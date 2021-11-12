Best Smith ski goggles

Even the best goggles are susceptible to the elements from time to time, and most Smith goggles are compatible with retractable micro-fiber clothes for easy cleaning, allowing the user to wipe ice and snow off their lenses on the go.

Which Smith ski goggles are best?

Ski goggles, like your helmet and gloves, are an essential part of a safe day on the slopes. Protecting visibility is one of the most important things you can do in adverse weather conditions. Thankfully, Smith has been a pioneer of the goggle industry for decades and offers a variety of ways to protect your eyes on the mountain.

Whether you’re looking to grab your first pair of goggles or are in the market for a professional pair to match your advanced skills, there’s a Smith ski goggle for you. If you’re in the market for a top-tier pair that has everything Smith can offer, check out the Smith 4D MAG ChromaPop Goggles.

What to know before you buy Smith ski goggles

Lens tints and interchangeability

The last thing you want is to lose visibility in a sudden snowstorm or adverse weather change in the middle of the mountain. Consider the average conditions at your preferred mountain; if it’s usually sunny, consider a bright-light lens and a low-light lens for cloudier days. Alternatively, if you have the ability to change your lenses, you can simply purchase a spare for different conditions and change it on the fly.

Helmet compatibility

Having a pair of ski goggles that don’t fit your helmet is a quick way to get a brain freeze, literally. To ensure there aren’t any gaps between your goggles and helmet, check the product description for compatibility sizes and make sure anything you buy online is returnable.

What to look for in quality Smith ski goggles

Anti-fog technology

High-quality Smith ski goggles will come with multiple layers of anti-fog technology. In addition to anti-fog coatings, inner lenses and breathable foam, high-end Smith goggles also include the companies’ unique AirEvac ventilation system. By strategically placing angled vents around the lens, high-end Smith goggles generate a continuous flow of air that pulls warm, fog-inducing air out of the goggles and through the helmet.

Visibility technology

Smith lenses with ChromaPop are designed to filter out two unique wavelengths of light that cause confusion in the eye. By doing this, ChromaPop lenses provide greater clarity and enhanced color distinction.

Magnetic lenses

Smith revolutionized the goggle industry when they introduced their magnetic lens-changing technology, and you’ll find the newest versions of this tech on their high-quality goggles. With Smith’s magnetic technology, you can swap your lenses in less than 15 seconds, which means you never have to worry about sudden changes in the weather.

Protective cases and spare lenses

While all Smith goggles will come with a microfiber cloth for safekeeping, higher-end models will include a zippered hard case that’s suitable for travel in addition to a spare lens, usually for low-light conditions.

How much you can expect to spend on Smith ski goggles

Entry-level Smith ski goggles cost around $60, while top-tier models will cost upwards of $160.

Smith ski goggles FAQ

How do I know which size goggles to get?

A. Most Smith goggles are offered in a standard size that fits most people. The thick foam between the frame and the wearer’s face creates a custom fit. However, Smith does offer certain goggles in small and extra-large sizes. Unless you’re already aware that you need these, if you wear extra-large/small glasses for example, it’s unlikely you’ll need them for your ski goggles.

How should I clean my lenses?

A. Cleaning Smith lenses is easy — simply use a non-alcoholic lens cleaner and a soft microfiber cloth to wipe it down. If you need a cleaner, check out this eyeglass spray kit, which also comes with three microfiber cloths.

What are the best Smith ski goggles to buy?

Top Smith ski goggles

Smith 4D MAG ChromaPop Goggles

What you need to know: For the diehard skier, the Smith 4D MAG snow goggles offer everything the company has to offer, from innovative lens designs to color-enhancing technology.

What you’ll love: Designed for someone who takes on tough terrain, the 4D Mag goggles feature a ground-breaking, patented birds-eye lens design that offers a 25% increase in downward view on average. Smith achieved this peripheral vision enhancement by curving the bottom portion of the lens downwards. In addition to providing maximum field of view, these goggles offer the latest in Smith’s magnetic lens-changing system.

What you should consider: As Smith’s flagship snow goggle, the 4D Mag is quite expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Top Smith ski goggles for the money

Smith Range Snow Goggles

What you need to know: The Range unisex snow goggles pack a lot of premium technology into a surprisingly affordable package.

What you’ll love: Perfect for anyone on a budget or who doesn’t want all the fuss of modern goggle technology, the Smith Range goggles offer everything you need to hit the slopes safely. While the cylindrical style lens gives you great visibility, the patented frame conforms to your unique facial features for the perfect fit. Plus, these goggles come in a variety of cool styles.

What you should consider: Although the Range has anti-fog technology, the lack of robust venting may cause your face to get hot and the goggles to fog.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Worth checking out

Smith I/O MAG ChromaPop Goggles

What you need to know: Boasting industry-leading spherical lenses and an eye-catching design, these premium goggles are a great performer in all categories.

What you’ll love: The I/O MAG snow goggles come with a host of Smith’s unique technology, including their ventilation and magnetic lens-changing systems. The I/O MAG goggles also have Smith’s ChromaPop technology, which improves visibility across the board. Plus, these goggles include two easily interchangeable lenses, one for bright light and another for low light.

What you should consider: These ski goggles don’t come with a protective travel case despite having a premium price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

