Best automatic card shuffler

Which automatic card shufflers are best?

Automatic card shufflers make struggling to shuffle cards, or wasting time having to manually shuffle a thing of the past. These card shufflers make shuffling cards easy, and do all the work for you. Automatic shufflers are perfect for children, elders and those who are new to card games. They don’t require a lot of electricity and tend to be fairly portable, so you can bring it to your next party. These shufflers are perfect for shuffling cards for games such as poker, blackjack, Texas Hold’em, Uno and more. If you’re looking for an automatic card shuffler that shuffles at high speeds and rarely jams, the Brybelly 6 Deck Automatic Card Shuffler is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a automatic card shuffler

What cards you’re using

Many card games known around the world use standard card sizes (3.5 in x 2.5 in), which are suitable for automatic card shufflers. However there are some card games that use smaller or bigger sized cards, such as Yugioh, or more modern card games such as Apples to Apples. These types of cards may work in a card shuffler, but the chances of jamming are high. If there is a card game you want to use with the card shuffler, check to see if the cards are in standard size.

Noise level

Some automatic card shufflers, especially the larger ones, can be somewhat noisy. So if you need to play somewhere quiet, keep in mind that automatic shufflers may produce a bit of noise. Also, the more cards you have, the more work the shuffler has to do, and that can produce more noise as well. There are some models that have a low-noise operation, which are perfect for environments that require minimal noise.

What to look for in a quality automatic card shuffler

Rechargeable

Most automatic card shufflers are battery powered by non-rechargeable batteries. But there are more modern versions that come with rechargeable batteries, or can be operated by USB cables. Rechargeable shufflers can be more convenient, since you don’t have to worry about putting in new batteries frequently. If you want a 6-deck or higher capacity card shuffler, choosing a good rechargeable model may be more suitable because shufflers in those sizes use up more power, especially when used frequently.

Portability

Many automatic card shufflers are around 3 pounds but if you want something lighter, there are models that weigh less than 1.5 pounds. Portability can be helpful and sometimes a necessity if you plan on carrying one with you to parties and other events. Manufacturers will list the dimensions of the card shuffler, so just make sure that specific model you’re interested in is light enough and not too wide or tall to carry around.

Cards included

If you’re not sure if your cards are standard size or you simply have a tough time choosing what playing cards you want to select, then having cards included with your card shuffler will save you time. There are various manufacturers that will include a deck of playing cards with automatic card shufflers, where in some instances the cards will match the color of the shuffler, giving you a matching set.

How much you can expect to spend on automatic card shuffler

Automatic card shufflers can range anywhere from $15–$50. Inexpensive card shufflers with a one-deck or two-deck shuffling capability can be purchased from $15–$30. Deck shufflers that can handle greater numbers of decks will be in the $30–$50 range.

Automatic card shuffler FAQ

What card shuffler do casinos use?

A. Casinos tend to use automatic card shufflers that have at least a 6-deck capacity. Their type of technology is professional grade and can cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars. The extreme high-end shufflers tend to never jam, and operate at the highest speeds possible so that they can handle the volume of card playing at casinos.

Do automatic card shufflers ruin cards?

A. Automatic card shufflers can potentially damage your cards, especially if proper care is not taken. When card shufflers jam, there is a high probability that the cards jammed will be damaged. However, when using a good quality card shuffler and standard sized cards, this will rarely happen. To help preserve the condition of your cards, put them in individual card sleeves to maintain their shape and protect them from damage from water and dirt.

What’s the best automatic card shuffler to buy?

Top automatic card shuffler

Brybelly 6 Deck Automatic Card Shuffler

What you need to know: Nearly resembling automatic card shufflers you’d see at a casino, this shuffler works at high speeds to keep gameplay running smoothly.

What you’ll love: This six deck card shuffler will shuffle your cards with the simple push of a button. The shuffler fits a plethora of standard sized cards, so you won’t have to worry about jamming.

What you should consider: The four C batteries required for operation are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top automatic card shuffler for the money

Silly Goose Games Battery Operated Automatic Card Shuffler

What you need to know: Capable of shuffling four decks, this card shuffler is a great value for the price.

What you’ll love: It shuffles decks at fast speeds with no delays and the device is easy to use.

What you should consider: The shuffler may only be able to shuffle one deck at a time if the cards are not standard size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Talent Star Automatic Card Shuffler

What you need to know: Using an all-gold theme, this automatic two deck card shuffler will surely stand out at public gatherings.

What you’ll love: You have the option to power the shuffler with an included USB cable or by four AA batteries. There are two sets of waterproof poker cards included, one in black, the other in gold.

What you should consider: The rice is fairly high compared to similar products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

