Best ‘One Piece’ figure

Which ‘One Piece’ figures are best?

“One Piece” is one of the most popular manga in the world right now, and it’s definitely one of the longer ones. The story has been ongoing since 1997 and follows the adventures of “The Rubber Man” or “Straw Hat” Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate with big dreams. He’s made friends and defeated villains all over the world, yet he’s always in pursuit of “One Piece,” the mythical treasure left by the last king of pirates, Gol D. Roger.

If you’re a fan of the series and are looking for a quality figure of one or more characters, look no further than the Tamashii Nations Gol D. Roger figure.

What to know before you buy a ‘One Piece’ figure

Roster of characters

“One Piece’s” main characters each have a wide variety of figures available. It’s fun to round out a collection of figurines by assembling the entire Straw Hat crew just like Luffy did back in the earlier seasons. Figures like Nami and Robin are always popular because of how attractive they are, but the new season has given Luffy a cool samurai outfit. Now that Gol D. Roger is becoming a more fleshed-out character, he’s become a fan favorite as well.

Story

Decide which character best fits your personality. Each has a different mood, from the broody Zoro who takes everything so seriously, to the lovestruck Sanji, timid Chopper, awkward Usopp, daring Nami and a host of others. The best figures take advantage of this and depict a particular moment or event in the show, though sometimes random or action poses can make for wonderful figures as well.

Paint

The paint job of a figure is what makes or breaks it. With a simple art style like “One Piece’s”, there have to be thick, clean lines and smooth shading. The characters themselves appear very flat on the page, with small round pupils and large eyes, leaving most of the details to their clothes or powers. Look for “One Piece” figures with vibrant colors and shading that gives them depth.

What to look for in a quality ‘One Piece’ figure

Detail

Different costumes or props from the show can place a character in a scenario, or make sense of their given pose. Some examples of this include the tails of Gol D. Roger’s cape being blown by the wind as he swings his sword, or Luffy wearing an intricately designed yukata, fumbling awkwardly with a katana that he never uses. You can also sympathize with the enemies distracted by Nami’s good looks as she knocks them out while wearing a swimsuit.

Durability

It would be a shame if your figures broke shortly after you put them on display. You can’t always account for curious cats, earthquakes or accidents that knock your One Piece crewmates off the shelf. Choosing figures that won’t shatter or get disfigured is a consideration, depending on where they’re displayed.

Display

Some figures come with backdrops and settings that you can set up behind the figure to make it look like part of the show. Some even have effects and pieces that stand up on their own to make your figure look like they’re unleashing a big attack.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘One Piece’ figure

You can expect to pay anywhere from $40-$80 for quality “One Piece” figures.

‘One Piece’ figure FAQ

Who’s Luffy’s most popular crewmate?

A. Many would answer Zoro or Robin, but Nami has been with Luffy just as long as Zoro and has the personality that makes her Luffy’s most trusted navigator. She drives a lot of tension in the show and is the brains behind Luffy’s muscle.

Which Luffy figures are the most collectible?

A. Right now, the most collectible figures are of Gol D. Roger, the legendary pirate king and possible grandfather of Luffy. Strangely enough, one of the most collectible “One Piece” figures (selling for $500) is Bellemere, Nami’s adopted mother.

What’s the best ‘One Piece’ figure to buy?

Top ‘One Piece’ Figure

Tamashii Nations Gol D. Roger

What you need to know: This Gol D. Roger has effects that follow his sword slash. The deep onyx and crimson that follow his sword are accompanied by sinister lightning.

What you’ll love: This painstakingly shaded uniform of Roger is made of hard plastic but looks like soft fabric. His formidable expression and physique make the power of his sword believable.

What you should consider: Some customers have expressed balance issues, saying that the large effects cause it to be top heavy and tip over.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘One Piece’ figure for the money

Tamashii Nations Cat Burglar Nami

What you need to know: Nami is a bombshell navigator and one of Luffy’s oldest friends.

What you’ll love: She’s a mischievous schemer, that cat burglar — don’t let her good looks distract you from her ulterior motives. She has a staff that lets her influence the weather. This option is more affordable than other figures of the same quality.

What you should consider: Customers have reported that the figure has a tendency to tilt backwards and that the stand doesn’t work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bandai Spirits Ichibansho Monkey D. Luffy

What you need to know: This Monkey is about to beat down another pirate warlord while wearing traditional clothes.

What you’ll love: His outfit is from the most recent season when the Straw Hat crew was in an edo-inspired nation, where everyone behaved and acted as though it was medieval Japan. It’s the same outfit he wore on the cover of Jump Comics #91.

What you should consider: He’s only 5 inches tall, which puts him on the small side, but this figure is unique and has a lot of detail — you can even see the stitching on the clothes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

