifling your child when they try to express their creativity, you may feel a twinge of guilt when they go through an entire ream of paper trying to doodle an astronaut or castle. Thanks to modern technology, you no longer have to choose between being environmentally conscious or letting your child draw to their heart’s content.

By purchasing an LCD writing tablet, you are giving your child the opportunity to create thousands of artworks without harming a single tree in the process. Better still, many models of LCD writing tablets are powered using button batteries and can last up to 12 months before needing to be replaced

Construction and materials

Even though the selected models of LCD writing screens won’t cost you a significant amount of money, it can be frustrating and eventually expensive to replace a poorly made model continually. Given that the suggested age range for LCD writing tablets is between 3 and 7 years old, you should fully expect any electronic device you give a child that age to be put through a gauntlet of stress and destruction.

As such, it is highly recommended that you consider purchasing a model of LCD writing screen that comes equipped with features such as anti-fall protection, waterproofing and a scratch-resistant screen. By investing in a model with these basic features, you can ensure that your child can enjoy doodling for as long as they wish.

What to look for in a quality LCD writing tablet

Pressure sensitivity

Much like you would expect in any tablet you purchase for artistry or note-taking as an adult, the degree of pressure sensitivity that your child’s LCD writing tablet possesses makes all the difference. After all, if your tablet can’t properly translate input from your stylus or finger to create shapes and lines with width and depth, it is hardly serving its intended purpose.

Fortunately for you, all of the selected models of LCD writing tablets can react appropriately to your child’s drawing to make their imaginations come to life. Some models can even change color based on the amount of pressure applied and will be revealed when the screen is touched.

Helpful add-ons

While your child will likely be delighted with their newfound ability to create infinite artwork, you may experience tears and frustration if the drawing they spent hours on is erased accidentally. To prevent such incidents from occurring, many LCD writing tablets come with separate buttons for erasing and locking the screen.

Other models include helpful features like magnetic attachment points to turn your child’s LCD writing tablet into a digital whiteboard for your kitchen, styli for greater accuracy and detail when drawing and tethers to keep everything together. While almost any LCD writing screen will fulfill its basic purpose, you should consider the bells and whistles it comes with before making a purchase.

Child safety features

Giving your child the gift of artistic expression is a wonderful thing. Still, just like how you wouldn’t hand your child some potentially toxic paints and walk away, all battery-powered technology comes with inherent risks. This is especially true when using button batteries, as they have been known to cause rapid and significant damage to the stomach lining of small children.

That said, the selected models of LCD writing tablets come with tamper-resistant child safety features, including screw-covered battery compartments. By preventing access to potentially hazardous power sources, you can rest easy and know that your child will be protected from accidental har,

How much you can expect to spend on an LCD writing tablet

Depending on your desired features, a quality LCD writing tablet can cost $11-$23.

Best LCD writing tablet FAQ

Is it safe for your child to use an LCD writing tablet?

A. LCD screens do not flicker or emit any harmful forms of radiation, allowing your child to doodle, take notes, draw and more as much as they want without risk of injury.

How long will the battery last before needing to be replaced?

A. While this can depend upon frequency of use, some tablets boast the ability to create over 100,000 drawings and last up to a year before needing a battery replacement.

What’s the best LCD writing tablet to buy?

Top LCD writing tablet

FLUESTON LCD Writing Tablet 10-Inch Drawing Pad Colorful Screen Doodle Board for Kids

What you need to know: This is an excellent LCD writing tablet with a long lifespan.

What you’ll love: This unit features the ability to draw and erase over 120,000 times, as well as a separate erase button and lock key. In addition, it weighs in at 5 oz and is only 0.3 inches in width.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with the colors not being bright and screens breaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LCD writing tablet for the money

Sunany 8.5-Inch LCD Writing Tablet Electronic Writing & Drawing Board

What you need to know: An affordable LCD writing tablet that delivers hours of fun.

What you’ll love: This unit features an 8.5-inch screen similar to a piece of scratch paper made from child-friendly, non-toxic materials. In addition, this unit comes with magnetic attachments to mount the tablet in a variety of convenient locations.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with poor screen quality and indistinct drawings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TEKFUN LCD Writing Tablet Doodle Board 8.5-Inch Colorful Drawing Tablet

What you need to know: This child-safe LCD writing screen has great portability.

What you’ll love: This unit features a battery cover with a metal screw included to prevent any unwanted battery access. In addition, the pressure-sensitive design helps your child to write, draw, doodle and many other activities.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with units failing to work even after replacing the battery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

