Best electric can opener

The first electric can opener was patented in 1931, but it wasn’t until the late 1950s that the device began to compete in sales with its handheld counterpart.

Which electric can openers are best?

If you’re preparing a recipe that requires more than a few canned goods, your hand is going to get pretty tired after cranking an old manual can opener. That’s where an electric can opener comes in handy. Beyond their most basic function, these devices often come with helpful features like a hands-free mode, dishwasher-safe components and even a built-in knife sharpener.

For an electric can opener that has all of the above, take a look at the Hamilton Beach Classic Heavyweight Can Opener.

What to know before you buy an electric can opener

Electric can openers vs. manual can openers

Both electric and manual can openers are reliable tools for opening cans, but their benefits can extend far beyond that. Many electric can openers, for example, can deliver a smooth cut to prevent a potentially dangerous jagged edge, making them great tools for households with young children. The devices are usually able to open pop-top lids and are ideal for people with arthritis or mobility issues.

On the other hand, manual can openers require no power source and are more portable than their electric counterparts. They’re also considerably more affordable. The decision ultimately comes down to personal preference, although many people choose to have both electric and manual can openers in their kitchen.

Maintenance

After extended use, can opener blades can become dull or rusty, increasing the risk of a jagged metal edge or metal shavings ending up in your opened can. To prevent these issues, most manufacturers recommend cleaning your can opener blade after each use. Unplug the device and use soap and water to clean off the blade. Some electric can openers have removable blades that can be cleaned separately or in the dishwasher.

Location

Consider where you plan to keep your electric can opener before settling on a product. Is this a device that you want on display at all times? If so, look for a can opener with an aesthetically-pleasing look that will blend in with all of your existing kitchen decor. If you plan to store the device whenever it’s not in use, look for helpful features like integrated cord storage or a carrying handle.

What to look for in a quality electric can opener

Smooth cut

Some electric can openers have the ability to cut below the surface of the can, providing a smooth lid that can be safely handled without the risk of cutting yourself. This feature can also keep the blade from touching the contents of the can, eliminating any food mess.

Dishwasher-safe

Look for an electric can opener with removable, dishwasher-safe components. This will keep your hands away from the sharp blade during cleaning and extend the overall life of your can opener. Just be sure to always unplug your device before handling any removable parts.

Power source

Electric can openers are typically either powered with batteries or a power cord. Battery-powered devices offer increased portability but don’t last as long. Can openers that can be plugged into the wall are a bit clunkier, but they’re unmatched when it comes to overall power and longevity.

Additional features

Some electric can openers come with additional features that you may not expect. A built-in knife sharpener, silent mode, a bottle opener and integrated cord storage are just a few of the features you can discover in a high-end electric can opener.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric can opener

The cost of an electric can opener will usually depend on the features that you want included. That said, most consumers can expect to pay around $15-$40 for a quality device.

Electric can opener FAQ

How long do electric can openers last?

A. Without proper care, both electric and manual can openers last about three years on average. However, if you take good care of your device, you can have a can opener that lasts much longer.

Will a can opener leave metal pieces in my food?

A. Dull or dirty can opener blades can potentially pick up metal shavings and drop them into your food. That’s why it’s crucial to take good care of your device and clean your blades after each use.

What’s the best electric can opener to buy?

Top electric can opener

Hamilton Beach Classic Heavyweight Can Opener

What you need to know: Sold by a well-known manufacturer of kitchen appliances, this can opener has a sleek look and tons of features.

What you’ll love: This stylish electric can opener has a removable blade that’s dishwasher-safe, in addition to a built-in knife sharpener and convenient cord storage. The extra-tall design makes it suitable for any can size.

What you should consider: The can opener’s plastic body is thin and doesn’t seem durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric can opener for the money

Cuisinart Deluxe Electric Can Opener

What you need to know: This affordable device looks compact on most kitchen counters and comes in four different color options.

What you’ll love: There is a wide, sturdy base to prevent shifting during use, and the cutting component is removable for easy cleaning. The can opener is also tall enough to handle most cans.

What you should consider: The can opener has a blade constructed from hard plastic, not metal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Electric can opener worth checking out

Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Can Opener

What you need to know: This popular electric can opener is tall with a stainless steel blade.

What you’ll love: This versatile electric device cuts along the side of the can, resulting in a safe and smooth edge, and the motor is permanently lubricated to ensure a long life. It can also open both traditional and pop-top cans.

What you should consider: Some users reported finding metal shavings in their opened cans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

