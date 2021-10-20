Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Crime
Coronavirus
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Viral News
Good News
WKRG Live Traffic Blog
Top Stories
Scholarship foundation launched in remembrance of slain Pensacola teen
FDA authorizes Moderna and J&J booster shots, OKs mix and match
Mobile Downtown Airport unveils main runway resurfacing
FBI names Brian Laundrie person of interest in murder of Gabby Petito during search update
Live
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Science Corner
Rainfall Stats
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Play of the Week
Player of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
College Football
NFL
Top Stories
Gonzaga coach Mark Few pleads guilty to DUI, fined $1,000
Top Stories
Corral, Stoops spice up SEC while ‘Bama, ‘Dogs lead the pack
Rolovich lawyer calls coach’s firing ‘unjust and unlawful’
Wake’s Clawson, Pitt’s Pickett top AP’s midyear ACC honors
‘I feel a paw on my lap’: St. Louis Cardinals prospect bitten by bear while bow hunting
Video
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Driven
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
News 5 Investigates
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
5th Annual Ace of Hearts Poker Run: Register today!
Hispanic Heritage Month
All In Patriotic Pledge
Take 5
What’s Working
Ask Danny
Growing the Gulf Coast
Golden Apple
The Doctor Is In
Destination Gulf Coast
Cooking with John
Pet of the Week
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Contests
Cherish’s Creature Corner
A Minute with Drexel
Fix This House
Faith Time
Smiles Behind The Shield
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
TV Schedule
Contests
Things to Do on the Gulf Coast
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Top Stories
The CW Adds Two New Series To Our Expanding Roster with “Leonardo” and “Bump”
Top Stories
Dean Cain’s Masters of Illusion Returning to The Gulf Coast CW This Sunday
Top Stories
CW Spotlight: Cristela Alonzo host of Legends of the Hidden Temple
Video
Destination Gulf Coast: Children of the Corn at Seward Farms
Video
Sink Your Teeth Into Black Restaurant Week at The Social: Presented by Buffalo Rock and Pepsi
Video
Sink Your Teeth Into Black Restaurant Week at Barbquing with my Honey: Presented by Buffalo Rock and Pepsi
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
WATCH: WKRG Now Stream
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Arcade Games
Beginner’s guide to foosball
Trending Stories
Man claims bookbag left in Walmart shopping cart was his wife’s, goes on shopping spree with stolen credit cards, police say
Gallery
Family: Ladd shooting victim was attacked at previous football game
Video
Crash involving school bus in Escambia County
Man dead after shooting himself at Pensacola Police headquarters
Video
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast