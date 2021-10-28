Best Spider-Man books

Spider-Man was originally going to be based on a fly or another insect, but Marvel impresario Stan Lee decided to use a spider as the hero’s main source of powers.

Which Spider-Man book is best?

Spider-Man is Marvel’s best-known superhero. In fact, he’s one of the most popular superheroes in the world. Spider-Man uses his sharp-shooting webs to swing around New York City and take down every bad guy in his path. Of course, he originally appeared in comic books, but due to his popularity, he has found his way to paperback, Kindle and hardcover. Many Spider-Man books are designed to boost young children’s reading comprehension while giving them an exciting and enthralling superhero story.

The best Spider-Man book is the 5-Minute Spider-Man Stories from Marvel Book Group. This inventive hardcover uses short stories to make bedtime a breeze. There are 12 stories, each with a different Spider-Man-based tale.

What to know before you buy a Spider-Man book

Spider-Man’s origin

Spider-Man has a classic origin story. Much like Batman, his beginnings get told over and over in books, films and comics. While details have been changed here and there, the basic story features a teenager who comes into contact with a radioactive spider. With one prick of its fangs, Peter Parker gains super abilities and eventually calls himself Spider-Man. This story is such a classic that many of his books are centered around it.

Age ranges

You can certainly find Spider-Man graphic novels created for adults. However, the majority of books are for children under age 12. Spider-Man is a great way to entice kids into reading more. The authors create stories using simple sentence structures and easy-to-understand words. The most common age ranges for Spider-Man books are 6-12 years old.

Paperback, hardcover and Kindle

There are three basic types of Spider-Man books.

The first, and most common, is paperback, which uses a paper cover — great for cutting costs, but less structurally sound than a hardcover. Hardcovers use sturdy paperboard to bind the book together and protect its pages. If you’re purchasing a book you want to keep for many years, this may be what you want.

Kindle is the digital book-reader made by Amazon. Think of it like a tablet but designed specifically for reading. Kindles use a specially designed Paperwhite screen that lets you read clearly outside in the sun where most digital screens wouldn’t be visible.

What to look for in quality Spider-Man books

Miles Morales

Miles Morales is the newest Spider-Man on the block. He shot onto the superhero scene in 2018 with the film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.” This brilliantly animated movie follows Miles Morales as he becomes Spider-Man in an alternate universe.

Since the film, he’s become hugely popular and has found his way into equally popular Spider-Man books. These stories sometimes show Morales alongside the original Spider-Man and their fellow recruit Gwen Stacy as they fight evil throughout New York. Other stories focus solely on Morales and his own origins.

Page count

Page count depends on what type of Spider-Man book you’re looking for. If you want a book your 6-year-old can comprehend, try something with less than 100 pages. The 5-Minute-Stories edition is an ideal choice for younger ages.

For something a little more advanced, look to a graphic novel for comprehensive readers. These books usually go well above 100 pages and feature fairly intricate stories with multiple characters. They may even include some thrills and cliffhangers to keep the reader enticed.

Illustrations

Spider-Man was originally designed as a comic, so many books also include illustrations. These can be full-on graphic novels that use illustrations to drive the story, with all dialogue read through speech bubbles. Or they can be simpler in design, with illustrations on a page of text to highlight certain characters or situations.

Either way, illustrations are a great way to keep a reader interested and add more comic-book essence to a Spider-Man book.

How much you can expect to spend on Spider-Man books

Spider-Man books cost between $9-$12.

Spider-Man book FAQ

What’s the best way to learn about Spider-Man?

A. The best way to learn about Spider-Man is to read a book with his origin story. This will explain how he got his powers and go on to tell how he learned to control his abilities and began to fight crime in New York City.

Are there Spider-Man coloring books?

A. Yes! Numerous coloring books feature Spider-Man as the main character. You can find gigantic versions with large pages, ones with sticker sets and ones that include markers and colored pencils.

What’s the best Spider-Man book to buy?

Top Spider-Man book

“5-Minute Spider-Man Stories”

What you need to know: This exciting compilation of short stories tells you everything you need to know about New York’s favorite superhero.

What you’ll love: Each tale is a simple five-minute read, making this book perfect for bedtime stories. You’ll learn Spider-Man’s origin story and meet the newest Spider-Man recruit, Miles Morales. And other Marvel superheroes make a few appearances.

What you should consider: This book has illustrations but it’s not a graphic novel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Spider-Man book for the money

“Spider-Man: A New Beginning (Book 1)”

What you need to know: Spider-Man tackles the challenges of high school in this 80-page paperback book with illustrations.

What you’ll love: Go on a journey with Spider-Man as he learns to function as both a superhero and a teenager in this coming-of-age tale. Here he’ll meet new friends like Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. This book comes in paperback, comic and Kindle form.

What you should consider: This book’s reading level is a little higher than others and is a best fit for ages 9-12.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“Miles Morales: Shock Waves”

What you need to know: This well-illustrated graphic novel comes in at 128-pages and follows the story of Miles Morales, one of Marvel’s newest superheroes and Spider-Man’s protege.

What you’ll love: As a teenager growing up in Brooklyn, Miles Morales is not only navigating his young life but learning the ropes as a Spider-Man, too. Follow his thrilling story as he tries to figure out how a corporate conspiracy and missing persons case are connected.

What you should consider: This book is best suited for children with a higher level of reading comprehension.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

