Best magnetic building blocks

Magnetic building blocks are fun and engaging while teaching your kids about math, engineering, technology and science.

Which magnetic building blocks are best?

Parents are giving their babies, kids and toddlers more STEM toys to educate them and help them succeed in a global market. Sets of magnetic building blocks are fun and engaging, but they also teach your kids about science, technology, engineering and math. The Magna-Tiles 100-Piece Clear Colors Set is a first-rate set of magnetic building blocks.

What to know before you buy magnetic building blocks

Consider your child’s age

Magnetic building-block sets for kids need to be appropriate for their age, especially since many sets are made with small pieces, which can present a choking hazard for young kids. Small pieces can also be difficult for younger children to manipulate.

Think about durability

Durability is especially important because there’s a magnet inside each block, and you don’t want it cracking open and causing a safety issue for your children. Well-constructed sets of blocks will keep your kids as safe as possible.

Find the right size

Some sets of magnetic building blocks come with pieces much smaller than those in other sets. You can’t mix and match sets from different brands if the pieces are not the same size.

What to look for in quality magnetic building blocks

Material

It’s crucial that the materials used when manufacturing the blocks are nontoxic and as safe as possible. If you prefer natural materials, you should look for a wooden set, since most of these sets are made with plastic.

Shapes

Many magnetic building-block sets come with basic shapes, which your kid can use to make complicated structures. If you select a set with a diverse range of shapes, though, your child can build more creative structures.

Color

Magnetic building-block sets come in a wide range of colors.

How much you can expect to spend on magnetic building blocks

The most basic magnetic building blocks cost about $10-$30 per set, while mid-range sets go for about $50-$80 and high-end sets from about $80 to more than $300.

Magnetic building blocks FAQ

Is it safe to use magnetic building blocks?

A. Any blocks that break or crack must be thrown away. If a child swallows two magnets or a magnet as well as anything that is attracted to a magnet, the magnets can pinch digestive tissue or create a blockage, which can cut off the blood supply to their intestines or stomach. If you think your child has swallowed a magnet, don’t give them anything to drink or eat or induce vomiting. Instead, immediately contact Poison Control.

How do you clean magnetic building blocks?

A. It’s always best to read the instructions about how to clean your specific set of blocks. They are typically composed of nontoxic plastic, though, so you can simply clean them by wiping them down with child-safe wipes; a mild cleanser and a soft, damp cloth; or a soft cloth and a child-safe spray.

Can different magnetic building-block sets be compatible?

A. Some sets may work with other sets, but most don’t, offering only a flimsy connection. If a set doesn’t provide the colors and shapes you want, it’s best to find a set that has everything you need instead of trying to mix and match.

What are the best magnetic building blocks to buy?

Top magnetic building blocks

Magna-Tiles 100-Piece Clear Colors Set

What you need to know: This durable set is the safest option for families with infants.

What you’ll love: It features 100 high-quality, colorful, translucent shapes that won’t break if they hit a hard surface. They’re lightweight and perfect for children aged 3 and older.

What you should consider: Their magnets are not quite as strong as those of competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top magnetic building blocks for the money

Magna-Qubix 29-Piece Set

What you need to know: This portable set is a convenient, open-ended product for imaginative kids.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive set comes with strong magnets that help kids learn balance and develop STEM skills. It also works well with Magna-Tiles and similar sets.

What you should consider: It’s smaller than average.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cossy 120-Piece Magnetic Building Blocks

What you need to know: These boldly colored blocks are perfect for toddlers and give kids hours of entertainment.

What you’ll love: They’re durable, simple to use and lightweight, and hold up well to mishandling. The set features car bases, two arches, triangles, windows and both large and small squares.

What you should consider: The magnets are weaker than those in other sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

