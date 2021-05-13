The best Rubik’s Cube

While each attempt at solving a Rubik’s Cube is different based on how the colors are scrambled, some advanced users may want to opt to create various patterns and designs as their goal instead.

Rubik’s Cubes

For over 40 years, the Rubik’s Cube has offered puzzle enthusiasts a stimulating challenge with a simple goal: create a solid pattern on each side of the cube by rotating the individual pieces. Anyone who has tried a Rubik’s Cube, though, knows it’s no easy task.

The basic design continues to be popular, but it also created the foundation for various new options depending on your skill set, age and style. We love the CuberSpeed Rubik’s Cube for more advanced users. Our guide has everything you need to know and even a couple of tips to help you get going for those interested in the famed toy.

What to know before you buy a Rubik’s Cube

History

The creator of this beloved puzzle is Hungarian professor Ernő Rubik, who released his Magic Cube in 1977. Within a few years, it was sold around the globe with the name Rubik’s Cube. The 3-inch by 3-inch cube features a total of 56 squares with six different color options. All the squares, except for the center of each side, can be turned and twisted, with the goal of all the same colors ending up on the same side.

Size

While the standard cube is 3 inches by 3 inches, there are also 2-inch by 2-inch options for younger users or anyone looking for a simpler puzzle to tackle. These are also a great introduction to the toy. Larger options exist, too, including 4-inch by 4-inch and 5-inch by 5-inch models that are exceptionally hard to tackle.

Color and design

The standard Rubik’s cube features red, orange, yellow, green, blue and white sides. Still, many options change these colors for something a little bit different, whether making them brighter or substituting some altogether for different colors, such as silver.

What to look for in a quality Rubik’s Cube

Stickers vs. tiles

Rubik’s cubes feature either colored stickers on the individual movable squares or solid tiles. Stickers are more common and less expensive, but they will slowly wear down over time, starting to fade and even peel. For frequent users or dedicated competitors, those with stickers won’t supply long-term usage. Tiles, on the other hand, are more durable, though pricier.

Speed cubes

Those who become adept at solving the Rubik’s Cube may endeavor to try time trials, solving the puzzle as quickly as possible. Some cubes are designed for speed, with rounded edges and better turning mechanisms to allow for seamless movement.

Some options allow you to tighten the springs to your desired sensitivity. A tuning tool may be included with purchase or bought separately.

Unique designs

Some offshoots of the Rubik’s Cube take different shapes and designs altogether, but the goal remains relatively the same. Some feature irregularly-shaped pieces that once put together become a cube, while others may be rectangular. Plenty of options are geared towards younger kids, with more easily managed components or fun designs like animals.

Accessories

Some Rubik’s Cubes include extras, such as a stand to hold the toy when not in use or to show it off when completed. Other purchases may have a protective bag or case as well, and many will throw in a tutorial or tips for first-time users.

How much you can expect to spend on Rubik’s Cube

Most Rubik’s Cubes cost $10-$20, though those geared for younger users may run less, while more advanced, larger styles can cost more.

Rubik’s Cube FAQ

How safe are Rubik’s Cubes for children?

A. Rubik’s Cubes are recommended for children ages eight and up. While the cube itself is sizable, the individual pieces can be taken off, which may be a choking hazard. Some options are specifically designed for younger children to play with but should be done with adult supervision.

Where do I start when trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube?

A. There are myriad ways to solve the puzzle; some purchases may include guides, though there are many available online as well. Most beginners try to solve one layer at a time, taking note of which colors are opposites and which are adjacent. It’s also helpful to track your last few steps as you’ll often have to go back to move around critical pieces.

Best Rubik’s Cubes

Top Rubik’s Cube

CuberSpeed Rubik’s Cube

What you need to know: A classically designed puzzle cube, this option features smooth operation and allows for fast movement for those serious about solving.

What you’ll love: Easy to turn and twist, it features durable tiles instead of stickers, corners that are curved and any purchase includes a display stand.

What you should consider: High-price for the simple toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Rubik’s Cube for the money

Hasbro Rubik’s Cube

What you need to know: This option is a well-designed and accessible puzzle toy that caters to beginners and advanced users.

What you’ll love: It’s an affordable Rubik’s Cube that allows for easy operation and features a display stand. It also includes a solution guide to help out youngsters.

What you should consider: Some issues with turning after frequent use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Winning Moves Games Rubik’s 2×2 Cube

What you need to know: This is a smaller version of the classic cube designed for younger users and beginners.

What you’ll love: This is a more straightforward challenge for those starting with puzzles. Its small size allows for transport and simple control by younger users, and it features long-lasting tiles.

What you should consider: It may take a bit of effort to turn.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.