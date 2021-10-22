Best horror board game

Horror board games are a great way to heighten your Halloween experience at home or with friends.

Which horror board game is best?

Board games have always been a way of bringing people together to spend a few enjoyable hours with friends or family. One great theme almost anyone can enjoy is the horror board game. Working best on occasions such as Halloween, horror board games can add another fun dimension to a celebration usually dominated by horror movies, trick-or-treating and terrifying costumes. But horror board games can, of course, be played at any time you wish. Betrayal at House on the Hill by Avalon Hill is the best overall horror board game, one that will entertain the whole household on Halloween.

What to know before you buy a horror board game

There is a wide range of board games available for any household. Fantasy and science fiction make great strategy games; quiz games enhance knowledge, while chess exercises the mind. But what should you look for in a horror board game?

Complexity

Some games have simple, easy-to-follow instructions and can be completed in less than an hour. Others are more complex and require more time spent on learning the rules. Some games also need the purchase of add-ons and hours or days of play to get maximum enjoyment. Strategy games, in particular, need more commitment than simpler games. Consider the longevity of interest beyond Halloween or horror-movie night when making your horror board game purchase.

Suitability for young children

Some board games may not be suitable for young children due to small parts, and consideration should always be given to the recommended age range. However, some horror board games may also be unsuitable for younger children due to their scary nature. Halloween embraces the things that scare us, but parents need to be aware of the limits of juveniles.

Cost

How many times have you spent more than you wanted to on a Christmas- or birthday-gift board game, only for it to be used once, stored away afterward and never seen again? If your horror board game is to be used on Halloween only, think carefully about the cost.

What to look for in a quality horror board game

Uniqueness

Players are always looking for new, imaginative games that are fresh in ideas and design. Rehashed versions of popular games are usually the same as before, but with a different theme. Consider the thought that has gone into making the game special, but, of course, keep in mind things like complexity and playability.

Balance of gameplay

What contributes to the fun had during a board game? A good balance in gameplay is essential. This means a good board game should ensure that all players can compete for the bulk of the game. One example of poor gameplay is some sessions of Monopoly, when one player whizzes ahead and buys up everything before anyone has had the chance to do anything about it.

Artwork and quality of pieces

When buying a higher-priced horror board game aimed at the hobbyist, you should get high-quality, intricately detailed pieces with it. The themed artwork should be compelling and atmospheric, which leads to a better experience.

How much you can expect to spend on a horror board game

Mass-produced games start at around $15 for the more economically priced ones. This is due to their simple nature and a limited amount of pieces. For more sophisticated games aimed at the hobbyist or collector, you can pay up to $150 and sometimes more.

Horror board game FAQ

How can you choose a game that won’t cause arguments?

A. This can often be a problem in households where siblings are competitive. You could consider choosing a cooperative game where players have to work together toward a goal. This creates a lower potential for conflict and, as a result, a more harmonious Halloween.

Why are some horror board games so expensive?

A. The simple answer is that more expensive games cost more to manufacture. However, you should consider that more value can be gained from a quality board game that can be passed on once it has been outgrown. Budget-friendly games can be easily broken or are mass-produced, so there’s no increase in worth over time.

What’s the best horror board game to buy?

Top horror board game

Betrayal at House on the Hill

What you need to know: This game is for three to six players ages 12 and older, working together as a team to create and flee a haunted mansion.

What you’ll love: This game has 50 different plots to work through, meaning new stories can keep being created for a considerable time. Upgrade kits are also available, with more stories and mansion-building pieces that enhance the story-telling even further.

What you should consider: Some players describe the instructions as overstuffed and tricky to follow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top horror board game for the money

The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits

What you need to know: Based on the Haunted Mansion ride at Disney World in Florida, this affordable game is fun for everyone in the household.

What you’ll love: With a recommended starting age of 6, almost everyone at home can join in. You can explore a spook-plagued mansion and cemetery, collect points and drive imaginations. Each game lasts approximately 30 minutes, so even the youngest players can maintain interest.

What you should consider: A few players report confusing instructions that may need to be explained by an older child or an adult before starting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Arkham Horror: The Card Game

What you need to know: This is a cooperative game where you work with a group of friends or household members ages 14 and older.

What you’ll love: This game has many scenarios to keep players entertained for a time, but expansion packs are available to prolong the experience. It can even be played as a single-player game if you are alone and feel the need to delve into an eerie world of horror fantasy.

What you should consider: Some players complain that the extension packs are overpriced.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

