Best kids’ magnifying glass

Which kids’ magnifying glass is best?

Kids’ magnifying glasses are perfect for kids that are in a detective phase or simply want to work on hobbies like knitting, model-building or collecting gemstones, stamps or coins. Kids’ magnifying glasses are convex lenses that magnify images of things that you place under them. The BUSATIA LED Illuminated Magnifier is a stellar kids’ magnifying glass to give to your child or a loved one.

What to know before you buy a kids’ magnifying glass

Magnification power

The magnifying power of a kids’ magnifying glass refers to how large the magnifying glass is able to make small print and details appear. The magnification power usually comes in the form of a number with an X after it. This figure shows how many times the magnifying lens can magnify the item your child is trying to magnify.

Focal length

The focal length of the kids’ magnifying glass refers to the distance that the thing your child is looking at can be from the lens of the magnifying glass while the glass is still in focus. Typically, a magnifying lens with a bigger magnification power has a shorter focal length.

The focal length matters if your kid wants to use their magnifying glass for projects or hobbies that require tools, since they need to have enough room to maneuver their tools between the magnifying glass and the project they’re working on.

Field of view

The field of view refers to how big of an area your child can see when they look through the kids’ magnifying glass. Usually, if the magnification power is larger, then the field of view is smaller. A kids’ magnifying glass with a big magnification power enables them to see very fine details, but they can only see a tiny window of the item that they’re looking at.

What to look for in a quality kids’ magnifying glass

Multiple lenses

Since there are times when your child needs bigger magnification and times when they don’t, it can help to find a kids’ magnifying glass with multiple lenses. Some kids’ magnifying glasses with several magnification powers include a split lens, including one area that offers higher magnification and another that provides lower magnification.

Hands-free

Many traditional kids’ magnifying glasses have handles that your child needs to hold onto, but if they’re using the magnifying glass for a project like making jewelry, it can help to have a hands-free magnifying glass that they don’t need to hold.

Lighting

Some kids’ magnifying glasses come with built-in LED lights, which are energy efficient and long-lasting. These lighted magnifying glasses typically come with at least two LED lights, but some of the lighted magnifying glasses have up to 15 lights.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids’ magnifying glass

Kids’ magnifying glasses range in price from about $2-$45. Budget magnifying glasses cost about $2-$10, while midrange magnifying glasses go for about $10-$24. High-end magnifying glasses vary in price from about $24-$45.

Kids’ magnifying glass FAQ

Which kind of kids’ magnifying glass works well for reading?

A. Most kids like handheld magnifying glasses for reading magazines, newspapers and books, since they can easily move the magnifying lens either farther away or closer, depending on the size of the text.

Which features boost the durability of a kids’ magnifying glass?

A. The most common reason for replacing your kids’ magnifying glass is because it has scratches on the magnifying lens. You should choose a kids’ magnifying glass with a scratch-resistant lens if you want your kids’ magnifying glass to last a fairly long period of time.

What makes a handheld kids’ magnifying glass easier and more comfortable to hold onto?

A. You should select a kids’ magnifying glass with a lightweight plastic handle. Your child’s hand is less likely to get tired when holding a magnifying glass with a lightweight plastic handle. You should also consider getting a kids’ magnifying glass with an ergonomically designed handle that easily fits the contours of your kid’s hand.

What’s the best kids’ magnifying glass to buy?

Top kids’ magnifying glass

BUSATIA LED Illuminated Magnifier

What you need to know: This kids’ magnifying glass from BUSATIA is created to last with a big rectangular viewing area.

What you’ll love: This magnifying glass comes with a cleaning cloth and a carrying pouch, as well as a dimmer switch for lights. The wide horizontal magnifying lens doesn’t need much hand movement and works well for reading.

What you should consider: The handle that comes with this kids’ magnifying glass is not ergonomic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ magnifying glass for the money

Mercury Handheld Magnifying Glass

What you need to know: This well-built kids’ magnifying glass from Mercury comes with plenty of features, including multiple magnifying powers.

What you’ll love: This magnifying glass is perfect for both outdoor and indoor use and fairly lightweight with an ergonomic handle. The magnifying glass also comes with three extremely bright LED lights for nighttime use.

What you should consider: Some customers said that the higher-powered magnifying lenses were a little too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fancii Extra Large LED Handheld Magnifying Glass With Light

What you need to know: This sophisticated and simple kids’ magnifying glass features two powerful magnifying lenses.

What you’ll love: This product is lightweight with an ergonomic handle and comes with two LED lights for use at night. The main magnifying lens is big and works well for hobbies, projects and reading.

What you should consider: Attaching and detaching these magnifying lenses may be difficult for you and your kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

