Best yoga mat cleaner

Yoga mat cleaners can reduce the risk of getting an infection from a yoga mat.

Which yoga mat cleaner is best?

Yoga mat cleaners are specifically designed to have ingredients that not only leave your mat clean but smelling nice as well. Using a random cleaning spray can be harmful for the mat and your skin. Many yoga mat cleaners use natural and safe ingredients that won’t affect the longevity of the mat and aren’t harmful to you. If you’re looking for a great-smelling, non-slippery yoga mat cleaner, the ASUTRA Natural & Organic Yoga Mat Cleaner is the best option.

What to know before you buy a yoga mat cleaner

Allergies

Yoga mat cleaners tend to contain natural ingredients such as essential oils derived from plants. It’s best to check the ingredients list to see what essential oils and other natural products are used in the cleaner, in case you have any allergies to citrus, lavender or other common sources of essential oils. If you want to take extra precaution, look for yoga mat cleaners that are labeled hypoallergenic.

Scent

While yoga mat cleaners come in a variety of amazing smells, fragrances are not for everyone, especially because the scent can linger for a while after you’re done cleaning the mat. If you prefer to not have a yoga mat cleaner that is scented, there are cleaners that are unscented. However, if the reason you don’t like scented products is because of artificial fragrance oils, yoga mat cleaners tend not to use these, so you’ll have a natural scent instead of one that has a chemical-like odor.

Cleaning

It’s best to clean the mat after every use, especially if you were sweating on the mat. Cleaning your yoga mat after every use helps prevent skin infections and irritation and also helps keep your mat from retaining stains and marks that could occur from usage. If you use a yoga mat frequently or share a yoga mat with people, you may want to get a pack of yoga mat cleaner or a large bottle of it.

What to look for in a quality yoga mat cleaner

Nontoxic

Even though it may do a good job of cleaning the surface of a yoga mat, toxic chemicals are harmful for you and the mat, so stay away from them. Look for yoga mat cleaners that are nontoxic.

Cleaning towel

Using a paper towel with a yoga mat cleaner to clean your mat is feasible, but designated cleaning towels are better. More specifically, microfiber towels are great for cleaning yoga mats because they’re light, clean yoga mat surfaces easily and are easy to reuse. If you don’t want to purchase a microfiber towel separately, there are various yoga mat cleaners that come with a microfiber towel.

Natural ingredients

Many yoga mat cleaners are plant based, using essential oils and other natural ingredients that won’t leave a sticky feel and generally don’t stain your yoga mat. Some yoga mat cleaners use natural ingredients that can help reduce the amount of body odor that can linger on a yoga mat after use, serving as a deodorant for your mat.

How much you can expect to spend on a yoga mat cleaner

You generally won’t have to spend more than $20 on a yoga mat cleaner unless it’s a pack of multiple bottles and/or cleaning towels. Yoga mat cleaners range from $10-$20, and if you just want a simple cleaner to keep your mat fresh, you can find a good one for $10-$15. Cleaners that have USDA certified products may be in the $15-$20 range.

Yoga mat cleaner FAQ

Can you clean a yoga mat with an all-purpose cleaner?

A. If the all-purpose cleaner doesn’t use harsh chemicals, it should be safe to use to clean your yoga mat. All-purpose cleaners that use harsh chemicals can deteriorate the material in the yoga mat or be harmful to your skin when you use the yoga mat. All-purpose cleaners that use natural ingredients such as essential oils can be great for cleaning a yoga mat and don’t leave any residue.

Can you put a yoga mat in the washer?

A. Unless the manufacturer of the yoga mat tags the product as machine washable, do not put a yoga mat in the washing machine. Putting a yoga mat in the washing machine can cause the mat to degrade in quality and deteriorate, especially if you use hot water. With the way yoga mats are designed, they don’t need to be put in a washer.

What’s the best yoga mat cleaner to buy?

Top yoga mat cleaner

ASUTRA Natural & Organic Yoga Mat Cleaner

What you need to know: Only natural and organic ingredients are used in this yoga mat cleaner, and its ingredients are safe for those with sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: Choose from more than 10 scents, which is a much bigger variety of scents to choose from compared to competitors. The essential oils in this cleaner leave no residue and won’t make the mat slippery.

What you should consider: This product has no considerable negatives.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top yoga mat cleaner for the money

MOXĒ Yoga Mat Cleaner

What you need to know: Reduce the odor and sweat residue of your yoga mat with this yoga mat cleaner.

What you’ll love: It is nonslip and leaves no sticky residue. The ingredients are nontoxic, plant-derived and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: The towel that comes with it is fairly small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Combat Cleaner Store Yoga Mat Cleaner Spray Kit

What you need to know: There are fragrance options with this pack of three yoga mat cleaners.

What you’ll love: Citrus, lavender and rose scents are included in the pack, allowing you to select a scent to your liking. It comes with a complimentary towel.

What you should consider: The bottles are somewhat small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

