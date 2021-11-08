Best ‘Frozen’ LEGO set

Inspire young LEGO builders by watching LEGO-building competitions on YouTube. There are a number of regional, national and international competitions held every year.

Which ‘Frozen’ LEGO set is best?

“Frozen” LEGO sets are fun for builders of all ages. Sets come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes for builders who are novices, experienced and everywhere in between. You can use a “Frozen” LEGO set to help children improve hand-eye coordination. If you’re buying a set for yourself, opt for a complex one you can display when you’re done building it. Our top choice for a set of “Frozen”-themed LEGOs is Anna and Elsa’s “Frozen” Wonderland.

What to know before you buy a ‘Frozen’ LEGO set

LEGO Disney themes

Recently, Walt Disney Pictures licensed a number of new Disney characters to be used as LEGO themes. The “Frozen” theme was a result of this evolving partnership between LEGO and Disney.

Imaginative play

Studies show that imaginative play is important for child development. Imaginative play provides an opportunity for kids to practice problem-solving and self-regulation skills. When engaging in imaginative play, children practice and develop language and social skills. Children role-play and create situations with “Frozen” LEGO sets. This makes LEGOs beneficial toys for child development.

What to look for in a quality ‘Frozen’ LEGO set

Recommended age

“Frozen” LEGO sets are broken down by recommended age subcategories. Similar to other age ratings, the recommended age for LEGO sets are slightly subjective. For instance, even though a LEGO set is recommended for children ages 4 and up, a 4-year-old still requires adult assistance building that set. Parents and guardians are in the best position to determine what recommended age range is most appropriate for their kid.

Here are the recommended age ranges for all LEGO sets:

1.5 and up

4 and up

6 and up

9 and up

13 and up

18 and up

DUPLO

DUPLO sets are designed for toddler and preschool builders. Anyone looking for an easy-to-build LEGO set for young children should consider a DUPLO set. DUPLO sets are fun and rewarding challenges for preschoolers because DUPLO sets also are designed for play. “Frozen” DUPLO sets include play figures Anna, Elsa, Olaf and others, plus accessories.

‘Frozen 2’ LEGO sets

LEGO builds specific to the second “Frozen” movie are a best-selling item. Builders can choose LEGO sets from three “Frozen 2” movie scenes: ice castle (ages 14 and up), Elsa’s wagon adventure (4 and up) and Bruni the salamander buildable character (6 and up).

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Frozen’ LEGO set

Expect to spend $40-$200 depending upon the set size and number of bricks.

‘Frozen’ LEGO set FAQ

What is the best way to store LEGO sets?

A. LEGO sets are sold in sturdy boxes you can use to store the pieces. However, anyone who has purchased a large number of LEGO sets will likely want to upgrade their storage system. One of the most popular choices for storing large numbers of LEGO sets is storage drawers. Depending on the size of a LEGO collection, you might label storage drawers by theme or set.

How can you clean LEGOs?

A. When cleaning LEGOs, the most important thing to keep in mind is that high heat will damage the plastic. Do not use water hotter than 104 degrees Fahrenheit and never use a hair-dryer to dry LEGO bricks. Experts recommend soaking LEGOs in warm soapy water, then setting them out to air-dry. It is also possible to wash LEGOs in a dishwasher if the water temperature is below 104 degrees and the bricks are contained in some way.

What’s the best ‘Frozen’ LEGO set to buy?

Top ‘Frozen’ LEGO set

Anna and Elsa’s “Frozen” Wonderland

What you need to know: This 154-piece LEGO set features the ice castle from “Frozen” and three other small builds, along with “Frozen” character play figurines.

What you’ll love: This set is appropriate for younger children, with an age recommendation of 4 and older.

What you should consider: Younger children will need support while building this kit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top ‘Frozen’ LEGO set for the money

The Ice Castle

What you need to know: This ice castle LEGO set has 1,709 pieces.

What you’ll love: The ice castle is large, measuring over 25 inches high, and is loaded with several realistic looking details and play accessories.

What you should consider: Be prepared for the time and high level of focus needed to build this detailed kit. It is recommended for ages 14 and older.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

DUPLO “Frozen” Ice Castle

What you need to know: This DUPLO “Frozen” castle toy is great for ages 2 and up.

What you’ll love: The set includes three mini-doll figures of Anna, Elsa and Olaf, as well as a special button-operated light brick.

What you should consider: Even though it is designed for young children, toddlers will need assistance building.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

