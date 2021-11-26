What to wear snowboarding

Which clothing is best to wear while snowboarding?

If you’re the adventurous type and love the outdoors, you should take up snowboarding. Snowboarding uses very much of the same type of equipment that other winter sports do but requires you to have prior knowledge and experience before you attempt most obstacles. Not only is the sport both enjoyable and exciting, but it’s also really good for your physical health and will have positive impacts on your body’s mental well-being.

Yet, before you jump in the car with your friends or family and head for the snowy hills, it’s important that you know what to bring and what to wear. Here’s what you’ll need to know before you take a memorable trip into the mountains, what you should plan, what you’re packing, where you’re going, and much more.

What to know before you snowboarding

Resort

Now that you’ve finally decided to give snowboarding a chance, one of the most important things to check off your to-do list is to pick out the resort that you would like to visit first. Indications of the resort’s lesson quality, cost, distance from home, and amenities will all play a role in whether one location will better suit your needs when compared to others.

Lessons

At some resorts you’ve been to you may have noticed that some are renowned for their snowboard schools that are super beginner-friendly rather than for their encouraging atmospheres. You can choose from group beginner courses or a private lesson for one-on-one instruction. Make sure to do a bit of research online beforehand to see which resorts offer different lessons with varying durations and times so that you can choose something that works for you.

Essential items

Before you can hop on a chairlift and ski or snowboard down the mountain, you need a lift pass. Buying one online day ahead of time can save you more money compared to buying one in person at a resort. Many lesson programs for beginners include lift tickets. Other items like sunblock, a quality lip balm, earphones, and car chains or snow tires are also other things to have on hand just in case circumstances change.

Rental gear

Most of the time, resorts will have large rental fleets of skis, snowboards, boots, poles, and helmets available to any guest who would like to rent gear rather than lug equipment around in their vacation bags. Another bonus is that if you have issues with the fit or function of any of your rental gear, then you can address the issue at the rental counter and work it out with the resort.

Itinerary

Before you leave home, check the weather regardless if you’re flying or driving to your location. An incoming winter storm will disrupt any slope and can create treacherous travel conditions that cause roads to shut down. If you decide to take a road trip to the resort, make sure that your car is ready for winter travel and you are aware of all parking amenities at the resort beforehand. Explore other transportation options such as free shuttles to and from the airport.

Clothing

Outside of the amount of time you plan on spending outdoors, what you’re wearing will also play a large role in whether you’re comfortable and warm while on the trails. Always dress according to what conditions the weather forecast mentions. Dressing in a combination of base, middle and outer layers also helps you retain heat during activities and allows you to remove any layers if necessary.

A pair of well-made gloves or mittens, jackets, boots, masks, and socks are just as vital to pack in your luggage as well. However, you don’t have to run out and buy a bunch of new clothing items for your trip, most likely a few pieces you already own in your closet will work just as well for jackets, layers, hats, and more. Also, don’t hesitate to bring along your own snowboard if you prefer to use your own equipment.

Trail Ratings

During a lesson, your instructor will determine whether you are ready to go up on the mountain. But, if you feel brave enough to explore the trails on your own, then have a bit of fun exploring the resort on your own or with friends so that you become more familiar with the different trail signs. Distinctly shaped symbols and unique colors will determine the rating of a specific trail.

For example, in North America, there are five different combinations you will see that will denote each mountain’s difficulty level regardless of which one you’re on, while at other ski resorts in other parts of the world they will use a different set of symbols to mark their pistes. Each rating is established by the grade or steepness of a trail, its width, level of wind protection, and how well-groomed it is.

What are the best clothing for snowboarding to buy?

Best boots

Adidas Tactical Lexicon ADV Boots

This sturdy unisex pair of snowboarding boots offers a large size range and a nice dose of ’90s nostalgia. Their soft inner liner will hug each foot for extra security during rides, while the responsive midsole provides maximum shock absorbency for all-day comfort.

Sold by Adidas

Best snow jacket

GEMYSE Waterproof Snow Jacket

Made with a 100% cotton-lined interior and zipper closure, this well-insulated winter jacket is an essential part of any snowboarder’s wardrobe. Its relaxed fit is perfect for the outdoors and travel. A cozy hood, lots of pockets, adjustable Velcro cuffs, and elastic thumb are all noteworthy features of this coat.

Sold by Amazon

Best snow pants

FREE SOLDIER Fleece Lined Outdoor Snow Pants with Zipper Pockets

Available in a variety of dark shades, these lined outdoor cargo pants are fit for all kinds of chilly weather. The pants are superior at moisture wicking, not pilling, being breathable, keeping your body warm, and providing excellent comfort and flexibility.

Sold by Amazon

Best gloves

AKASO Waterproof 3M Thinsulate Snow Gloves

These mittens provide twice the warmth of other materials and retain maximum heat retention, so you don’t have to worry about the cold creeping through. The shell exterior is treated with a heavy-duty water repellent finish and features a sweat repelling material in each glove’s interior.

Sold by Amazon

Best helmet

OutdoorMaster Kelvin Snowboard Helmet

This helmet is designed with 14 air vents so you can snowboard all day without excessive sweating and overheating. Its reinforced ABS outer shell helmet also comes with a shock-absorbing EPS core that helps prevent any head injuries.

Sold by Amazon

Best knee pads

Bodyprox Protective Knee Pads

These high-quality knee pads are reinforced with strong foam, breathable fabrics, and elastic materials. Their snug fit, good grip, and nonslip features will keep your knees extra safe. It is also latex-free for those with more sensitive skin.

Sold By Amazon

Best goggles

OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles Over the Glasses

These goggles’ soft TPU frame gives you 100% UV400 long-lasting protection from the sun and the light reflection on the snow. The featured elastic strap will ensure that the goggles are compatible with all helmet designs.

Sold by Amazon

Best snow socks

Darn Tough Merino Wool Boot Sock with Full Cushion

Socks made specifically for snow-based activities will ideally feature a nonslip fit, moisture-wicking technology, and breathable material that’s not too bulky — just like these comfy snow socks from Darn Tough. The days of blisters, bunching, and soggy feet are long gone thanks to these socks’ unparalleled durability and softness.

Sold by Amazon

Best helmet

Wildhorn Drift Snowboard & Ski Helmet

Although not mandatory, it’s highly recommended that investing in a well-made ski helmet, like this sturdy and ergonomic design from Wildhorn, will protect your head from injuries and keep your entire head warm and dry. Instead of renting one from the resort, keep your peace of mind with this helmet thanks to its outer PC shell that is fused with inner EPS foam which helps absorb the shock rider’s experience from an impact.

Sold by Amazon

Best balaclava

USHAKE Heavy Fleece Unisex Balaclavas

A premium quality balaclava like this one can be pulled up over your nose in icy temps and offers great cold wind protection even under -4 degrees Fahrenheit. Its cozy fleece lining doubles as earmuffs and is cut flawlessly with different sewing angles for a better fit. Made of 100% polyester and faux fur, this balaclava is the perfect winter face covering that features a pull-on drawstring closure.

Sold by Amazon

Best mid-layer

Thermajohn Ultra Soft Thermal Underwear Long Johns Set

Stay cozy and dry all day with this lightweight thermal set that features a long sleeve top and bottom designed with polyester and spandex blended material. When wearing a pair, smart odor control helps prevent bad smells and odor-causing enzymes caused by bacteria. Thanks to the set’s fabric flexibility and reinforced seams, you can be fully mobile without ripping or tearing them.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ashton Hughes writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.