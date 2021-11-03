Best snowboard

A popular way to find the right size board is to stand it upright next to you. The sweet spot is right between your chin and your nose.

Which snowboards are best?

One of the most exhilarating and rewarding outdoor winter sports is surely snowboarding. While welcoming to all ages and skill levels, it can be a physically challenging, mentally stimulating, and emotionally satisfying athletic pursuit. Of course, you need the right snowboard in order to meet your needs and goals and truly enjoy the slopes.

Our guide will help you find the right snowboard for your adventure, as well as inform you as to what to look for as you progress. Our top pick, DC Men’s Media Blitz Torstein Horgmo Snowboard, is geared toward more advanced snowboarders, and you can read on to find out why.

What to know before you buy snowboards

Your details

Height and weight will influence the length of the board you purchase, while your shoe size will determine the width of the board. Boards that are too long will be harder to control, while undersized boards will be unstable. Generally, women will need a slightly more narrow and lighter board, while men require wider boards. Kids should also get a snowboard made for their height and weight, regardless of their age.

Shape

Boards are either twin tip or directional. Twin tip boards are symmetrical, and either end can take the lead, allowing you to easily switch your front leg. These are regularly used by those performing tricks and stunts. Directional boards have a designated tip and tail and are often preferred for long runs down the slope.

Type

Where and how you plan to board will influence the type of snowboard you should get. Here are the main options:

All-mountain: These popular all-around boards are equipped to tackle most terrains in most conditions and are a great choice for beginners.

These popular all-around boards are equipped to tackle most terrains in most conditions and are a great choice for beginners. Freestyle: This board is a shorter, twin-tip geared for those who want to have fun and feel exhilarated. Higher speeds are able to be achieved, but control is sacrificed.

This board is a shorter, twin-tip geared for those who want to have fun and feel exhilarated. Higher speeds are able to be achieved, but control is sacrificed. Freeride: This directional type of board is good for the backcountry, especially in ungroomed snow.

This directional type of board is good for the backcountry, especially in ungroomed snow. Powder: As the name suggests, this board is designed to float easily over fresh powder. It’s often directional with a flat or rocker curve.

As the name suggests, this board is designed to float easily over fresh powder. It’s often directional with a flat or rocker curve. Splitboard: This ingenious board is used by backcountry adventurers, as it can be split into two pieces and connected back together as the terrain changes your needs.

What to look for in quality snowboards

Edges

Snowboards will either have a partial or complete steel edge to help with carving and taking turns. Complete steel edges run around the entirety of the board, and tend to be more expensive than partial steel edges that stop at the tip and tail.

Flex

How a board bends and responds to the ground influences how it rides.

Camber: An upward flex results in a responsive board best suited for active, more skilled boarders.

An upward flex results in a responsive board best suited for active, more skilled boarders. Flat: Boards that sit right against the snow are easier to control and turn.

Boards that sit right against the snow are easier to control and turn. Rocker: The opposite of camber, this sports a downward flex and is beneficial for newbies on the slopes.

The opposite of camber, this sports a downward flex and is beneficial for newbies on the slopes. Mixed: Some boards are hybrids featuring unique flexes that cater to specific styles and users.

Graphics and design

The top of most boards will sport a design, color pattern, or printed graphic. This is a good way to show off your personality and attitude, especially when matching it to your outfit. Unique graphics and carefully decorated boards will cost more.

How much you can expect to spend on snowboards

While you can find a decent beginner or kids board for under $200, a quality snowboard with detailed graphics, the desired flex, and right fit can cost between $200 and $700. With proper care, though, these should last many seasons.

Snowboards FAQ

How do I maintain my snowboard?

A. Regularly examine your board for any scrapes, gouges, or rust. Some issues you can tend to at home, while others need to be handled by a professional. Sharpen the edges regularly, and store your board once it’s fully dry in a cool spot. You may want to invest in a case to keep it protected while stored or transported.

Should I wax my snowboard?

A. While most snowboards are factory-waxed and ready to use right off the shelf, many users want to regularly wax the snowboard themselves. Wax can help increase the longevity of the board, protecting the bottom, and also increase efficiency and effectiveness while riding depending on the conditions outside.

What are the best snowboards to buy?

Top snowboard

STAUBER Summit Snowboard & Binding Package

Our take: High-quality, responsive snowboard for serious boarders.

What we like: Double camber allows for lots of pop and high speeds. Holds up in tricky conditions. Strong core for aggressive users.

What we dislike: Slightly more narrow width than comparable boards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top snowboard for the money

Lucky Bums Kid’s Beginner Plastic Snowboard

Our take: A colorful, worthy board for kids growing their snowboarding skills.

What we like: Good price for a board kids will eventually grow out of. Smooth bottom offers control. Includes bindings.

What we dislike: Bindings lack stability and don’t fit some children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Head Women’s Stella Snowboard

Our take: Quality beginner to intermediate women’s board with a beautiful, subtle design.

What we like: Mixed rocker camber offers both control on turns and stability when gliding. Durable construction made to withstand wear and tear.

What we dislike: Not ideal for tricks, lacks some flexibility.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

