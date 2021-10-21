Best Nike soccer cleats

While it may not be as popular in the U.S. yet, soccer is the world’s most-watched sport, with billions of fans across the globe.

Which Nike soccer cleats are best?

It doesn’t matter whether you’re new to soccer or a seasoned pro. Having the right pair of soccer cleats will help you improve your game and give you maximum traction and ball control. As one of the top athletic brands, Nike has been producing soccer cleats for five decades, providing professional quality footwear to soccer players worldwide.

When looking for the best pair of Nike soccer cleats, you’ll want to take fit, material, field type and other vital aspects into consideration. The Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Elite FG Soccer Cleats offer a comfortable fit and high-quality construction to help you compete in the toughest matches.

What to know before you buy Nike soccer cleats

How are soccer cleats constructed?

While similar in some ways to a standard athletic shoe, there are many noticeable differences.

The upper of most soccer cleats will use natural leather or synthetic material, such as polyurethane, nylon or a combination of the two. The upper will also include a vamp, which is the area generally used to strike the ball.

The insole, midsole and outsole provide comfort, stability, flexibility, balance and shock absorption.

The cleats themselves, also called studs, are either plastic, hard rubber or metal, and are attached to the outsole. These small conical-shaped additions to the shoe are one of the main aspects that differentiate a cleat from a standard running shoe. They provide superior traction on grass or artificial surfaces.

The collar, or opening of the cleat, can either be low-cut, which tends to be stiffer and slightly more rigid, or high-cut, which can offer extra sock-like ankle support.

Playing field conditions

Cleats labeled as FG, or firm ground, are best when used on firm natural grass playing fields and will sometimes even allow you to remove the studs as needed.

SG cleats are best for softer muddier terrain, as the longer cleats penetrate the ground adding improved traction.

When playing a game on turf or artificial terrain, soccer cleats with smaller studs are preferred as you won’t need to sink into the ground as much.

Anyone who plays on various field types will definitely want to consider hybrid cleats, or those labeled as MG, as they can work on both natural and artificial fields.

Fit

Nike soccer cleats should have a close fit with an overall snug feel. Try not to have much more than a quarter-inch space between your toes and the end of the cleat.

What to look for in quality Nike soccer cleats

Material

Leather

Many soccer players enjoy cleats with leather uppers due to their durability, comfort, thickness and ability to form a more custom fit. However, leather can be more expensive, heavier and easily scuffed.

Synthetic

Synthetic cleats are noticeably lighter than their leather counterparts. They are also quick-drying, breathable and more affordable, though they likely won’t last as long and tend to be thinner.

Design

Nike soccer cleats feature several designs and colors, including bright neon patterns or more subdued black and white styles. If you’re looking for colors to match your team uniforms or ones that stand out from the crowd, Nike soccer cleats offer some of the best variety.

Cut

Deciding on the cut of your Nike soccer cleats comes down to personal preference. In the past, almost all soccer cleats were low cut, with the collar resting just below the ankle. As high and mid-cut soccer cleats become more widely available, some athletes enjoy the extra ankle protection and cushioning they provide.

Lining

The best Nike soccer cleats will have an interior lining that helps improve fit and comfort while dribbling or striking. It also helps prevent any blisters from forming due to contact with the seams.

How much you can expect to spend on Nike soccer cleats

Nike soccer cleats can cost as little as $30 for youth models or more than $250 for premium options. Most will cost between $50-$100.

Nike soccer cleats FAQ

How long do soccer cleats last?

A. This ultimately depends on how often you wear your soccer cleats. If you play multiple times a week, your cleats will have a shorter lifespan than those who play a couple of times a month. In general, synthetic cleats will last up to two seasons, while leather cleats may last slightly longer. If you notice any loss of traction or damage to the upper or sole, getting a new pair is a good idea.

Can I wear soccer cleats to play other sports?

A. You may be able to wear soccer cleats to play sports like baseball or football, depending on the league. However, you will not be allowed to wear baseball or football cleats in a soccer match in most cases.

What are the best Nike soccer cleats to buy?

Top Nike soccer cleats

Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Elite FG Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: These top-quality cleats are an excellent firm ground option for those who want the most innovative, lightweight and form-fitting design.

What you’ll love: By utilizing a 360-degree Flyknit construction and chevron studs, these Nike soccer cleats will feel secure and comfortable on your feet, allowing for more precise ball control, traction and quick acceleration.

What you should consider: Some athletes thought these cleats had too long of a break-in period.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike soccer cleats for the money

Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 Club FG Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: As far as budget-friendly cleats go, this Nike model offers high-end features at a low price.

What you’ll love: By employing a textured, high-traction upper, you’ll be able to dribble with more accuracy due to the enhanced grip. The classic black appearance and cushioned insole make for a stylish and comfortable playing experience.

What you should consider: There can be occasional sizing discrepancies.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Nike Phantom GT2 Academy Dynamic Fit Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: The midrange Nike Phantom GT2 cleats are a versatile option that can be used on many playing surfaces.

What you’ll love: Complete with off-center lacing to create a more pronounced striking zone and an outsole designed for both natural and artificial ground, these standout cleats are a perfect hybrid option for any true soccer lover.

What you should consider: These tend to run slightly small, so sizing up is recommended.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

